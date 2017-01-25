Tiësto: ascolta il nuovo singolo On My Way feat. Bright Sparks + testo e traduzione

Il dj e producer olandese Tijs Michiel Verwest, in arte Tiësto, ha pubblicato il primo singolo del 2017 battezzato On My Way, disponibile nei digital store dal 13 gennaio.
La nuova produzione di questo meraviglioso artista classe 1969, viene interpretata dai Bright Sparks, emergente duo inglese composto da Kimmy e Ash.
Per l’occasione il produttore cambia stile, in questo caso orientato sul genere pop, che quindi sconfina dal suo classico puro dancefloor, caratteristica che rende la canzone ideale per le trasmissioni radiofoniche. A proposito, il brano sarà in radio da venerdì 27 gennaio.
On My Way è quindi un interessante pezzo pop-dance, che a mio parere somiglia un poco a This Girl, hit del collega francese Kungs.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare la canzone? Potete farlo su Spotify cliccando sulla copertina in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.
On My Way – Tiesto – Traduzione (Digital Download)
Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada
Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada
Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire
Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada
La mia strada, la mia strada, strada
In tutti noi c’è un piccolo diavolo
Giuro che in questa città tutti vogliono solo vederti fallire
Baby, non è bello
Quindi sappi che è solo un gioco, sì
Oh, continuo a correre per amore
E non ci rinuncio
Quando sono a corto di amore, amore
No, supponiamo che ne abbia avuto abbastanza
Non ci rinuncerò, ma
Ho già detto tutto prima
Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada (la mia strada)
Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada
Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire
Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada
Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada
Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada
Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire
Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada
Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada
Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada
Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire
Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada
La mia strada, la mia strada, strada
Ho già detto tutto prima
Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada
Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada
Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire
Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada
Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada
Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada
Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire
Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada
Tiësto feat. Bright Sparks – On My Way testo
Ain’t no millionair, but I’m on my way
Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on my way
When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say
I’m on my way, on my way, way
On my way, on my way, way
There’s a little devil in us all
Swear everybody in this town just wants to see you fall
Baby, it’s no fun
So know it’s just a game, yeah
Oh, keep running out of love
And I don’t go giving up
When I’m running out of love, love
No, let’s say I’ve had enough
Not gon’ go giving up, but
I said it all before
Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way (On my way)
Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way
When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say
I’m on my way, on my way, way
Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way
Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way
When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say
I’m on my way, on my way, way
Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way
Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way
When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say
I’m on my way, on my way, way
On my way, on way, way
I said it all before
Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way
Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way
When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say
I’m on my way, on my way, way
Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way
Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way
When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say
I’m on my way, on my way, way