Deejay Time: audio e testo del nuovo singolo Movin’

Albertino, Fargetta, Molella & Prezioso, aka Deejay Time, vi presentano il nuovo festoso singolo Movin’, disponibile ovunque dal 12 aprile 2019 via Time Records.
Dopo “The Real Thing” e “Uh La La La”, il poker delle d’assi che ci ha fatto ballare per tanti anni, tornano con questo bel pezzo dance rap in stile giamaicano, che devo ammettere, mi è piaciuto non poco. Sarà che sono un nostalgico della vecchia dance…
Movin Testo – Deejay Time
Movin’
Movin’
And the heads keep on movin
Movin’
Movin’
And the heads keep on movin.
All right!
A run come see we and wah gimmie some
see we and wah gimmie some
tell them we a party till it down
one thing we nuh wah see the gun
nunber one inna the world
I and I and the girl dem wah me
everywere we go dem a call we
Lisa Kysha and Shany
the dutty bass line
Movin’
Movin’
And the heads keep on movin
Movin’
Movin’
And the heads keep on movin.
A run come see we and wah gimmie some
see we and wah gimmie some
tell them we a party till it down
one thing we nuh wah see the gun
nunber one inna the world
I and I and the girl dem wah me
everywere we go dem a call we
Lisa Kysha and Shany
the dutty bass line
I and I and the girl dem wah me
everywere we go dem a call we
Lisa Kysha and Shany
the dutty bass line
I and I and the girl dem wah me
everywere we go dem a call we
Lisa Kysha and Shany
the dutty bass line
and the heads keep on movin.
Movin’
Movin’.
Movin’
Movin’
And the heads keep on movin
Movin’
Movin’
And the heads keep on movin.
