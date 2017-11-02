U2 – The Blackout: audio, live video testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

The Blackout è un nuovo brano degli U2, pubblicato il 1° novembre come singolo promozionale del quattordicesimo album in studio Songs Of Experience, il cui rilascio è fissato al 1° dicembre 2017.
La nuova canzone è stata rilasciata il 1° novembre insieme a un secondo pezzo promozionale che si intitola Get Out of Your Own Way.
The Blackout porta la firma del gruppo di Dublino, con produzione di Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle & Jacknife Lee.
Nella traccia, che il gruppo ha suonato dal vivo in occasione di alcuni concerti, Bono parla di apocalisse e di politica, con chiari riferimenti (poco carini) nei confronti di Donald Trump, discusso presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America.
Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete a un live video, mentre per ascoltare l’audio su Spotify cliccate sull’apposito link.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
U2 – The Blackout traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Un dinosauro, si chiede perché sia ancora sulla terra, sì
Un meteorite, promette che non farà del male, sì
Il terremoto, si verifica sempre quando sei a letto, Fred
La casa trema, forse è per qualcosa che ho detto, Ned
Vacci, piano con me, piano con me, fratello
Vacci, piano con me, piano con me, fratello
[Ritornello]
Quando si spengono le luci, ti butti
Nell’oscurità dove impariamo a vedere (o “capire”)
Quando le luci si spengono, non devi dubitare mai
Della luce che possiamo veramente essere
[Strofa 2]
Le statue cadono, la democrazia è a terra, Jack
Avevamo tutto e quello che avevamo non tornerà, Zach
Una grande bocca dice che il popolo, non vuole essere per niente libero
Il blackout, questa è un'estinzione a cui stiamo assistendo
Vacci, piano con me, piano con me, fratello
Vacci, piano con me, piano con me adesso
[Ritornello]
Quando si spengono le luci, ti butti sulla
Nell’oscurità dove impariamo a vedere
Quando le luci si spengono , non devi dubitare mai
Della luce che possiamo veramente essere
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Blackout, è chiaro, ciò che sei si manifesterà
Blackout, niente paura, sono così felice che siamo tutti ancora qui
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
[Ritornello]
Quando si spengono le luci, ti butti sulla
Nell’oscurità dove impariamo a vedere
Quando le luci si spengono, non devi dubitare mai
Della luce che possiamo veramente essere
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
Quando le luci si spengono
The Blackout testo
[Verse 1]
A dinosaur, wonders why it’s still on the earth, yeah
A meteor, promises it’s not gonna hurt, yeah
Earthquake, always happen when you’re in bed, Fred
The house shakes, maybe was it something I said, Ned
Go, easy on me, easy on me, brother
Go, easy on me, easy on me, brother
[Chorus]
When the lights go out, throw yourself about
In the darkness where we learn to see
When the lights go out, don’t you ever doubt
The light that we can really be
[Verse 2]
Statues fall, democracy is flat on its back, Jack
We had it all, and what we had is not coming back, Zach
A big mouth says the people, they don’t wanna be free for free
The blackout, is this an extinction event we see
Go, easy on me, easy on me, brother
Go, easy on me, easy on me, now
[Chorus]
When the lights go out, throw yourself about
In the darkness where we learn to see
When the lights go out, don’t you ever doubt
The light that we can really be
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
Blackout, it’s clear, who you are will appear
Blackout, no fear, so glad that we are all still here
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
[Chorus]
When the lights go out, throw yourself about
In the darkness where we learn to see
When the lights go out, don’t you ever doubt
The light that we can really be
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
When the lights go out
When the lights go out