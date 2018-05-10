Years & Years – ascolta il nuovo singolo If You’re Over Me (testo e traduzione)

If You’re Over Me è il titolo del nuovo singolo dei Years and Years, rilasciato il 10 maggio 2018 come secondo estratto dal secondo album in studio Palo Santo, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 6 luglio.

Nella versione standard del progetto del gruppo britannico, vi saranno undici inediti, tra i quali il primo estratto Sanctify e la canzone in oggetto, scritta da Olly Alexander & Steve Mac, cpn produzione di quest’ultimo.

Nel brano, Olly si rivolge alla sua “dolce” metà, che sembra abbia una sorta di doppia personalità: agli altri dice che che la loro storia non è più bella e che si accinge a terminarla, mentre quando si trova con lui lascia intendere di tenere molto a questa relazione. Giustamente il protagonista le dice: se non sei più innamorata di me, cosa aspetti ad andartene e a lasciarmi libero?

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato della canzone, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione del testo. Per ascoltarla su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine.

[Ritornello] Prima dici che siamo una squadra E dopo che non riesci respirare Beh, dovresti lasciarmi libero Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me Ieri hai detto che sono l’unico Ma ora dici di aver chiuso Smettila di dirmi di cosa ho bisogno Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me Se non sei più innamorata di me Se non sei più innamorata di me Smettila di dirmi cosa ho bisogno Piccola, non sei più innamorata di me

Testo

[Verse 1]

It’s like thunder and lightning

You hurt me without trying

A tempest, you was rising

And no I don’t like to be this way

And you’re Jekyll and Hyde-ing

Are you real or are you lying?

So stop with your crying

I can’t handle it now

[Pre-Chorus]

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going round, spreading the word, it’s over

If that’s how you feel then you should go

Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”





[Chorus]

One minute you say we’re a team

Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you’re over me

Yesterday you said I’m the one

But now you say you’re done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you’re over me

[Verse 2]

There you go, there, I said it

Don’t look at me all offended

You played games and it ended

I’ve got to look out for me

I won’t say that it’s easy

Oh, I know I hate leaving

But you can’t keep deceiving

Does it make you feel good?

[Pre-Chorus]

You tell everyone our love went cold

Going round, spreading the word, it’s over

If that’s how you feel then you should go

Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”

[Chorus]

One minute you say we’re a team

Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you’re over me

Yesterday you said I’m the one

But now you say you’re done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you’re over me

If you’re over me

If you’re over me

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you’re over me

[Bridge]

How long can a love remain?

Time never could heal this pain

I thought I believed in fate

Oh, it’s so cruel

No, nothing for us would change

Same story, the same mistake

This heart just wants to break

[Chorus]

One minute you say we’re a team

Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe

Well you should set me free

Baby, if you’re over me

Yesterday you said I’m the one

But now you say you’re done

Stop telling me what I need

Baby, if you’re over me

[Outro]

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Baby, if you’re over me

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Just go if it’s over

Baby, if you’re over me



