Deejay Time: audio e testo del nuovo singolo Movin’





Albertino, Fargetta, Molella & Prezioso, aka Deejay Time, vi presentano il nuovo festoso singolo Movin’, disponibile ovunque dal 12 aprile 2019 via Time Records.

Dopo “The Real Thing” e “Uh La La La”, il poker delle d’assi che ci ha fatto ballare per tanti anni, tornano con questo bel pezzo dance rap in stile giamaicano, che devo ammettere, mi è piaciuto non poco. Sarà che sono un nostalgico della vecchia dance…

Movin Testo – Deejay Time

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Movin’

Movin’

And the heads keep on movin

Movin’

Movin’

And the heads keep on movin.

All right!

A run come see we and wah gimmie some

see we and wah gimmie some

tell them we a party till it down

one thing we nuh wah see the gun

nunber one inna the world

I and I and the girl dem wah me

everywere we go dem a call we

Lisa Kysha and Shany

the dutty bass line





Movin’

Movin’

And the heads keep on movin

Movin’

Movin’

And the heads keep on movin.

A run come see we and wah gimmie some

see we and wah gimmie some

tell them we a party till it down

one thing we nuh wah see the gun

nunber one inna the world

I and I and the girl dem wah me

everywere we go dem a call we

Lisa Kysha and Shany

the dutty bass line

I and I and the girl dem wah me

everywere we go dem a call we

Lisa Kysha and Shany

the dutty bass line





I and I and the girl dem wah me

everywere we go dem a call we

Lisa Kysha and Shany

the dutty bass line

and the heads keep on movin.

Movin’

Movin’.

Movin’

Movin’

And the heads keep on movin

Movin’

Movin’

And the heads keep on movin.





