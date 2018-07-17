Imagine Dragons – Natural: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





In data odierna, la pop rock band di Las Vegas ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Natural, un bel pezzo il cui rilascio è stato annunciato lo scorso 12 luglio tramite i social network.

E’ a parer mio niente male il nuovo brano di questo amato gruppo, una bella e grintosa canzone firmata da Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson, Justin Tranter, Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon & Dan Reynolds, con produzione di Larsson e Fredriksson, che immagino, sarà inclusa nel futuro quarto album in studio, ancora senza titolo e release date.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuova futura hit di Dan Reynolds & soci? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube della band cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Imagine Dragons – Natural testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

Well, you hold the line

When every one of them is giving up or giving in, tell me

In this house of mine

Nothing ever comes without a consequence or cost, tell me

Will the stars align?

Will heaven step in? Will it save us from our sin? Will it?

‘Cause this house of mine stands strong

[Strofa 1]

Beh, resta in linea

Quando ognuno di loro si arrenderà o cederà, dimmelo

In questa mia casa

Nulla arriva mai senza conseguenze o costi, dimmi

Le stelle si allineano?

Il cielo interverrà? Ci salverà dai nostri peccati? Vero?

Perché questa mia casa resterà forte

[Pre-Chorus]

That’s the price you pay

Leave behind your heartache, cast away

Just another product of today

Rather be the hunter than the prey

And you’re standing on the edge, face up ’cause you’re a…

[Pre-Ritornello]

E’ il prezzo che si paga

Lasciati alle spalle il dolore, gettalo via

Solo un altro prodotto di oggi

Meglio essere il cacciatore anziché la preda

E sei sull’orlo del baratro, affronta la situazione, perché sei un …

[Chorus]

Natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you’re a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you’re a natural

[Ritornello]

Talento naturale

Un cuore di pietra pulsante

Devi essere così freddo

Per avere successo in questo mondo

Sì, sei un talento naturale

Vivi spietatamente la tua vita

Devi essere così insensibile

Sì, sei un talento naturale

[Verse 2]

Will somebody

Let me see the light within the dark trees’ shadows and

What’s happenin’?

Lookin’ through the glass find the wrong within the past knowin’

Oh, we are the youth

Call out to the beast, not a word without the peace, facing

A bit of the truth, the truth





[Strofa 2]

Qualcuno

Potrà farmi vedere la luce tra le ombre degli alberi neri e

Cosa sta succedendo’?

Guarda attraverso il vetro trova il male nel passato che conosci

Oh, noi siamo la gioventù

Chiama la bestia, non una parola senza la pace, fai fronte

A un po’ di verità, verità

[Pre-Chorus]

That’s the price you pay

Leave behind your heartache, cast away

Just another product of today

Rather be the hunter than the prey

And you’re standing on the edge, face up ’cause you’re a…

[Pre-Ritornello]

E’ il prezzo che si paga

Lasciati alle spalle il dolore, gettalo via

Solo un altro prodotto di oggi

Meglio essere il cacciatore anziché la preda

E sei sull’orlo del baratro, affronta la situazione, perché sei un …

[Chorus]

Natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you’re a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you’re a natural





[Ritornello]

Talento naturale

Un cuore di pietra pulsante

Devi essere così freddo

Per avere successo in questo mondo

Sì, sei un talento naturale

Vivi spietatamente la tua vita

Devi essere così insensibile

Sì, sei un talento naturale

[Bridge]

Deep inside me, I’m fading to black, I’m fading

Took an oath by the blood of my hand, won’t break it

I can taste it, the end is upon us, I swear

Gonna make it

I’m gonna make it

[Ponte]

Dentro di me, mi sto dissolvendo nel nero, mi sto dissolvendo

Ho fatto un giuramento con il sangue della mia mano, lo manterrò

Ne sento il sapore, la fine è alle porte, lo giuro

Ce la farò

Ce la farò

[Chorus]

Natural

A beating heart of stone

You gotta be so cold

To make it in this world

Yeah, you’re a natural

Living your life cutthroat

You gotta be so cold

Yeah, you’re a natural

[Ritornello]

Talento naturale

Un cuore di pietra pulsante

Devi essere così freddo

Per avere successo in questo mondo

Sì, sei un talento naturale

Vivi spietatamente la tua vita

Devi essere così insensibile

Sì, sei un talento naturale

[Outro]

Natural

Yeah, you’re a natural

[Conclusione]

Naturale

Sì, sei un talento naturale







