The Chainsmokers: guarda il lyric video di Young (con traduzione del testo)

Nel debut studio album dei Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” è presente il brano Young, penultima track del fortunatissimo progetto pubblicato lo scorso 7 aprile.
Dal disco d’esordio sono già stati rilasciati “Paris” e “Something Just Like This” e nonostante il terzo estratto sia Honest (di cui parleremo prossimamente), il gruppo ha deciso di rendere disponibile il lyric video che accompagna la canzone in oggetto, scritta da Sean Jacobs, Peter Hanna, Taylor Bird, CVBZ & Andrew Taggart e prodotta dai Chainsmokers con la collaborazione di DJ Swivel, che ha messo il suo zampino in tutti i dodici brani in scaletta nell’album.
In “Young” si vuole ricordare la rottura di una relazione adolescenziale, ma anche i momenti più belli di quella fase della vita.
Per accedere al filmato, che oltre al testo mostra foto dei componenti del gruppo quand’erano bambini, cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano.
[Strofa 1]
Giovane
Eravamo così giovani quando credevamo di sapere come amare
Litigando per qualsiasi cosa, tutto portava alla tensione
Ma dobbiamo solo prendere in mano le redini
Non lasciare che vada così
Forse possiamo trarne beneficio da questo, sì
[Ritornello]
Sappiamo entrambi che esagero come quando ti ho sfasciato la macchina
E ho quasi litigato con tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile
E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo di nascosto, come per incontrarci il bar
Non preoccuparti amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare
Ma quando sei giovane è difficile
[Gancio]
Si, è difficile quando sei giovane
[Strofa 2]
Trascinare, c’eravamo fatti trascinare dallo sballo (o “dalle ambizioni”), era meglio della droga
Troppo ambiziosi per capire che questo vi avrebbe condotti alla distruzione
Almeno entrambi sappiamo queste cose
Dobbiamo solo prendere in mano le redini
Spero che da questo riusciremo a trarne beneficio, sì
[Ritornello]
Sappiamo entrambi che esagero come quando ti ho sfasciato la macchina
E ho quasi litigato con tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile
E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo di nascosto, come per incontrarci il bar
Non preoccuparti amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare
Ma quando sei giovane è difficile
[Gancio]
Già, è difficile quando sei giovane
Sì, sì, è difficile quando sei giovane
[Ritornello]
Sappiamo entrambi che esagero come quando ti ho sfasciato la macchina
E ho quasi litigato con tuo padre quando mi ha spinto nel cortile
E tutte quelle serate in cui uscivamo di nascosto, come per incontrarci il bar
Non preoccuparti amore mio, stiamo imparando ad amare
Ma quando sei giovane è difficile
[Ponte]
Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita
Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane
Ti sto chiamando, mi dici che è finita
Dì quello che vuoi, ma è difficile quando sei giovane
[Verse 1]
Young
We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love
Fought about anything, everything led to dysfunction
But we just gotta own that shit
Don’t let it go like this
Maybe we can grow from this, yeah
[Chorus]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love
But it’s hard when you’re young
[Hook]
Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young
[Verse 2]
Caught, we were caught up in the high, it was better than drugs
Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction
At least we both know that shit
We just gotta own that shit
I hope that we can grow from this, yeah
[Chorus]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love
But it’s hard when you’re young
[Hook]
Yeah, it’s hard when you’re young
Yeah, yeah, it’s hard when you’re young
[Chorus]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don’t worry, my love, we’re learning to love
But it’s hard when you’re young
[Bridge]
I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over
Say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young
I’m calling you up, you tell me it’s over
You say what you want, but it’s hard when you’re young