U2 – The Blackout: audio, live video testo e traduzione della nuova canzone







The Blackout è un nuovo brano degli U2, pubblicato il 1° novembre come singolo promozionale del quattordicesimo album in studio Songs Of Experience, il cui rilascio è fissato al 1° dicembre 2017.

La nuova canzone è stata rilasciata il 1° novembre insieme a un secondo pezzo promozionale che si intitola Get Out of Your Own Way.





The Blackout porta la firma del gruppo di Dublino, con produzione di Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle & Jacknife Lee.

Nella traccia, che il gruppo ha suonato dal vivo in occasione di alcuni concerti, Bono parla di apocalisse e di politica, con chiari riferimenti (poco carini) nei confronti di Donald Trump, discusso presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America.

U2 – The Blackout traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Un dinosauro, si chiede perché sia ​​ancora sulla terra, sì

Un meteorite, promette che non farà del male, sì

Il terremoto, si verifica sempre quando sei a letto, Fred

La casa trema, forse è per qualcosa che ho detto, Ned

Vacci, piano con me, piano con me, fratello

Vacci, piano con me, piano con me, fratello

[Ritornello]

Quando si spengono le luci, ti butti

Nell’oscurità dove impariamo a vedere (o “capire”)

Quando le luci si spengono, non devi dubitare mai

Della luce che possiamo veramente essere

[Strofa 2]

Le statue cadono, la democrazia è a terra, Jack

Avevamo tutto e quello che avevamo non tornerà, Zach

Una grande bocca dice che il popolo, non vuole essere per niente libero

Il blackout, nuovecanzoni.com questa è un’estinzione a cui stiamo assistendo

Vacci, piano con me, piano con me, fratello

Vacci, piano con me, piano con me adesso

[Ritornello]

Quando si spengono le luci, ti butti sulla

Nell’oscurità dove impariamo a vedere

Quando le luci si spengono , non devi dubitare mai

Della luce che possiamo veramente essere

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Blackout, è chiaro, ciò che sei si manifesterà

Blackout, niente paura, sono così felice che siamo tutti ancora qui

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

[Ritornello]

Quando si spengono le luci, ti butti sulla

Nell’oscurità dove impariamo a vedere

Quando le luci si spengono, non devi dubitare mai

Della luce che possiamo veramente essere

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

Quando le luci si spengono

The Blackout testo

[Verse 1]

A dinosaur, wonders why it’s still on the earth, yeah

A meteor, promises it’s not gonna hurt, yeah

Earthquake, always happen when you’re in bed, Fred

The house shakes, maybe was it something I said, Ned

Go, easy on me, easy on me, brother

Go, easy on me, easy on me, brother

[Chorus]

When the lights go out, throw yourself about

In the darkness where we learn to see

When the lights go out, don’t you ever doubt

The light that we can really be

[Verse 2]

Statues fall, democracy is flat on its back, Jack

We had it all, and what we had is not coming back, Zach

A big mouth says the people, they don’t wanna be free for free

The blackout, is this an extinction event we see

Go, easy on me, easy on me, brother

Go, easy on me, easy on me, now

[Chorus]

When the lights go out, throw yourself about

In the darkness where we learn to see

When the lights go out, don’t you ever doubt

The light that we can really be

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

Blackout, it’s clear, who you are will appear

Blackout, no fear, so glad that we are all still here

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

[Chorus]

When the lights go out, throw yourself about

In the darkness where we learn to see

When the lights go out, don’t you ever doubt

The light that we can really be

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

When the lights go out

















