Zedd & Liam Payne nel nuovo singolo Get Low: audio, testo e traduzione

Zedd e Liam Payne collaborano per la prima volta nel nuovo singolo Get Low, disponibile nei negozi digitali ed in streaming dal 6 luglio 2017.
Il cantautore inglese ex One Direction, che ha da poco intrapreso la carriera da solista inaugurata con il singolo Strip That Down, e il dj e produttore discografico russo naturalizzato tedesco, hanno dato vita a questo bel pezzo scritto da Charles Hinshaw, Tristan Landymore, Fabienne Holloway & lo stesso Zedd, che l’ha ovviamente prodotto.
Nella canzone, Liam si rivolge ad una ragazza, dicendole di lasciarsi andare e di divertirsi con lui facendo sesso.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano che, in attesa del video ufficiale che sono davvero curioso di vedere, è possibile ascoltare direttamente nel canale Youtube del producer cliccando sulla cover in basso.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono l’inedito.
Zedd & Liam Payne – Get Low traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Incatenato ad un amore
Ma questo non significa molto
Delicato e forte, non lo sei abbastanza
Sono stato sommerso da te, perso nell’impeto
Sbiadito, sei bloccata? Ti aiuterò ad alzarti
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non m’importa se facciamo troppo rumore
Sexy, ti voglio adesso
Scommetto che posso portarti lì
Ti sussurro nell’orecchio
Cosa vuoi sentire?
Godiamoci il brivido
Prenderò le redini
Ti darò il tocco che ti manca
[Ritornello]
Abbassati, abbassati
Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata
Abbassati, abbassati
Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai stile, sono pronto alla scalata
[Strofa 2]
Bella come te, voglio accendere il tuo lato oscuro
Forse tu non credi in me
È difficile capire cosa vedi in me
Non dirmi no troppo rapidamente
Il mio petto è il tuo cuscino
Esci allo scoperto, so che sei fragile, sì
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non m’importa se facciamo troppo rumore
Sexy, ti voglio adesso
Scommetto che posso portarti lì
Ti sussurro nell’orecchio
Cosa vuoi sentire?
Godiamoci il brivido
Prenderò le redini
Ti darò il tocco che ti manca
[Ritornello]
Abbassati, abbassati
Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata
Abbassati, abbassati
Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai stile, sono pronto alla scalata
[Post-Ritornello]
Mi piace come mi porti lì
Mi piace come ti tocchi
Non trattenerti, voglio questo
Quando l’acqua verrà giù, ci entrerò
Abbassati, abbassati
Mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata
[Ponte]
Sono qui, sai che quando le tue onde esploderanno
Scapperemo dalla corrente
So che sei stata giù
So che hai sperato
Nuotando nel tuo oceano
Una nuova vita galleggia
Le stelle sono fatte per brillare
Avvicinati e esprimi un desiderio
È un momento bellissimo, spero che te ne renda conto
Siamo il suono degli innamorati che soffiano come pazzi nel vento
Non devi fingere
Non mi importa dove sei stata
[Ritornello]
Abbassati, abbassati
Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata
Abbassati, abbassati
Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai stile, sono pronto alla scalata
[Post-Ritornello]
Mi piace come mi porti lì
Mi piace come ti tocchi
Non trattenerti, voglio questo
Quando l’acqua verrà giù, ci entrerò
Abbassati, abbassati
Mani sulla tua vita, andiamo
Abbassati, abbassati
Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata
Get Low – Zedd e Liam Payne – Testo
[Verse 1]
Chained to a love
But that don’t mean much
Sensitive tough, you don’t get enough
I’ve been drowning in you, lost in the rush
Faded, you stuck? I’ll help you up
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t care to get too loud
Sexy, I want you now
Bet I can take you there
Whispering in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let’s just enjoy the thrill
I’ll take over the wheel
I’ll give you the touch you’re missing
[Chorus]
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
[Verse 2]
As beautiful as you are, I want to light all your dark
Maybe you don’t believe in me
It’s hard to know what you see in me
Don’t be quick to say no
My chest is your pillow
Come out of the shadows, I know that you’re fragile, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t care to get too loud
Sexy, I want you now
Bet I can take you there
Whispering in your ear
What do you wanna feel?
Let’s just enjoy the thrill
I’ll take over the wheel
I’ll give you the touch you’re missing
[Chorus]
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
[Post-Chorus]
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don’t hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I’mma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
[Bridge]
I’m right here, you know, when your waves explode
Escape the undertow
Know that you’ve been broken
Know that you’ve been hoping
Swimming in your ocean
A new life is floating
The stars were made to shine
Reach up and make a wish
It’s a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse
We’re the sound of lovers blowing crazy in the wind
You don’t have to pretend
I don’t care where you’ve been
[Chorus]
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb
[Post-Chorus]
I like the way you take me there
I like the way you touch yourself
Don’t hold back, I want that
When the water come down, I’mma get in that
Get low, get low
Hands on your waist, let’s go
Get low, get low
Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb