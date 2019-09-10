Melanie Martinez – Drama Club: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Drama Club è la sesta traccia di K-12, secondo album in studio della cantautrice statunitense Melanie Martinez, rilasciato il 6 settembre 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova interessante canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di One Love & Kinetics.
Qui la cantante classe ’95 si rivolge a qualcuno che fa parte di un Drama Club, attività extrascolastica teatrale alla quale la Martinez non è interessata, scegliendo di non farne parte, poiché preferirebbe concentrarsi sulla vita nel mondo reale, anziché sulla realtà immaginaria ed esagerata di un’opera teatrale.
Melanie Martinez – Drama Club Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
Everyone’s so soft, everyone’s so sensitive
Do I offend you? You’re hanging on my sentences
You can keep your costume and you can keep your mask
I’ma take a bow so you can kiss my ass
Sono tutti così teneri, sono tutti così sensibili
Ti ho offeso? Ti attacchi alle mie frasi
Puoi tenerti il tuo costume e la tua maschera
Farò un inchino così puoi baciarmi le chiap*e
[Chorus]
I never signed up for your drama
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama
Up for your drama club
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi
Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi
Del tuo gruppo teatrale
[Verse 2]
They try to feed you lines that you have to memorize
You always hide behind your Wizard of Oz disguise
Do you even have a brain? You’re sticking to a page
You’re faking all your pain, yeah, you’re bleeding on a stage
Cercano di suggerirti le battute che devi memorizzare
Ti nascondi sempre dietro il tuo travestimento da Mago di Oz
Ma ce l’hai un cervello? Ti stai attenendo a una pagina
Stai fingendo tutto il tuo dolore, sì, stai sanguinando su un palcoscenico
[Chorus]
I never signed up for your drama
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama
Up for your drama club (Ooh)
I never signed up for your drama club (Ooh)
For your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi
Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi
Del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)
Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)
Del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale
[Verse 3]
I don’t wanna be an actress, living by a script
Who cares about practicing? I don’t give a shit
You’re over-analyzing every word I say
There’s a whole world out there, you’re living a play
Fuck your auditorium, I think it’s pretty boring and
Non voglio essere un’attrice, vivere secondo un copione
A chi interessa delle prove? Non me ne frega un ca**o
Stai pensando decisamente troppo a ogni parola che dico
C’è un intero mondo là fuori, stai vivendo un’opera teatrale
Fan*ulo il tuo auditorium, credo che sia piuttosto noioso e
[Chorus]
I never signed up for your drama
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama
Up for your drama club (Ooh)
I never signed up for your drama club (Ooh)
For your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi
Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi
Del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)
Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale (Ooh)
Del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Dei tuoi drammi, del tuo gruppo teatrale
[Bridge]
For your drama club
Mmm, mmm
Del tuo gruppo teatrale
[Chorus]
I never signed up (Ooh), mmm, mmm
I never signed up (Ooh), never signed up
Never signed up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh) for your drama
For your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
I never signed up for your drama (Ooh)
Up for your drama, up for your drama club
Non ho mai accettato di farne parte (Ooh), mmm, mmm
Non ho mai accettato di farne parte (ooh), mai accettato di farne parte
Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh) dei tuoi drammi
Del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Non ho mai accettato di far parte del tuo gruppo teatrale
Non ho mai accettato di far parte dei tuoi problemi (Ooh)
Per il tuo dramma, per il tuo club di recitazione
Lascia un commento