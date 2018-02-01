Tiësto, Gucci Mane & Sevenn nel remix di BOOM: audio, testo e traduzione







Lo scorso maggio, il dj e producer olandese Tiësto rilasciò il singolo quasi esclusivamente strumentale battezzato Boom (qui il video), inciso coi Sevenn ovvero Sean Brauer & Kevin Brauer. Quel pezzo è stato incluso in “Clublife, Vol. 5 – China“, pubblicato lo scorso ottobre.

Dal 25 gennaio 2018, il brano è disponibile nella versione remix, con un paio di strofe interpretate dal rapper statunitense Gucci Mane.









E’ a mio parere niente male la nuova versione di Boom, forse meglio della precedente, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola su Youtube.

Per accedere all’audio cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate i testi e le traduzioni di entrambe le versioni.

BOOM Remix testo (Download Clean – Explicit – Download prima versione)

[Scritta da: Gorilla Zoe, Sevenn, Tiësto & Gucci Mane]

[Intro: Gucci Mane]

Huh

Tiesto

Guwop

[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom (Bring that ass like a) boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

[Verse: Gucci Mane]

It’s Wizop, the wizard

Icy as a blizzard

Big Gucci, that’s my alias

My jewelry make you shiver

I eat niggers for dinner

I am no pretender

Whatever I pull out the driveway it is not a ‘rari

It’s marvelous, on top of this

No stopping this, I’m dropping this

Toppin’ it, then slop the top

She’s poppin it, it’s obvious

All in her esophagus

I’m so fuckin’ cocky rich

Falling for that cocky shit

My boom man they got hockey sticks

[Refrain: Gucci Mane]

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom…

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

[Verse: Gucci Mane]

In the club goin’ real hard

‘Bout to leave and go even harder

When the pussy splash like water

Then it make your dick get harder

Pull up in the coupe go faster

Jump in wit’ a bitch way badder

And she got an ass way fatter

She walk, so money don’t matter

All these bars, all these cars

That’ll mix in wit’ all these stars

All these bottles, all these models

Can’t take it witcha nigga thats my motto

Fuck it, I be on some baller shit

Fuck it, Dolla don’t call dem’ bitch

Wasted, she done drunk all of it

Kick her to the curb, I’m rouge, shit

Like a boom boom boom

Tell a PJ to a boom boom room

Then we flew to Cancun

Banana clip on me, I’d shoot a baboon

And my wrist on cruise, neck on pool, watch on monsoon

So you better make room

Trappin’ out a igloo, eskimo room

[Refrain: Gucci Mane]

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

BOOM Remix traduzione

Link sponsorizzati









[Introduzione: Gucci Mane]

huh

Tiesto

Guwop

[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom (Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un) boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

[Strofa: Gucci Mane]

È Wizop, il mago

Gelido come una tempesta di neve

Big Gucci, è il mio pseudonimo

I miei gioielli ti fanno rabbrividire

Mangio i ne*ri per cena

Non sono un impostore

Qualunque tirerò fuori nel vialetto, non è una Ferrari

È meravigliosa, qui sopra

Non ci si può fermare, ?

?, ?

Lei sta scattando (o “scoppiando”), è ovvio

Tutto nel suo esofago

Sono così fo**utamente ricco e arrogante

Innamorato e fiero di me

Il miei amici boom hanno mazze da hockey

[Refrain: Gucci Mane]

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Portalo indietro come un boom boom

[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom …

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Boom Boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom Boom boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

[Strofa: Gucci Mane]

Nel club si sta facendo davvero dura

E andarsene è ancora più difficile

Quando la fi*a schizza come l’acqua

Poi il tuo ca**o diventa più duro

Tira su il coupé accelera

Salta su una femmina nel modo più duro

E lei ha un culo molto grasso

Lei scappa, quindi i soldi non contano

Tutti questi locali, tutte queste macchine

Si mescoleranno con tutte queste stelle

Tutte queste bottiglie, tutte queste modelle

Non puoi portarli con te, questo è il mio motto

Fan*ulo, sono un po ‘cazzuto

Fan*ulo, Dolla non può chiamare le femmine

Sprecata, ha fatto ubriacare ogni cosa

Prendiamola a calci fino al marciapiede, sono rosso, mer*a

Come boom boom boom

Racconta un PJ a un boom boom boom

Poi voliamo a Cancun

Banana clip su di me, sparerei a un babbuino

E il mio polso in crociera, il collo in piscina, guarda il monsone

Quindi è meglio che tu faccia spazio

Prendi un igloo, stanza da eschimese

[Refrain: Gucci Mane]

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Portalo indietro come un boom boom

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Tiësto & Sevenn – BOOM testo

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Never give a motherfuck

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Never give a motherfuck

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom





Tiësto & Sevenn – BOOM traduzione

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Mai dare a un figlio di P*****a

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Mai dare a un figlio di P*****a

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom

Boom boom boom boom









LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi