Years & Years – ascolta il nuovo singolo If You’re Over Me (testo e traduzione)

If You’re Over Me è il titolo del nuovo singolo dei Years and Years, rilasciato il 10 maggio 2018 come secondo estratto dal secondo album in studio Palo Santo, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 6 luglio.
Nella versione standard del progetto del gruppo britannico, vi saranno undici inediti, tra i quali il primo estratto Sanctify e la canzone in oggetto, scritta da Olly Alexander & Steve Mac, cpn produzione di quest’ultimo.
Nel brano, Olly si rivolge alla sua “dolce” metà, che sembra abbia una sorta di doppia personalità: agli altri dice che che la loro storia non è più bella e che si accinge a terminarla, mentre quando si trova con lui lascia intendere di tenere molto a questa relazione. Giustamente il protagonista le dice: se non sei più innamorata di me, cosa aspetti ad andartene e a lasciarmi libero?
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato della canzone, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione del testo. Per ascoltarla su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine.
If You’re Over Me – Years & Years – Traduzione (Download – su iTunes – Pre-order Palo Santo)
[Strofa 1]
È come tuoni e fulmini
Mi hai ferito senza provarci
Una tempesta, ti stavi alzando
E no, non mi andare avanti così
E tu sei Jekyll e Hyde
Fai sul serio o stai mentendo?
Quindi basta piangere
Non lo sopporto adesso
[Pre-Ritornello]
Dici a tutti che il nostro amore è diventato freddo
Te ne vai in giro, spargendo la voce, che è finita
Se è così che la pensi allora dovresti andare
Non venire qui dicendo “ti voglio ancora”
[Ritornello]
Prima dici che siamo una squadra
E dopo che non riesci respirare
Beh, dovresti lasciarmi libero
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
Ieri hai detto che sono l’unico
Ma ora dici di aver chiuso
Smettila di dirmi di cosa ho bisogno
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
[Strofa 2]
Ecco qua, te l’ho detto
Non guardarmi tutta offesa
Hai fatto i tuoi giochetti ed è finita
Devo pensare a me
Non dico che è facile
Oh, odio andarmene
Ma non puoi continuare ad ingannare
Ti fa stare bene?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Dici a tutti che il nostro amore è diventato freddo
Te ne vai in giro, spargendo la voce, che è finita
Se è così che la pensi allora dovresti andare
Non venire qui dicendo “ti voglio ancora”
[Ritornello]
Prima dici che siamo una squadra
E dopo che non riesci respirare
Beh, dovresti lasciarmi libero
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
Ieri hai detto che sono l’unico
Ma ora dici di aver chiuso
Smettila di dirmi di cosa ho bisogno
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
Se non sei più innamorata di me
Se non sei più innamorata di me
Smettila di dirmi cosa ho bisogno
Piccola, non sei più innamorata di me
[Ponte]
Quanto tempo può andare avanti un amore?
Il tempo non potrebbe mai guarire questo dolore
Pensavo di credere nel destino
Oh, è così crudele
No, niente per noi cambierebbe
Stessa storia, stessi errori
Questo cuore vuole solo rompere con te
[Ritornello]
Prima dici che siamo una squadra
E dopo che non riesci respirare
Beh, dovresti lasciarmi libero
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
Ieri hai detto che sono l’unico
Ma ora dici di aver chiuso
Smettila di dirmi di cosa ho bisogno
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
[Conclusione]
Se è finita vattene
Se è finita vattene
Se è finita vattene
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
Se è finita vattene
Se è finita vattene
Se è finita vattene
Baby, se non sei più innamorata di me
Testo
[Verse 1]
It’s like thunder and lightning
You hurt me without trying
A tempest, you was rising
And no I don’t like to be this way
And you’re Jekyll and Hyde-ing
Are you real or are you lying?
So stop with your crying
I can’t handle it now
[Pre-Chorus]
You tell everyone our love went cold
Going round, spreading the word, it’s over
If that’s how you feel then you should go
Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”
[Chorus]
One minute you say we’re a team
Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe
Well you should set me free
Baby, if you’re over me
Yesterday you said I’m the one
But now you say you’re done
Stop telling me what I need
Baby, if you’re over me
[Verse 2]
There you go, there, I said it
Don’t look at me all offended
You played games and it ended
I’ve got to look out for me
I won’t say that it’s easy
Oh, I know I hate leaving
But you can’t keep deceiving
Does it make you feel good?
[Pre-Chorus]
You tell everyone our love went cold
Going round, spreading the word, it’s over
If that’s how you feel then you should go
Don’t come around saying, “I still want you”
[Chorus]
One minute you say we’re a team
Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe
Well you should set me free
Baby, if you’re over me
Yesterday you said I’m the one
But now you say you’re done
Stop telling me what I need
Baby, if you’re over me
If you’re over me
If you’re over me
Stop telling me what I need
Baby, if you’re over me
[Bridge]
How long can a love remain?
Time never could heal this pain
I thought I believed in fate
Oh, it’s so cruel
No, nothing for us would change
Same story, the same mistake
This heart just wants to break
[Chorus]
One minute you say we’re a team
Then you’re telling me you can’t breathe
Well you should set me free
Baby, if you’re over me
Yesterday you said I’m the one
But now you say you’re done
Stop telling me what I need
Baby, if you’re over me
[Outro]
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Baby, if you’re over me
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Just go if it’s over
Baby, if you’re over me