Zayn Malik e Sia nel nuovo singolo “Dusk Till Dawn”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Zayn Malik e Sia Furler hanno unito le forze nel nuovo attesissimo singolo Dusk Till Dawn, disponibile dal 7 settembre 2017.
Dopo il fortunato debut album da solista “Mind of Mine” e un paio di brani per le soundtrack dei film “Ghostbusters 2016” e “Fifty Shades Darker” (insieme a Taylor Swift sulle note di I Don’t Wanna live forever), lo scorso 24 marzo il giovane cantautore britannico ha rilasciato il singolo Still Got Time, che in termini commerciali non si è rivelato proprio un successone.
Ora l’idolo delle teenagers Zayn, ci riprova con questa nuova canzone incisa in duetto con la meravigliosa cantautrice australiana Sia, scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Alex Oriet, David Phelan & Greg Kurstin.
Entrambi i pezzi saranno inclusi nel futuro secondo album in studio del cantautore inglese classe 1993, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha né un titolo, né una release date.
E’ veramente molto carina la nuova canzone, il cui punto di forza è senz’altro l’orecchiabile ritornello, nel quale i cantanti dicono che staranno insieme per sempre, fedelmente al titolo “dal tramonto all’alba”.
Dusk Till Dawn è stata lanciata direttamente tramite il video ufficiale diretto da Marc Webb, un interessante filmato che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Di seguito la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo bellissimo pezzo, che sono certo, andrà decisamente forte su tutti i fronti.
Zayn – Dusk Till Dawn traduzione (Download – Radio Edit – Audio versione Radio Edit)
[Strofa 1: Zayn]
Non sto cercando di essere indipendente
Sto solo cercando di stare in questo
Dimmi che lo sei anche tu
Riesci a sentire dove soffia il vento?
Riesci a sentirlo attraverso
Tutte le finestre?
All’interno di questa stanza?
[Pre-Ritornello: Zayn – Entrambi]
Perché voglio toccarti baby
Voglio anche sentirli
Voglio vedere il sole che sorge sui tuoi peccati, io e te
Visto solo tu
Accendi, in fuga
Facciamo l’amore stasera
Fare la pace, innamorarsi, proviamo …
(Tesoro, sono qui)
[Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]
Ma non sarai mai sola
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Tesoro, sono qui
Ti abbraccerò quando le cose andranno male
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
[Strofa 2: Zayn]
Stavamo chiusi come una giacca
Quindi apri la tua zip
Rotolavamo giù per le rapide
Per trovare un’onda giusta
Riesci a sentire dove soffia il vento?
Riesci a sentirlo attraverso
Tutte le finestre?
All’interno di questa stanza?
[Pre-Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]
Perché voglio toccarti baby
Voglio anche sentirli
Voglio vedere il sole che sorge sui tuoi peccati, io e te
Visto solo tu
Accendi, in fuga
Facciamo l’amore stasera
Fare la pace, innamorarsi, proviamo …
(Tesoro, sono qui)
[Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]
Ma non sarai mai sola
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Tesoro, sono qui
Ti abbraccerò quando le cose andranno male
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
[Ponte: Zayn & Sia]
Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo
Solo tu puoi fermarlo
Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo
Solo tu puoi fermarlo
Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo
Solo tu puoi fermarlo
Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo
Ragazza, ama il tuo corpo
[Ritornello: Zayn & Sia]
Ma non sarai mai sola
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Tesoro, sono qui
Ti abbraccerò quando le cose andranno male
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
Starò con te dal tramonto all’alba
Baby, sono qui
Dusk Till Dawn testo – Zayn feat. SIa
[Verse 1: Zayn]
Not tryna be indie
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me are you too
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows?
Inside this room?
[Pre-Chorus: Zayn – Both]
‘Cause I wanna touch you baby
I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sunrise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let’s make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love, try…
[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
But you’ll never be alone
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll hold you when things go wrong
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
[Verse 2: Zayn]
We were shut like a jacket
So do your zip
We would roll down the rapids
To find a wave that fits
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through?
All of the windows
Inside this room?
[Pre-Chorus: Both]
‘Cause I wanna touch you baby
I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sunrise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let’s make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love, try…
(Baby I’m right here)
[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
But you’ll never be alone
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll hold you when things go wrong
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
[Bridge: Entrambi]
Girl give love to your body
It’s only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It’s only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It’s only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
Girl give love to your body
[Chorus: Zayn & Sia]
But you’ll never be alone
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I am out here
I’ll hold you when things go wrong
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here
I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby I’m right here