Zayn Malik e Sia nel nuovo singolo “Dusk Till Dawn”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione







Zayn Malik e Sia Furler hanno unito le forze nel nuovo attesissimo singolo Dusk Till Dawn, disponibile dal 7 settembre 2017.

Dopo il fortunato debut album da solista “Mind of Mine” e un paio di brani per le soundtrack dei film “Ghostbusters 2016” e “Fifty Shades Darker” (insieme a Taylor Swift sulle note di I Don’t Wanna live forever), lo scorso 24 marzo il giovane cantautore britannico ha rilasciato il singolo Still Got Time, che in termini commerciali non si è rivelato proprio un successone.

Ora l’idolo delle teenagers Zayn, ci riprova con questa nuova canzone incisa in duetto con la meravigliosa cantautrice australiana Sia, scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Alex Oriet, David Phelan & Greg Kurstin.

Entrambi i pezzi saranno inclusi nel futuro secondo album in studio del cantautore inglese classe 1993, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo, né una release date.

E’ veramente molto carina la nuova canzone, il cui punto di forza è senz’altro l’orecchiabile ritornello, nel quale i cantanti dicono che staranno insieme per sempre, fedelmente al titolo “dal tramonto all’alba”.

Dusk Till Dawn è stata lanciata direttamente tramite il video ufficiale diretto da Marc Webb, un interessante filmato che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Di seguito la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo bellissimo pezzo, che sono certo, andrà decisamente forte su tutti i fronti.

Zayn – Dusk Till Dawn traduzione (Download – Radio Edit – Audio versione Radio Edit)

[Strofa 1: Zayn]

Non sto cercando di essere indipendente

Sto solo cercando di stare in questo

Dimmi che lo sei anche tu

Riesci a sentire dove soffia il vento?

Riesci a sentirlo attraverso

Tutte le finestre?

All’interno di questa stanza?

[Pre-Ritornello: Zayn – Entrambi]

Perché voglio toccarti baby

Voglio anche sentirli

Voglio vedere il sole che sorge sui tuoi peccati, io e te

Visto solo tu

Accendi, in fuga

Facciamo l’amore stasera

Fare la pace, innamorarsi, proviamo …

(Tesoro, sono qui)

[Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]

Ma non sarai mai sola

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Tesoro, sono qui

Ti abbraccerò quando le cose andranno male

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

[Strofa 2: Zayn]

Stavamo chiusi come una giacca

Quindi apri la tua zip

Rotolavamo giù per le rapide

Per trovare un’onda giusta

Riesci a sentire dove soffia il vento?

Riesci a sentirlo attraverso

Tutte le finestre?

All’interno di questa stanza?

[Pre-Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]

Perché voglio toccarti baby

Voglio anche sentirli

Voglio vedere il sole che sorge sui tuoi peccati, io e te

Visto solo tu

Accendi, in fuga

Facciamo l’amore stasera

Fare la pace, innamorarsi, proviamo …

(Tesoro, sono qui)

[Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]

Ma non sarai mai sola

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Tesoro, sono qui

Ti abbraccerò quando le cose andranno male

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

[Ponte: Zayn & Sia]

Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo

Solo tu puoi fermarlo

Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo

Solo tu puoi fermarlo

Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo

Solo tu puoi fermarlo

Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo

Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo

[Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]

Ma non sarai mai sola

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Tesoro, sono qui

Ti abbraccerò quando le cose andranno male

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba

Baby, sono qui

Dusk Till Dawn testo – Zayn feat. SIa

[Verse 1: Zayn]

Not tryna be indie

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me are you too

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows?

Inside this room?

[Pre-Chorus: Zayn – Both]

‘Cause I wanna touch you baby

I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sunrise

On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run

Let’s make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try…

[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]

But you’ll never be alone

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll hold you when things go wrong

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

[Verse 2: Zayn]

We were shut like a jacket

So do your zip

We would roll down the rapids

To find a wave that fits

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through?

All of the windows

Inside this room?

[Pre-Chorus: Both]

‘Cause I wanna touch you baby

I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sunrise

On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run

Let’s make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try…

(Baby I’m right here)

[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]

But you’ll never be alone

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll hold you when things go wrong

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

[Bridge: Entrambi]

Girl give love to your body

It’s only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

It’s only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

It’s only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

Girl give love to your body

[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]

But you’ll never be alone

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am out here

I’ll hold you when things go wrong

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby I’m right here

















