Zedd & Liam Payne nel nuovo singolo Get Low: audio, testo e traduzione







Zedd e Liam Payne collaborano per la prima volta nel nuovo singolo Get Low, disponibile nei negozi digitali ed in streaming dal 6 luglio 2017.

Il cantautore inglese ex One Direction, che ha da poco intrapreso la carriera da solista inaugurata con il singolo Strip That Down, e il dj e produttore discografico russo naturalizzato tedesco, hanno dato vita a questo bel pezzo scritto da Charles Hinshaw, Tristan Landymore, Fabienne Holloway & lo stesso Zedd, che l’ha ovviamente prodotto.

Nella canzone, Liam si rivolge ad una ragazza, dicendole di lasciarsi andare e di divertirsi con lui facendo sesso.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano che, in attesa del video ufficiale che sono davvero curioso di vedere, è possibile ascoltare direttamente nel canale Youtube del producer cliccando sulla cover in basso.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono l’inedito.

Zedd & Liam Payne – Get Low traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Incatenato ad un amore

Ma questo non significa molto

Delicato e forte, non lo sei abbastanza

Sono stato sommerso da te, perso nell’impeto

Sbiadito, sei bloccata? Ti aiuterò ad alzarti

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non m’importa se facciamo troppo rumore

Sexy, ti voglio adesso

Scommetto che posso portarti lì

Ti sussurro nell’orecchio

Cosa vuoi sentire?

Godiamoci il brivido

Prenderò le redini

Ti darò il ​​tocco che ti manca

[Ritornello]

Abbassati, abbassati

Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata

Abbassati, abbassati

Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai stile, sono pronto alla scalata

[Strofa 2]

Bella come te, voglio accendere il tuo lato oscuro

Forse tu non credi in me

È difficile capire cosa vedi in me

Non dirmi no troppo rapidamente

Il mio petto è il tuo cuscino

Esci allo scoperto, so che sei fragile, sì

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non m’importa se facciamo troppo rumore

Sexy, ti voglio adesso

Scommetto che posso portarti lì

Ti sussurro nell’orecchio

Cosa vuoi sentire?

Godiamoci il brivido

Prenderò le redini

Ti darò il ​​tocco che ti manca

[Ritornello]

Abbassati, abbassati

Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata

Abbassati, abbassati

Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai stile, sono pronto alla scalata

[Post-Ritornello]

Mi piace come mi porti lì

Mi piace come ti tocchi

Non trattenerti, voglio questo

Quando l’acqua verrà giù, ci entrerò

Abbassati, abbassati

Mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata

[Ponte]

Sono qui, sai che quando le tue onde esploderanno

Scapperemo dalla corrente

So che sei stata giù

So che hai sperato

Nuotando nel tuo oceano

Una nuova vita galleggia

Le stelle sono fatte per brillare

Avvicinati e esprimi un desiderio

È un momento bellissimo, spero che te ne renda conto

Siamo il suono degli innamorati che soffiano come pazzi nel vento

Non devi fingere

Non mi importa dove sei stata

[Ritornello]

Abbassati, abbassati

Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata

Abbassati, abbassati

Le mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai stile, sono pronto alla scalata

[Post-Ritornello]

Mi piace come mi porti lì

Mi piace come ti tocchi

Non trattenerti, voglio questo

Quando l’acqua verrà giù, ci entrerò

Abbassati, abbassati

Mani sulla tua vita, andiamo

Abbassati, abbassati

Ragazza, hai la giusta atmosfera, sono pronto alla scalata

Get Low – Zedd e Liam Payne – Testo

[Verse 1]

Chained to a love

But that don’t mean much

Sensitive tough, you don’t get enough

I’ve been drowning in you, lost in the rush

Faded, you stuck? I’ll help you up

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t care to get too loud

Sexy, I want you now

Bet I can take you there

Whispering in your ear

What do you wanna feel?

Let’s just enjoy the thrill

I’ll take over the wheel

I’ll give you the touch you’re missing

[Chorus]

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

[Verse 2]

As beautiful as you are, I want to light all your dark

Maybe you don’t believe in me

It’s hard to know what you see in me

Don’t be quick to say no

My chest is your pillow

Come out of the shadows, I know that you’re fragile, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t care to get too loud

Sexy, I want you now

Bet I can take you there

Whispering in your ear

What do you wanna feel?

Let’s just enjoy the thrill

I’ll take over the wheel

I’ll give you the touch you’re missing

[Chorus]

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

[Post-Chorus]

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don’t hold back, I want that

When the water come down, I’mma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

[Bridge]

I’m right here, you know, when your waves explode

Escape the undertow

Know that you’ve been broken

Know that you’ve been hoping

Swimming in your ocean

A new life is floating

The stars were made to shine

Reach up and make a wish

It’s a beautiful time, I hope you take a glimpse

We’re the sound of lovers blowing crazy in the wind

You don’t have to pretend

I don’t care where you’ve been

[Chorus]

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

[Post-Chorus]

I like the way you take me there

I like the way you touch yourself

Don’t hold back, I want that

When the water come down, I’mma get in that

Get low, get low

Hands on your waist, let’s go

Get low, get low

Girl, you got the vibe, I’m up for the climb

















