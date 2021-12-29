Sponsor, Guè Pequeno | testo e audio ufficiale della canzone

Ecco di seguito il testo e l’audio ufficiale di Sponsor, canzone di Guè.

Dopo tanti anni sulla scena musicale, il rapper ha deciso di cambiare il suo nome d’arte in Guè, levando l’appellativo Pequeno, su suggerimento suo amico e produttore Jacopo Pesce.

Guè: Sponsor

Il nuovo nome d’arte, è stato dato annunciato insieme al rilascio del suo nuovo album, intitolato Gvesvs, dove sulla copertina il cantante è ritratto con una corona di spina che rimanda alla mente Gesù Cristo.

Questo perché Guè è nato il 25 dicembre del 1980.

All’interno del nuovo album, sono presenti molti brani tra cui Sponsor.

Audio e testo di Sponsor

Ecco di seguito l’audio e il testo del brano:

Nuovo pompa Benelli, chiamalo Italian delete

Supermodel al W, lei sa che sono paid in full

Sgamati, squamati, fiscali per questa fish scale

Ho preso casa alle mie hoe, a Soho e a Biscayne

La mia bitch, mate, Alita, uscita dritta da un anime

Sono con lei, vado vera pelle, ’90 come con l’Avirex

Sopra un ratto faccio ra-ta-ta

Sto con la più bad a cena ad Hakkasan

Mentre guido il tuo anticipo

Premo primo, non digito

Mi senti e ti sale il crimine

Alfonso qui è così criminal

Che manco ha un profilo Instagram

Giovanni a venti è già millionaire

Sono una leggenda come Thiago Silva

Scopo la gemella, frate’, Double Impact

Quando entro, sa che fucko il club up

Chiappe O-K fanno clap-clap

S’è nascosto

Al numero mai risposto

Tiro da tre come Thompson

Ho più cash di sabato scorso, brothi

Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor

Io non ho mai risposto

Tiro da tre come Thompson

Ho più cash di sabato scorso, brothi

Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor

See, I’ll pro somebody for bro cop

Bro will kill somebody for me, that’s facts

That clip with crocodile teeth, man gettin’ run dead

We ain’t squashin’ that beef, that’s facts

That trap when we’re gettin’ that P’s

That’s more than four bricks, when I pick up that weed, that’s facts

Told bruv, “Can’t be talkin’ ‘bout me

Been running these streets since I was sixteen, that’s facts

Got whips, got weed, got knives, got straps

Got bricks, made hits, got rich, got plaques

This badman in ‘ere can’t come back

This sick shot make you have a heart attack

My new ting, keep it in a Prada bag

She in love, she won’t find another thug-like man

Her ex don’t P out-o’-the-box-like man

I just pull up in a four-door truck with this gang

S’è nascosto

Al numero mai risposto

Tiro da tre come Thompson

Ho più cash di sabato scorso, brothi

Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor

Io non ho mai risposto

Tiro da tre come Thompson

Ho più cash di sabato scorso, brothi

Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor

Al numero mai risposto

Tiro da tre come Thompson

Ho più cash di sabato scorso, brothi

Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor

Io non ho mai risposto

Tiro da tre come Thompson

Ho più cash di sabato scorso, brothi

Lei vuole un nuovo sponsor