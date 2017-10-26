Tungevaag & Raaban – Coming Up feat. Victor Crone: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Tungevaag e Raaban, duo di dj e producers dance composto dal norvegese DJ Martin Tungevaag e dallo svedese Robbin Söderlund, sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato Coming Up, un orecchiabile pezzo pubblicato il 13 ottobre 2017 e trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal successivo 27 ottobre.
La coppia scandinava ormai affermata in tutto il mondo grazie alle produzioni di successo a livello internazionale come Samsara, Russian Roulette, Wake Up Alone e Magical, torna con questa nuova interessante produzione decisamente radio friendly, soprattutto rispetto ai precedenti lavori.
Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltare il semplice audio.
Come vocal, per l’occasione è stato ingaggiato l’emergente Victor Crone, sul quale non si hanno molte informazioni. Qui la sua pagina Facebook.
Il video ufficiale altro non è che un lyric video a cui è possibile accedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Tungevaag & Raaban – Coming Up traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ho perso la via
Cercando di
Tornare a casa
Cercando di
Trovare le chiavi della mia anima
Pieno di lividi per via di
Tutte le battaglie e
Tutte le lune e i soli
[Pre-Gancio]
Notte dopo notte
Giorno dopo giorno
[Gancio]
Hey
Sono inciampato nell’oscurità
Cercando di cacciare via le ombre
Ma hey
Sapete tutti che sono un combattente
La luce splende di più adesso
[Ritornello]
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando
[Strofa 2]
Ci sono fantasmi in queste
Strade senza uscita
Vedo
Luci che mostrano la via d’uscita
E adesso nuovecanzoni.com
Affronto le mie paure dopo tutti questi anni
E ormai
Mi sono spinto troppo oltre per tornare indietro
[Pre-Gancio]
Notte dopo notte
Giorno dopo giorno
[Gancio]
Hey
Sono inciampato nell’oscurità
Cercando di cacciare via le ombre
Ma hey
Sapete tutti che sono un combattente
La luce splende di più adesso
[Ritornello variato]
Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
Arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
Arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
[Ritornello]
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando
[Ritornello variato]
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando, arrivando, arrivando
Sto arrivando
[Conclusione]
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando
Scrollandomi di dosso le ombre
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando
Sto arrivando
Scrollandomi di dosso le ombre
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Coming Up testo
[Verse 1]
Lost my way
Tryna
Head back home
Tryna
Find the keys to my soul
Bruised and battered from
All the battles and
All the moons and the suns
[Pre-Hook]
Night after night
Day after day
[Hook]
Hey
I’ve been stumbling in the darkness
Trying to chase the shadows away
But hey
You all know that I’m a fighter
Light is shining brighter right now
[Chorus]
I’m coming up
I’m coming up
[Verse 2]
Hunting ghosts of these
Dead and roads
I see
Lights showing the way out
And now I’ve
Face my fears after all these years
And I’ve
Come too far to turn back now
Haunting ghosts of these
Dead end roads
I see
Lights showing the way out
And now I
Face my fears after all these years
And I’ve
Come too far to turn back now
[Pre-Hook]
Night after night
Day after day
[Hook]
Hey
I’ve been stumbling in the darkness
Trying to chase the shadows away
But hey
You all know that I’m a fighter
Light is shining brighter right now
[Chorus Variation]
I’m coming up, up, up
Up, up, up
I’m coming up, up, up
I’m coming up, up, up
Up, up, up
I’m coming up, up, up
[Chorus]
I’m coming up
I’m coming up
[Chorus Variation]
I’m coming up
I’m coming up, up, up
I’m coming up
I’m coming up, up, up
I’m coming up
[Outro]
I’m coming up
I’m coming up
I’m coming up
Shaking off the shadows
I’m coming up
I’m coming up
I’m coming up
Shaking off the shadows