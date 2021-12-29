Sponsor, Guè Pequeno | testo e audio ufficiale della canzone

Ecco di seguito il testo e l’audio ufficiale di Sponsor, canzone di Guè.
Dopo tanti anni sulla scena musicale, il rapper ha deciso di cambiare il suo nome d’arte in Guè, levando l’appellativo Pequeno, su suggerimento suo amico e produttore Jacopo Pesce.
Guè: Sponsor
Il nuovo nome d’arte, è stato dato annunciato insieme al rilascio del suo nuovo album, intitolato Gvesvs, dove sulla copertina il cantante è ritratto con una corona di spina che rimanda alla mente Gesù Cristo.
Questo perché Guè è nato il 25 dicembre del 1980.
All’interno del nuovo album, sono presenti molti brani tra cui Sponsor.
Audio e testo di Sponsor
Ecco di seguito l’audio e il testo del brano:
Nuovo pompa Benelli, chiamalo Italian delete
Supermodel al W, lei sa che sono paid in full
Sgamati, squamati, fiscali per questa fish scale
Ho preso casa alle mie hoe, a Soho e a Biscayne
La mia bitch, mate, Alita, uscita dritta da un anime
Sono con lei, vado vera pelle, ’90 come con l’Avirex
Sopra un ratto faccio ra-ta-ta
Sto con la più bad a cena ad Hakkasan
Mentre guido il tuo anticipo
Premo primo, non digito
Mi senti e ti sale il crimine
Alfonso qui è così criminal
Che manco ha un profilo Instagram
Giovanni a venti è già millionaire
Sono una leggenda come Thiago Silva
Scopo la gemella, frate’, Double Impact
Quando entro, sa che fucko il club up
Chiappe O-K fanno clap-clap
S’è nascosto
Al numero mai risposto
Tiro da tre come Thompson
Ho più cash di sabato scorso, brothi
Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor
Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor
Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor
See, I’ll pro somebody for bro cop
Bro will kill somebody for me, that’s facts
That clip with crocodile teeth, man gettin’ run dead
We ain’t squashin’ that beef, that’s facts
That trap when we’re gettin’ that P’s
That’s more than four bricks, when I pick up that weed, that’s facts
Told bruv, “Can’t be talkin’ ‘bout me
Been running these streets since I was sixteen, that’s facts
Got whips, got weed, got knives, got straps
Got bricks, made hits, got rich, got plaques
This badman in ‘ere can’t come back
This sick shot make you have a heart attack
My new ting, keep it in a Prada bag
She in love, she won’t find another thug-like man
Her ex don’t P out-o’-the-box-like man
I just pull up in a four-door truck with this gang
S’è nascosto
