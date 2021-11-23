Oh My God – Adele | Testo, traduzione e video

Adele ha pubblicato il suo nuovo disco intitolato 30. Tra i brani presenti anche Oh My God. Vi sveliamo di seguito il testo.
Adele è una cantante che in pochi anni ha conquistato milioni di ascoltatori in tutto il mondo ottenendo anche molti premi importanti tra cui un Premio Oscar per la miglior canzone.
Adele: il nuovo brano Oh My God
Nata a Tottenham, quartiere di Londra, nel 1988,e cresciuta con sua madre che la partorì appena diciottenne si è trasferita prima a Brighton e poi a Brixton.
Diventata famosa a seguito di alcuni video pubblicati su MySpace, la notorietà avviene nel 2007 grazie al suo primo singolo al quale seguono tante altre canzoni pluripremiate come anche i suoi album.
Il testo della canzone
Dal 19 novembre è uscito in commercio il nuovo album 30 della cantante che contiene oltre la canzone che ha battuto tutti i record Easy on Me anche il brano Oh my God di cui vi riportiamo di seguito il testo:
I ain’t got too much time to spend
But I make time for you to show how much I care
Wish that I would let you break my walls
But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall
Boy, you give, good love, I won’t lie
It’s what keeps me coming back even though I’m terrified
I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of
All the people in the world
Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping
Out of my life and into yours
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right
Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell
It’s a battle I cannot fight
I’m a fool but they all think I’m blind
I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind
I don’t have to explain myself to you
I’m a gown woman and I do what I want to do, ooh-ooh
I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
I know that it’s wrong
But I want to have fun
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy
Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of
All the people in the world
Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping
Out of my life and into yours
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right
Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell
It’s a battle I cannot fight
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh Lord)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Don’t let me let myself down)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh my God)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of
All the people in the world
Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping
Out of my life and into yours
Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind
‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right
Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell
It’s a battle I cannot fight
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (I know that it’s wrong but I want to have fun)
Lord, don’t let me, I say, “Lord, don’t let me”, I say, “Lord, don’t let me, let me down (Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy, mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy)