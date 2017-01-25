Tiësto: ascolta il nuovo singolo On My Way feat. Bright Sparks + testo e traduzione







Il dj e producer olandese Tijs Michiel Verwest, in arte Tiësto, ha pubblicato il primo singolo del 2017 battezzato On My Way, disponibile nei digital store dal 13 gennaio.

La nuova produzione di questo meraviglioso artista classe 1969, viene interpretata dai Bright Sparks, emergente duo inglese composto da Kimmy e Ash.

Per l’occasione il produttore cambia stile, in questo caso orientato sul genere pop, che quindi sconfina dal suo classico puro dancefloor, caratteristica che rende la canzone ideale per le trasmissioni radiofoniche. A proposito, il brano sarà in radio da venerdì 27 gennaio.

On My Way è quindi un interessante pezzo pop-dance, che a mio parere somiglia un poco a This Girl, hit del collega francese Kungs.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare la canzone? Potete farlo su Spotify cliccando sulla copertina in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.

On My Way – Tiesto – Traduzione (Digital Download)

Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada

Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada

Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire

Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada

La mia strada, la mia strada, strada

In tutti noi c’è un piccolo diavolo

Giuro che in questa città tutti vogliono solo vederti fallire

Baby, non è bello

Quindi sappi che è solo un gioco, sì

Oh, continuo a correre per amore

E non ci rinuncio

Quando sono a corto di amore, amore

No, supponiamo che ne abbia avuto abbastanza

Non ci rinuncerò, ma

Ho già detto tutto prima

Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada (la mia strada)

Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada

Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire

Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada

Link sponsorizzati









Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada

Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada

Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire

Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada

Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada

Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada

Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire

Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada

La mia strada, la mia strada, strada

Ho già detto tutto prima

Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada

Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada

Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire

Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada

Non sono una milionaria, ma ho trovato la mia strada

Non riesco a trovare l’amore, ma cavolo, ho trovato la mia strada

Quando il mondo diventerà pesante, potresti sentirmi dire

Ho trovato la mia strada, la mia strada, strada

Tiësto feat. Bright Sparks – On My Way testo

Ain’t no millionair, but I’m on my way

Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on my way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I’m on my way, on my way, way

On my way, on my way, way

There’s a little devil in us all

Swear everybody in this town just wants to see you fall

Baby, it’s no fun

So know it’s just a game, yeah

Oh, keep running out of love

And I don’t go giving up

When I’m running out of love, love

No, let’s say I’ve had enough

Not gon’ go giving up, but

I said it all before

Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way (On my way)

Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I’m on my way, on my way, way

Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way

Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I’m on my way, on my way, way

Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way

Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I’m on my way, on my way, way

On my way, on way, way

I said it all before

Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way

Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I’m on my way, on my way, way

Ain’t no millionaire, but I’m on my way

Can’t find love, but hell, I’m on the way

When the world gets heavy, you might hear me say

I’m on my way, on my way, way

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi