Oh My God – Adele | Testo, traduzione e video

Adele ha pubblicato il suo nuovo disco intitolato 30. Tra i brani presenti anche Oh My God. Vi sveliamo di seguito il testo.

Adele è una cantante che in pochi anni ha conquistato milioni di ascoltatori in tutto il mondo ottenendo anche molti premi importanti tra cui un Premio Oscar per la miglior canzone.

Adele: il nuovo brano Oh My God

Nata a Tottenham, quartiere di Londra, nel 1988,e cresciuta con sua madre che la partorì appena diciottenne si è trasferita prima a Brighton e poi a Brixton.

Diventata famosa a seguito di alcuni video pubblicati su MySpace, la notorietà avviene nel 2007 grazie al suo primo singolo al quale seguono tante altre canzoni pluripremiate come anche i suoi album.

Il testo della canzone

Dal 19 novembre è uscito in commercio il nuovo album 30 della cantante che contiene oltre la canzone che ha battuto tutti i record Easy on Me anche il brano Oh my God di cui vi riportiamo di seguito il testo:

I ain’t got too much time to spend

But I make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give, good love, I won’t lie

It’s what keeps me coming back even though I’m terrified

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of

All the people in the world

Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping

Out of my life and into yours

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right

Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell

It’s a battle I cannot fight

I’m a fool but they all think I’m blind

I’d rather be a fool than leave myself behind

I don’t have to explain myself to you

I’m a gown woman and I do what I want to do, ooh-ooh

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

I know that it’s wrong

But I want to have fun

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy

Mm, yeah, ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Oh my God, I can’t believe it but out of

All the people in the world

Oh, there’s nothing like a little jumping

Out of my life and into yours

Maybe, baby, I’m just losing my mind

‘Cause this is trouble but it feels right

Dipping on the edge of heaven and hell

It’s a battle I cannot fight