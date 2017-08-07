X Ambassadors: ascolta il nuovo singolo Ahead Of Myself (+ testo e traduzione)







Ahead Of Myself è il titolo del nuovo singolo degli X Ambassadors, pubblicato il 21 luglio 2017.

Dopo “Hoping”, “Torches” e “The Devil You Know”, la band alternative rock statunitense multi platino ci propone questa canzone, trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 4 agosto 2017.

Ahead Of Myself è stata scritta da Scott Harris & gli X Ambassadors e prodotta dal gruppo con la collaborazione di Alex Da Kid. I quattro citati pezzi dovrebbero essere inclusi nel futuro nuovo album, sul quale al momento non si hanno notizie.

La canzone è molto carina ed è una sorta un ammissione nel riconoscere i propri difetti…

Per ascoltarla su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.

Ahead Of Myself – X Amassadors – Traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello]

Credevo di essere pronto, pronto per un’altra persona

Ma ogni volta corro troppo (o “vado avanti da solo”), ogni volta corro troppo

Credevo di essere come una roccia, che non avevo bisogno di alcun aiuto

Ma ogni volta corro troppo, ogni volta vado corro troppo

[Strofa 1]

Credo di essermi spinto troppo avanti e di aver effettuato una falsa partenza

Qualche situazione di me*da in cui ti ho cacciata

E so che abbiamo versato champagne

Forse eravamo troppo frettolosi nel festeggiare

[Ritornello]

Credevo di essere pronto, pronto per un’altra persona

Ma ogni volta corro troppo, ogni volta corro troppo

Credevo di essere come una roccia, che non avevo bisogno di alcun aiuto

Ma ogni volta corro troppo, ogni volta corro troppo

[Post-Ritornello]

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

[Strofa 2]

Sai che sono stato il primo a dire: “ti amo, tesoro”

Ho spostato le mie cose nel tuo appartamento sulla Seconda Via

Pensavo di aver pulito la coscienza (o “credevo di aver ricominciato da zero”)

Ma immagino che non averla pulita del tutto (o “ma credo che mi sbagliavo”)

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello]

Credevo di essere pronto, pronto per un’altra persona

Ma ogni volta corro troppo, ogni volta corro troppo

Credevo di essere come una roccia, che non avevo bisogno di alcun aiuto

Ma ogni volta corro troppo, ogni volta corro troppo

[Post-Ritornello]

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

Corro troppo, sì tesoro, sì tesoro

Corro troppo

Corro troppo

[Ritornello]

Credevo di esser pronto, pronto per un’altra persona

Ma ogni volta corro troppo, ogni volta corro troppo

Credevo di essere come una roccia, che non avevo bisogno di alcun aiuto

Ma ogni volta corro troppo, ogni volta corro troppo

[Post-Ritornello]

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

Corro troppo, sì tesoro

Corro troppo, sì tesoro, sì tesoro

Corro troppo

Corro troppo

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

X Ambassadors – Ahead Of Myself testo

[Chorus]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

[Verse 1]

Guess I went ahead and jumped the gun again

Some shitty situation that I put you in

And I know we poured champagne

Maybe we was just too quick to celebrate

[Chorus]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my

[Post-Chorus]

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

[Verse 2]

Know that I was first to say, “I love you, babe”

Moved my things to your apartment down on 2nd Street

I thought I’d cleaned the slate

But I guess I didn’t clean it all away

[Chorus]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my

[Post-Chorus]

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah baby

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself

I get ahead of myself

[Chorus]

Thought I was ready, ready for someone else

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of myself

Thought I was rock steady, that I didn’t need no help

But every time I get ahead of myself, every time I get ahead of my

[Post-Chorus]

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah baby

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself, yeah babe, yeah babe

I get ahead of myself

I get ahead of myself

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi