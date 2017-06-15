X Ambassadors: ascolta il nuovo brano Torches (con testo e traduzione)

Lo scorso 27 aprile, gli X Ambassadors hanno rilasciato una nuova canzone che si intitola Torches. Il brano dovrebbe essere incluso nel secondo studio album, come del resto il precedente Hoping ed il successivo The Devil You Know.
Torches è un pezzo in pieno stile X Ambassadors, rock band newyorkese in grado di sfornare piacevolissime canzoni, come quella in oggetto che forse è stata un po’ snobbata dalle nostre parti, ma che a mio parere merita di essere ascoltata, se non l’avete ancora fatto.
Il singolo è stato scritto da Sam Nelson Harris, Adam Levin & Casey Harris ed è possibile ascoltarlo nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sulla cover in basso.
A seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
X Ambassadors – Torches traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Evocate (o “portate-provocate”) le vostre forze della natura
Evocate la tempesta che infuria
E se doveste perdervi tra le ombre
C’è un fuoco dentro di voi
E’ la luce che vi guiderà
[Ritornello]
Venite, portate la vostra fiamma
Portatela più in alto
Lasciatela nell’oscurità
Portate le vostre torce
Venite, portate la vostra fiamma
Date fuoco alla notte
Lasciatela nell’oscurità
Portate le vostre torce
[Verso 2]
Portate i vostri archi e frecce
Portate le vostre piaghe e faraoni
Perché se vi perderete tra le ombre
C’è un fuoco dentro di voi
E saprete che vi troverò
[Ritornello]
Venite, portate la vostra fiamma
Portatela più in alto
Lasciatela nell’oscurità
Portate le vostre torce
Venite, portate la vostra fiamma
Date fuoco alla notte
Lasciatela nell’oscurità
Portate le vostre torce
[Refrain]
Torce
Torce
Torce
Torce
Ooh
[Ritornello]
Venite, portate la vostra fiamma
Portatela più in alto
Lasciatela nell’oscurità
Portate le vostre torce
Venite, portate la vostra fiamma (Torce)
Date fuoco alla notte (Torce)
Lasciatela nell’oscurità (Torce)
Portate le vostre torce (Torce)
[Conclusione]
Portate le vostre torce (torce)
(Torce)
Portate le vostre torce (torce)
Torce, ooh
Torce
Torce
Torce, torce, ooh
Torches – X Ambassadors – Testo
[Verse 1]
Bring on your forces of nature
Bring on the storm that’s raging
And if you get lost in the shadows
There’s a fire inside you
Be the light that guides you
[Chorus]
Come on, carry your flame
Carry it higher
Leave it in the darkness
Carry your torches
Come on, carry your flame
Set the night on fire
Leave it in the darkness
Carry your torches
[Verse 2]
Bring on your bows and arrows
Bring on your plagues and pharaohs
Cause if you get lost in the shadows
There’s a fire inside you
And you know that I’ll find you
[Chorus]
Come on, carry your flame
Carry it higher
Leave it in the darkness
Carry your torches
Come on, carry your flame
Set the night on fire
Leave it in the darkness
Carry your torches
[Refrain]
Torches
Torches
Torches
Torches
Ooh
[Chorus]
Come on, carry your flame
Carry it higher
Leave it in the darkness
Carry your torches
Come on, carry your flame (torches)
Set the night on fire (torches)
Leave it in the darkness (torches)
Carry your torches (torches)
[Outro]
Carry your torches (torches)
(Torches)
Carry your torches (torches)
Torches, ooh
Torches
Torches
Torches, torches, ooh