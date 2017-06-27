The Chainsmokers: guarda il lyric video di Young (con traduzione del testo)







Nel debut studio album dei Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” è presente il brano Young, penultima track del fortunatissimo progetto pubblicato lo scorso 7 aprile.

Dal disco d’esordio sono già stati rilasciati “Paris” e “Something Just Like This” e nonostante il terzo estratto sia Honest (di cui parleremo prossimamente), il gruppo ha deciso di rendere disponibile il lyric video che accompagna la canzone in oggetto, scritta da Sean Jacobs, Peter Hanna, Taylor Bird, CVBZ & Andrew Taggart e prodotta dai Chainsmokers con la collaborazione di DJ Swivel, che ha messo il suo zampino in tutti i dodici brani in scaletta nell’album.

In “Young” si vuole ricordare la rottura di una relazione adolescenziale, ma anche i momenti più belli di quella fase della vita.

Per accedere al filmato, che oltre al testo mostra foto dei componenti del gruppo quand’erano bambini, cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano.

The Chainsmokers – Young traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Giovane

Eravamo così giovani quando credevamo di sapere come amare

Litigando per qualsiasi cosa, tutto portava alla tensione

Ma dobbiamo solo prendere in mano le redini

Non lasciare che vada così

Forse possiamo trarne beneficio da questo, sì

[Ritornello]

Sappiamo entrambi che esagero come quando ti ho sfasciato la macchina

E ho quasi litigato con tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile

E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo di nascosto, come per incontrarci il bar

Non preoccuparti amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare

Ma quando sei giovane è difficile

[Gancio]

Si, è difficile quando sei giovane

[Strofa 2]

Trascinare, c’eravamo fatti trascinare dallo sballo (o “dalle ambizioni”), era meglio della droga

Troppo ambiziosi per capire che questo vi avrebbe condotti alla distruzione

Almeno entrambi sappiamo queste cose

Dobbiamo solo prendere in mano le redini

Spero che da questo riusciremo a trarne beneficio, sì

[Ritornello]

Sappiamo entrambi che esagero come quando ti ho sfasciato la macchina

E ho quasi litigato con tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile

E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo di nascosto, come per incontrarci il bar

Non preoccuparti amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare

Ma quando sei giovane è difficile

[Gancio]

Già, è difficile quando sei giovane

Sì, sì, è difficile quando sei giovane

[Ritornello]

Sappiamo entrambi che esagero come quando ti ho sfasciato la macchina

E ho quasi litigato con tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile

E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo di nascosto, come per incontrarci il bar

Non preoccuparti amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare

Ma quando sei giovane è difficile

[Ponte]

Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita

Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane

Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita

Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane

Young – The Chainsmokers – Testo

[Verse 1]

Young

We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love

Fought about anything, everything led to dysfunction

But we just gotta own that shit

Don’t let it go like this

Maybe we can grow from this, yeah

[Chorus]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love

But it’s hard when you’re young

[Hook]

Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young

[Verse 2]

Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs

Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction

At least we both know that shit

We just gotta own that shit

I hope that we can grow from this, yeah

[Chorus]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love

But it’s hard when you’re young

[Hook]

Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young

Yeah, yeah, it’s hard when you’re young

[Chorus]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love

But it’s hard when you’re young

[Bridge]

I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over

Say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young

I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over

You say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young

















