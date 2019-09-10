Melanie Martinez – Drama Club: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Drama Club è la sesta traccia di K-12, secondo album in studio della cantautrice statunitense Melanie Martinez, rilasciato il 6 settembre 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova interessante canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di One Love & Kinetics.

Qui la cantante classe ’95 si rivolge a qualcuno che fa parte di un Drama Club, attività extrascolastica teatrale alla quale la Martinez non è interessata, scegliendo di non farne parte, poiché preferirebbe concentrarsi sulla vita nel mondo reale, anziché sulla realtà immaginaria ed esagerata di un’opera teatrale.

Melanie Martinez – Drama Club Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

Everyone’s so soft, everyone’s so sensitive

Do I offend you? You’re hanging on my sentences

You can keep your costume and you can keep your mask

I’ma take a bow so you can kiss my ass

Sono tutti così teneri, sono tutti così sensibili

Ti ho offeso? Ti attacchi alle mie frasi

Puoi tenerti il tuo costume e la tua maschera

Farò un inchino così puoi baciarmi le chiap*e

[Chorus]

I never signed up for your drama

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama

Up for your drama club

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi

Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi

Del tuo gruppo teatrale

[Verse 2]

They try to feed you lines that you have to memorize

You always hide behind your Wizard of Oz disguise

Do you even have a brain? You’re sticking to a page

You’re faking all your pain, yeah, you’re bleeding on a stage

Cercano di suggerirti le battute che devi memorizzare

Ti nascondi sempre dietro il tuo travestimento da Mago di Oz

Ma ce l’hai un cervello? Ti stai attenendo a una pagina

Stai fingendo tutto il tuo dolore, sì, stai sanguinando su un palcoscenico

[Chorus]

I never signed up for your drama

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama

Up for your drama club (Ooh)

I never signed up for your drama club (Ooh)

For your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club





Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi

Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi

Del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)

Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)

Del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale

[Verse 3]

I don’t wanna be an actress, living by a script

Who cares about practicing? I don’t give a shit

You’re over-analyzing every word I say

There’s a whole world out there, you’re living a play

Fuck your auditorium, I think it’s pretty boring and

Non voglio essere un’attrice, vivere secondo un copione

A chi interessa delle prove? Non me ne frega un ca**o

Stai pensando decisamente troppo a ogni parola che dico

C’è un intero mondo là fuori, stai vivendo un’opera teatrale

Fan*ulo il tuo auditorium, credo che sia piuttosto noioso e

[Chorus]

I never signed up for your drama

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama

Up for your drama club (Ooh)

I never signed up for your drama club (Ooh)

For your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi

Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi

Del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)

Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)

Del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale

[Bridge]

For your drama club

Mmm, mmm





Del tuo gruppo teatrale

[Chorus]

I never signed up (Ooh), mmm, mmm

I never signed up (Ooh), never signed up

Never signed up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh) for your drama

For your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)

Up for your drama, up for your drama club

Non ho mai accettato di farne parte (Ooh), mmm, mmm

Non ho mai accettato di farne parte (ooh), mai accettato di farne parte

Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh) dei tuoi drammi

Del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale

Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)

Per il tuo dramma, per il tuo club di recitazione





