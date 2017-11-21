U2 – ascolta il nuovo brano American Soul: video e traduzione del testo

Songs of Experience, il quattordicesimo album degli U2, uscirà il prossimo 1° dicembre e American Soul è l’ultimo singolo promozionale, che arriva dopo “The Blackout” e “Get Out of Your Own Way” e il primo singolo ufficiale “You’re the Best Thing About Me”.
American Soul è una versione alternativa di XXX (Kendrick Lamar ft. U2), presente nell’ultima fatica discografica del rapper “DAMN”.
La band irlandese torna a promuovere il progetto con quersto pezzo, nel quale Bono tocca anche temi politici come unità, speranza, fede e accoglienza. Non è la prima volta che vox parla di rifugiati.
La canzone è accompagnata dal lyric video che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.
[Introduzione: Kendrick Lamar]
Beati i bulli
In quanto un giorno dovranno tener testa a se stessi
Beati i bugiardi
In quanto la verità può essere imbarazzante
[Strofa 1: Bono]
Non è un luogo
Questo paese per me è un suono
Di batteria e basso
Chiudi gli occhi per guardarti intorno
[Ponte 1: Bono]
Guardati intorno, guardati intorno
Guardati intorno, è un suono
Guardati intorno, guardati intorno
È un suono
[Strofa 2: Bono]
Non è un posto
Questo paese per me è un pensiero
Che offre grazia
Per ogni benvenuto richiesto
[Ritornello: Bono]
Tu sei rock and roll
Tu ed io siamo rock and roll
Sei rock and roll
vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano
[Strofa 3: Bono]
Non è un luogo
Questo è un sogno che ha tutto il mondo
La faccia del pellegrino
Desiderava chiamarla a casa
[Refrain]
Resisti, fratello John
Troppe madri piangono
Sogna pure, fratello John
Nei tuoi sogni non puoi dormire
[Ritornello: Bono]
Tu sei rock and roll
Tu ed io siamo rock and roll
Sei rock and roll
vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano
Americano, americano
[Ponte 2: Bono]
Alza le mani
Aggrappati al (o “aspetta”) cielo
Potrebbe essere troppo tardi, ma dobbiamo comunque provarci
C’è un momento nella vita in cui un’anima può morire
In una persona in un paese in cui credi alla menzogna
Menzogna (menzogna, menzogna)
C’è una promessa nel cuore di ogni bel sogno
È una chiamata all’azione, non alla fantasia
La fine di un sogno, l’inizio di ciò che è reale
Lascia che sia unità, lascia che sia comunità
Per i rifugiati come te e me
Un paese che ci accolga
Sarai il nostro rifugio?
Rifugiati
[Ritornello: Bono]
Tu sei rock and roll
Tu ed io siamo rock and roll
Sei rock and roll
vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano
Tu sei rock and roll
Tu ed io siamo rock and roll
Sei rock and roll
vieni qui a cercare lo spirito americano
Spirito americano, spirito americano
American Soul testo
[Intro: Kendrick Lamar]
Blessed are the bullies
For one day they will have to stand up to themselves
Blessed are the liars
For the truth can be awkward
[Verse 1: Bono]
It’s not a place
This country is to me a sound
Of drum and bass
You close your eyes to look around
[Bridge 1: Bono]
Look around, look around
Look around, it’s a sound
Look around, look around
It’s a sound
[Verse 2: Bono]
It’s not a place
This country is to me a thought
That offers grace
For every welcome that is sought
[Chorus: Bono]
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American soul
[Verse 3: Bono]
It’s not a place
This is a dream the whole world owns
The pilgrim’s face
It had your heart to call her home
[Refrain]
Hold on, brother John
Too many mothers weeping
Dream on, brother John
In your dreams you can’t be sleeping
[Chorus: Bono]
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American soul
American, American
[Bridge 2: Bono]
Put your hands in the air
Hold on the sky
Could be too late, but we still gotta try
There’s a moment in life where a soul can die
In a person in a country when you believe the lie
The lie (the lie, the lie)
There’s a promise in the heart of every good dream
It’s a call to action, not to fantasy
The end of a dream, the start of what’s real
Let it be unity, let it be community
For refugees like you and me
A country to receive us
Will you be our sanctuary
Refu-Jesus
[Chorus: Bono]
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American soul
You are rock and roll
You and I are rock and roll
You are rock and roll
Came here looking for American soul
American soul, American soul