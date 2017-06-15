X Ambassadors: ascolta il nuovo brano Torches (con testo e traduzione)







Lo scorso 27 aprile, gli X Ambassadors hanno rilasciato una nuova canzone che si intitola Torches. Il brano dovrebbe essere incluso nel secondo studio album, come del resto il precedente Hoping ed il successivo The Devil You Know.

Torches è un pezzo in pieno stile X Ambassadors, rock band newyorkese in grado di sfornare piacevolissime canzoni, come quella in oggetto che forse è stata un po’ snobbata dalle nostre parti, ma che a mio parere merita di essere ascoltata, se non l’avete ancora fatto.





Il singolo è stato scritto da Sam Nelson Harris, Adam Levin & Casey Harris ed è possibile ascoltarlo nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sulla cover in basso.

A seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

X Ambassadors – Torches traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Evocate (o “portate-provocate”) le vostre forze della natura

Evocate la tempesta che infuria

E se doveste perdervi tra le ombre

C’è un fuoco dentro di voi

E’ la luce che vi guiderà

[Ritornello]

Venite, portate la vostra fiamma

Portatela più in alto

Lasciatela nell’oscurità

Portate le vostre torce

Venite, portate la vostra fiamma

Date fuoco alla notte

Lasciatela nell’oscurità

Portate le vostre torce

[Verso 2]

Portate i vostri archi e frecce

Portate le vostre piaghe e faraoni

Perché se vi perderete tra le ombre

C’è un fuoco dentro di voi

E saprete che vi troverò

[Ritornello]

Venite, portate la vostra fiamma

Portatela più in alto

Lasciatela nell’oscurità

Portate le vostre torce

Venite, portate la vostra fiamma

Date fuoco alla notte

Lasciatela nell’oscurità

Portate le vostre torce

[Refrain]

Torce

Torce

Torce

Torce

Ooh

[Ritornello]

Venite, portate la vostra fiamma

Portatela più in alto

Lasciatela nell’oscurità

Portate le vostre torce

Venite, portate la vostra fiamma (Torce)

Date fuoco alla notte (Torce)

Lasciatela nell’oscurità (Torce)

Portate le vostre torce (Torce)

[Conclusione]

Portate le vostre torce (torce)

(Torce)

Portate le vostre torce (torce)

Torce, ooh

Torce

Torce

Torce, torce, ooh

Torches – X Ambassadors – Testo

[Verse 1]

Bring on your forces of nature

Bring on the storm that’s raging

And if you get lost in the shadows

There’s a fire inside you

Be the light that guides you

[Chorus]

Come on, carry your flame

Carry it higher

Leave it in the darkness

Carry your torches

Come on, carry your flame

Set the night on fire

Leave it in the darkness

Carry your torches

[Verse 2]

Bring on your bows and arrows

Bring on your plagues and pharaohs

Cause if you get lost in the shadows

There’s a fire inside you

And you know that I’ll find you

[Chorus]

Come on, carry your flame

Carry it higher

Leave it in the darkness

Carry your torches

Come on, carry your flame

Set the night on fire

Leave it in the darkness

Carry your torches

[Refrain]

Torches

Torches

Torches

Torches

Ooh

[Chorus]

Come on, carry your flame

Carry it higher

Leave it in the darkness

Carry your torches

Come on, carry your flame (torches)

Set the night on fire (torches)

Leave it in the darkness (torches)

Carry your torches (torches)

[Outro]

Carry your torches (torches)

(Torches)

Carry your torches (torches)

Torches, ooh

Torches

Torches

Torches, torches, ooh

















