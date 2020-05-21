Ellie Goulding – Power: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)









Rilasciato giovedì 21 maggio 2020, Power è un singolo di Ellie Gouldin che anticipa il futuro quarto album in studio, successore di Delirium (2015). Il disco dovrebbe uscire il successivo 5 giugno. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano del brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Digital Farm Animals, Lucy Taylor, Jack Tarrant, David Paich, Jonny Coffer & Jamie Scott.

La nuova canzone è stata prodotta da Jonny Coffer & Jamie Scott e il filmato è stato girato durante il lockdown. Sicuramente il punto di forza del brano è il ritornello, a parer mio molto gradevole.

“Sono entusiasta e orgogliosa di presentarvi la mia canzone POWER, la prima che sapevo sarebbe stata inclusa nel mio quarto album. Il brano riflette l’indulgenza nelle relazioni superficiali, ma è anche un abbraccio alla mia sessualità” le parole della cantautrice inglese riguardo il singolo.

Ellie Goulding – Power testo

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Passa alla traduzione in italiano

[Verse 1]

Painted to pure perfection

We had a real connection

Bodies, aching, overtaken

You kept me at a distance

Not asking any questions

Fingers, pressing, learning, lessons

[Chorus]

Beautiful lies on a Friday night

Starting to wonder where we lost the magic

Head in the clouds, talking so loud, all I hear is static

I’m not a material girl, everything in your world just feels like plastic

Wearing your crown, it’s pulling me down

You just want the power, you’re not really down for love

You just want the power

The power

[Verse 2]

No, I’m not chasing paper and I’m not faking neither

Take me higher or this will expire

Your self-obsessions boring, sorry if I’m ignoring

Mindless actions, lead to destruction

[Chorus]

Beautiful lies on a Friday night

Starting to wonder where we lost the magic

Head in the clouds, talking so loud, all I hear is static

I’m not a material girl, everything in your world just feels like plastic

Wearing your crown, it’s pulling me down

You just want the power, you’re not really down for love

You just want the power

The power





[Bridge]

Everything you do is so cruel (Power)

Taking me for a fool (Power)

Making me need a new fix

Making me worship you

Everything you do is so cruel (Power)

Taking me for a fool (Power)

Making me need a new fix

Making me worship you

Oh, oh

[Chorus]

Beautiful lies on a Friday night

Starting to wonder where we lost the magic

Head in the clouds, talking so loud, all I hear is static

I’m not a material girl, everything in your world just feels like plastic

Wearing your crown, it’s pulling me down

You just want the power, you’re not really down for love

You just want the power

The power





Traduzione

Salta al testo

Dipinto alla perfezione pura

Il nostro era un vero legame

Corpi, dolenti, sopraffatti

Mi hai tenuto a distanza

Non fare domande

Dita, premono, lezioni, da imparare





[Rit.]

Belle bugie di venerdì sera

Comincio a chiedermi dove abbiamo perso quella magia

Testa tra le nuvole, parlando così forte, tutto quello che sento è statico

Non sono una ragazza materialista, tutto nel tuo mondo mi sembra plastica

Indossare la tua corona, mi sta trascinando a fondo

Vuoi solo il potere, non sei veramente innamorato

Vuoi solo il potere

Il potere

No, non sto inseguendo il denaro e non sto nemmeno fingendo

Portami più in alto o questo scadrà

La tua ossessione per te stesso, scusa se le sto ignorando

Azioni insensate, portano distruzione

[Rit.]

Belle bugie di venerdì sera

Comincio a chiedermi dove abbiamo perso quella magia

Testa tra le nuvole, parlando così forte, tutto quello che sento è statico

Non sono una ragazza materialista, tutto nel tuo mondo mi sembra plastica

Indossare la tua corona, mi sta trascinando a fondo

Vuoi solo il potere, non sei veramente innamorato

Vuoi solo il potere

Il potere

Tutto quel che fai è così crudele (Potere)

Prendendomi per stupida (Potere)

Facendomi aver bisogno di una nuova dose

Facendo in modo che ti adori

Tutto quel che fai è così crudele (Potere)

Prendendomi per stupida (Potere)

Facendomi aver bisogno di una nuova dose

Facendo in modo che ti adori

Oh, oh

[Rit.]

Belle bugie di venerdì sera

Comincio a chiedermi dove abbiamo perso quella magia

Testa tra le nuvole, parlando così forte, tutto quello che sento è statico

Non sono una ragazza materialista, tutto nel tuo mondo mi sembra plastica

Indossare la tua corona, mi sta trascinando a fondo

Vuoi solo il potere, non sei veramente innamorato

Vuoi solo il potere

Il potere



