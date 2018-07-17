Imagine Dragons – Natural: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

In data odierna, la pop rock band di Las Vegas ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Natural, un bel pezzo il cui rilascio è stato annunciato lo scorso 12 luglio tramite i social network.
E’ a parer mio niente male il nuovo brano di questo amato gruppo, una bella e grintosa canzone firmata da Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson, Justin Tranter, Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon & Dan Reynolds, con produzione di Larsson e Fredriksson, che immagino, sarà inclusa nel futuro quarto album in studio, ancora senza titolo e release date.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuova futura hit di Dan Reynolds & soci? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube della band cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Imagine Dragons – Natural testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1]
Well, you hold the line
When every one of them is giving up or giving in, tell me
In this house of mine
Nothing ever comes without a consequence or cost, tell me
Will the stars align?
Will heaven step in? Will it save us from our sin? Will it?
‘Cause this house of mine stands strong
[Strofa 1]
Beh, resta in linea
Quando ognuno di loro si arrenderà o cederà, dimmelo
In questa mia casa
Nulla arriva mai senza conseguenze o costi, dimmi
Le stelle si allineano?
Il cielo interverrà? Ci salverà dai nostri peccati? Vero?
Perché questa mia casa resterà forte
[Pre-Chorus]
That’s the price you pay
Leave behind your heartache, cast away
Just another product of today
Rather be the hunter than the prey
And you’re standing on the edge, face up ’cause you’re a…
[Pre-Ritornello]
E’ il prezzo che si paga
Lasciati alle spalle il dolore, gettalo via
Solo un altro prodotto di oggi
Meglio essere il cacciatore anziché la preda
E sei sull’orlo del baratro, affronta la situazione, perché sei un …
[Chorus]
Natural
A beating heart of stone
You gotta be so cold
To make it in this world
Yeah, you’re a natural
Living your life cutthroat
You gotta be so cold
Yeah, you’re a natural
[Ritornello]
Talento naturale
Un cuore di pietra pulsante
Devi essere così freddo
Per avere successo in questo mondo
Sì, sei un talento naturale
Vivi spietatamente la tua vita
Devi essere così insensibile
Sì, sei un talento naturale
[Verse 2]
Will somebody
Let me see the light within the dark trees’ shadows and
What’s happenin’?
Lookin’ through the glass find the wrong within the past knowin’
Oh, we are the youth
Call out to the beast, not a word without the peace, facing
A bit of the truth, the truth
[Strofa 2]
Qualcuno
Potrà farmi vedere la luce tra le ombre degli alberi neri e
Cosa sta succedendo’?
Guarda attraverso il vetro trova il male nel passato che conosci
Oh, noi siamo la gioventù
Chiama la bestia, non una parola senza la pace, fai fronte
A un po’ di verità, verità
[Pre-Chorus]
That’s the price you pay
Leave behind your heartache, cast away
Just another product of today
Rather be the hunter than the prey
And you’re standing on the edge, face up ’cause you’re a…
[Pre-Ritornello]
E’ il prezzo che si paga
Lasciati alle spalle il dolore, gettalo via
Solo un altro prodotto di oggi
Meglio essere il cacciatore anziché la preda
E sei sull’orlo del baratro, affronta la situazione, perché sei un …
[Chorus]
Natural
A beating heart of stone
You gotta be so cold
To make it in this world
Yeah, you’re a natural
Living your life cutthroat
You gotta be so cold
Yeah, you’re a natural
[Ritornello]
Talento naturale
Un cuore di pietra pulsante
Devi essere così freddo
Per avere successo in questo mondo
Sì, sei un talento naturale
Vivi spietatamente la tua vita
Devi essere così insensibile
Sì, sei un talento naturale
[Bridge]
Deep inside me, I’m fading to black, I’m fading
Took an oath by the blood of my hand, won’t break it
I can taste it, the end is upon us, I swear
Gonna make it
I’m gonna make it
[Ponte]
Dentro di me, mi sto dissolvendo nel nero, mi sto dissolvendo
Ho fatto un giuramento con il sangue della mia mano, lo manterrò
Ne sento il sapore, la fine è alle porte, lo giuro
Ce la farò
Ce la farò
[Chorus]
Natural
A beating heart of stone
You gotta be so cold
To make it in this world
Yeah, you’re a natural
Living your life cutthroat
You gotta be so cold
Yeah, you’re a natural
[Ritornello]
Talento naturale
Un cuore di pietra pulsante
Devi essere così freddo
Per avere successo in questo mondo
Sì, sei un talento naturale
Vivi spietatamente la tua vita
Devi essere così insensibile
Sì, sei un talento naturale
[Outro]
Natural
Yeah, you’re a natural
[Conclusione]
Naturale
Sì, sei un talento naturale
