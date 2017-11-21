U2 – ascolta il nuovo brano American Soul: video e traduzione del testo







Songs of Experience, il quattordicesimo album degli U2, uscirà il prossimo 1° dicembre e American Soul è l’ultimo singolo promozionale, che arriva dopo “The Blackout” e “Get Out of Your Own Way” e il primo singolo ufficiale “You’re the Best Thing About Me”.

American Soul è una versione alternativa di XXX (Kendrick Lamar ft. U2), presente nell’ultima fatica discografica del rapper “DAMN”.





La band irlandese torna a promuovere il progetto con quersto pezzo, nel quale Bono tocca anche temi politici come unità, speranza, fede e accoglienza. Non è la prima volta che vox parla di rifugiati.

La canzone è accompagnata dal lyric video che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.

U2 – American Soul traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione: Kendrick Lamar]

Beati i bulli

In quanto un giorno dovranno tener testa a se stessi

Beati i bugiardi

In quanto la verità può essere imbarazzante

[Strofa 1: Bono]

Non è un luogo

Questo paese per me è un suono

Di batteria e basso

Chiudi gli occhi per guardarti intorno

[Ponte 1: Bono]

Guardati intorno, guardati intorno

Guardati intorno, è un suono

Guardati intorno, guardati intorno

È un suono

[Strofa 2: Bono]

Non è un posto

Questo paese per me è un pensiero

Che offre grazia

Per ogni benvenuto richiesto

[Ritornello: Bono]

Tu sei rock and roll

Tu ed io siamo rock and roll

Sei rock and roll

vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano

[Strofa 3: Bono]

Non è un luogo

Questo è un sogno che ha tutto il mondo

La faccia del pellegrino

Desiderava chiamarla a casa

[Refrain]

Resisti, fratello John

Troppe madri piangono

Sogna pure, fratello John

Nei tuoi sogni non puoi dormire

[Ritornello: Bono]

Tu sei rock and roll

Tu ed io siamo rock and roll

Sei rock and roll

vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano

Americano, americano

[Ponte 2: Bono]

Alza le mani

Aggrappati al (o “aspetta”) cielo

Potrebbe essere troppo tardi, ma dobbiamo comunque provarci

C’è un momento nella vita in cui un’anima può morire

In una persona in un paese in cui credi alla menzogna

Menzogna (menzogna, menzogna)

C’è una promessa nel cuore di ogni bel sogno

È una chiamata all’azione, non alla fantasia

La fine di un sogno, l’inizio di ciò che è reale

Lascia che sia unità, lascia che sia comunità

Per i rifugiati come te e me

Un paese che ci accolga

Sarai il nostro rifugio?

Rifugiati

[Ritornello: Bono]

Tu sei rock and roll

Tu ed io siamo rock and roll

Sei rock and roll

vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano

Tu sei rock and roll

Tu ed io siamo rock and roll

Sei rock and roll

vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano

Spirito americano, spirito americano

American Soul testo

[Intro: Kendrick Lamar]

Blessed are the bullies

For one day they will have to stand up to themselves

Blessed are the liars

For the truth can be awkward

[Verse 1: Bono]

It’s not a place

This country is to me a sound

Of drum and bass

You close your eyes to look around

[Bridge 1: Bono]

Look around, look around

Look around, it’s a sound

Look around, look around

It’s a sound

[Verse 2: Bono]

It’s not a place

This country is to me a thought

That offers grace

For every welcome that is sought

[Chorus: Bono]

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American soul

[Verse 3: Bono]

It’s not a place

This is a dream the whole world owns

The pilgrim’s face

It had your heart to call her home

[Refrain]

Hold on, brother John

Too many mothers weeping

Dream on, brother John

In your dreams you can’t be sleeping

[Chorus: Bono]

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American soul

American, American

[Bridge 2: Bono]

Put your hands in the air

Hold on the sky

Could be too late, but we still gotta try

There’s a moment in life where a soul can die

In a person in a country when you believe the lie

The lie (the lie, the lie)

There’s a promise in the heart of every good dream

It’s a call to action, not to fantasy

The end of a dream, the start of what’s real

Let it be unity, let it be community

For refugees like you and me

A country to receive us

Will you be our sanctuary

Refu-Jesus

[Chorus: Bono]

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American soul

You are rock and roll

You and I are rock and roll

You are rock and roll

Came here looking for American soul

American soul, American soul

















