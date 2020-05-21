Ellie Goulding – Power: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)

Rilasciato giovedì 21 maggio 2020, Power è un singolo di Ellie Gouldin che anticipa il futuro quarto album in studio, successore di Delirium (2015). Il disco dovrebbe uscire il successivo 5 giugno. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano del brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Digital Farm Animals, Lucy Taylor, Jack Tarrant, David Paich, Jonny Coffer & Jamie Scott.
La nuova canzone è stata prodotta da Jonny Coffer & Jamie Scott e il filmato è stato girato durante il lockdown. Sicuramente il punto di forza del brano è il ritornello, a parer mio molto gradevole.
“Sono entusiasta e orgogliosa di presentarvi la mia canzone POWER, la prima che sapevo sarebbe stata inclusa nel mio quarto album. Il brano riflette l’indulgenza nelle relazioni superficiali, ma è anche un abbraccio alla mia sessualità” le parole della cantautrice inglese riguardo il singolo.
Ellie Goulding – Power testo
[Verse 1]
Painted to pure perfection
We had a real connection
Bodies, aching, overtaken
You kept me at a distance
Not asking any questions
Fingers, pressing, learning, lessons
[Chorus]
Beautiful lies on a Friday night
Starting to wonder where we lost the magic
Head in the clouds, talking so loud, all I hear is static
I’m not a material girl, everything in your world just feels like plastic
Wearing your crown, it’s pulling me down
You just want the power, you’re not really down for love
You just want the power
The power
[Verse 2]
No, I’m not chasing paper and I’m not faking neither
Take me higher or this will expire
Your self-obsessions boring, sorry if I’m ignoring
Mindless actions, lead to destruction
[Chorus]
Beautiful lies on a Friday night
Starting to wonder where we lost the magic
Head in the clouds, talking so loud, all I hear is static
I’m not a material girl, everything in your world just feels like plastic
Wearing your crown, it’s pulling me down
You just want the power, you’re not really down for love
You just want the power
The power
[Bridge]
Everything you do is so cruel (Power)
Taking me for a fool (Power)
Making me need a new fix
Making me worship you
Everything you do is so cruel (Power)
Taking me for a fool (Power)
Making me need a new fix
Making me worship you
Oh, oh
[Chorus]
Beautiful lies on a Friday night
Starting to wonder where we lost the magic
Head in the clouds, talking so loud, all I hear is static
I’m not a material girl, everything in your world just feels like plastic
Wearing your crown, it’s pulling me down
You just want the power, you’re not really down for love
You just want the power
The power
Dipinto alla perfezione pura
Il nostro era un vero legame
Corpi, dolenti, sopraffatti
Mi hai tenuto a distanza
Non fare domande
Dita, premono, lezioni, da imparare
[Rit.]
Belle bugie di venerdì sera
Comincio a chiedermi dove abbiamo perso quella magia
Testa tra le nuvole, parlando così forte, tutto quello che sento è statico
Non sono una ragazza materialista, tutto nel tuo mondo mi sembra plastica
Indossare la tua corona, mi sta trascinando a fondo
Vuoi solo il potere, non sei veramente innamorato
Vuoi solo il potere
Il potere
No, non sto inseguendo il denaro e non sto nemmeno fingendo
Portami più in alto o questo scadrà
La tua ossessione per te stesso, scusa se le sto ignorando
Azioni insensate, portano distruzione
[Rit.]
Belle bugie di venerdì sera
Comincio a chiedermi dove abbiamo perso quella magia
Testa tra le nuvole, parlando così forte, tutto quello che sento è statico
Non sono una ragazza materialista, tutto nel tuo mondo mi sembra plastica
Indossare la tua corona, mi sta trascinando a fondo
Vuoi solo il potere, non sei veramente innamorato
Vuoi solo il potere
Il potere
Tutto quel che fai è così crudele (Potere)
Prendendomi per stupida (Potere)
Facendomi aver bisogno di una nuova dose
Facendo in modo che ti adori
Tutto quel che fai è così crudele (Potere)
Prendendomi per stupida (Potere)
Facendomi aver bisogno di una nuova dose
Facendo in modo che ti adori
Oh, oh
[Rit.]
Belle bugie di venerdì sera
Comincio a chiedermi dove abbiamo perso quella magia
Testa tra le nuvole, parlando così forte, tutto quello che sento è statico
Non sono una ragazza materialista, tutto nel tuo mondo mi sembra plastica
Indossare la tua corona, mi sta trascinando a fondo
Vuoi solo il potere, non sei veramente innamorato
Vuoi solo il potere
Il potere
