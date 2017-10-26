Tungevaag & Raaban – Coming Up feat. Victor Crone: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione







Tungevaag e Raaban, duo di dj e producers dance composto dal norvegese DJ Martin Tungevaag e dallo svedese Robbin Söderlund, sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato Coming Up, un orecchiabile pezzo pubblicato il 13 ottobre 2017 e trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal successivo 27 ottobre.

La coppia scandinava ormai affermata in tutto il mondo grazie alle produzioni di successo a livello internazionale come Samsara, Russian Roulette, Wake Up Alone e Magical, torna con questa nuova interessante produzione decisamente radio friendly, soprattutto rispetto ai precedenti lavori.





Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltare il semplice audio.

Come vocal, per l’occasione è stato ingaggiato l’emergente Victor Crone, sul quale non si hanno molte informazioni. Qui la sua pagina Facebook.

Il video ufficiale altro non è che un lyric video a cui è possibile accedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Tungevaag & Raaban – Coming Up traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ho perso la via

Cercando di

Tornare a casa

Cercando di

Trovare le chiavi della mia anima

Pieno di lividi per via di

Tutte le battaglie e

Tutte le lune e i soli

[Pre-Gancio]

Notte dopo notte

Giorno dopo giorno

[Gancio]

Hey

Sono inciampato nell’oscurità

Cercando di cacciare via le ombre

Ma hey

Sapete tutti che sono un combattente

La luce splende di più adesso

[Ritornello]

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando

[Strofa 2]

Ci sono fantasmi in queste

Strade senza uscita

Vedo

Luci che mostrano la via d’uscita

E adesso nuovecanzoni.com

Affronto le mie paure dopo tutti questi anni

E ormai

Mi sono spinto troppo oltre per tornare indietro

[Pre-Gancio]

Notte dopo notte

Giorno dopo giorno

[Gancio]

Hey

Sono inciampato nell’oscurità

Cercando di cacciare via le ombre

Ma hey

Sapete tutti che sono un combattente

La luce splende di più adesso

[Ritornello variato]

Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

Arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

Arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

[Ritornello]

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando

[Ritornello variato]

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando

Sto arrivando

[Conclusione]

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando

Scrollandomi di dosso le ombre

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando

Sto arrivando

Scrollandomi di dosso le ombre

Coming Up testo

[Verse 1]

Lost my way

Tryna

Head back home

Tryna

Find the keys to my soul

Bruised and battered from

All the battles and

All the moons and the suns

[Pre-Hook]

Night after night

Day after day

[Hook]

Hey

I’ve been stumbling in the darkness

Trying to chase the shadows away

But hey

You all know that I’m a fighter

Light is shining brighter right now

[Chorus]

I’m coming up

I’m coming up

[Verse 2]

Hunting ghosts of these

Dead and roads

I see

Lights showing the way out

And now I’ve

Face my fears after all these years

And I’ve

Come too far to turn back now

Haunting ghosts of these

Dead end roads

I see

Lights showing the way out

And now I

Face my fears after all these years

And I’ve

Come too far to turn back now

[Pre-Hook]

Night after night

Day after day

[Hook]

Hey

I’ve been stumbling in the darkness

Trying to chase the shadows away

But hey

You all know that I’m a fighter

Light is shining brighter right now

[Chorus Variation]

I’m coming up, up, up

Up, up, up

I’m coming up, up, up

I’m coming up, up, up

Up, up, up

I’m coming up, up, up

[Chorus]

I’m coming up

I’m coming up

[Chorus Variation]

I’m coming up

I’m coming up, up, up

I’m coming up

I’m coming up, up, up

I’m coming up

[Outro]

I’m coming up

I’m coming up

I’m coming up

Shaking off the shadows

I’m coming up

I’m coming up

I’m coming up

Shaking off the shadows

















