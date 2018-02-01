Tiësto, Gucci Mane & Sevenn nel remix di BOOM: audio, testo e traduzione

Lo scorso maggio, il dj e producer olandese Tiësto rilasciò il singolo quasi esclusivamente strumentale battezzato Boom (qui il video), inciso coi Sevenn ovvero Sean Brauer & Kevin Brauer. Quel pezzo è stato incluso in “Clublife, Vol. 5 – China“, pubblicato lo scorso ottobre.
Dal 25 gennaio 2018, il brano è disponibile nella versione remix, con un paio di strofe interpretate dal rapper statunitense Gucci Mane.
E’ a mio parere niente male la nuova versione di Boom, forse meglio della precedente, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola su Youtube.
Per accedere all’audio cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate i testi e le traduzioni di entrambe le versioni.
BOOM Remix testo
[Scritta da: Gorilla Zoe, Sevenn, Tiësto & Gucci Mane]
[Intro: Gucci Mane]
Huh
Tiesto
Guwop
[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom (Bring that ass like a) boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
[Verse: Gucci Mane]
It’s Wizop, the wizard
Icy as a blizzard
Big Gucci, that’s my alias
My jewelry make you shiver
I eat niggers for dinner
I am no pretender
Whatever I pull out the driveway it is not a ‘rari
It’s marvelous, on top of this
No stopping this, I’m dropping this
Toppin’ it, then slop the top
She’s poppin it, it’s obvious
All in her esophagus
I’m so fuckin’ cocky rich
Falling for that cocky shit
My boom man they got hockey sticks
[Refrain: Gucci Mane]
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom…
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
[Verse: Gucci Mane]
In the club goin’ real hard
‘Bout to leave and go even harder
When the pussy splash like water
Then it make your dick get harder
Pull up in the coupe go faster
Jump in wit’ a bitch way badder
And she got an ass way fatter
She walk, so money don’t matter
All these bars, all these cars
That’ll mix in wit’ all these stars
All these bottles, all these models
Can’t take it witcha nigga thats my motto
Fuck it, I be on some baller shit
Fuck it, Dolla don’t call dem’ bitch
Wasted, she done drunk all of it
Kick her to the curb, I’m rouge, shit
Like a boom boom boom
Tell a PJ to a boom boom room
Then we flew to Cancun
Banana clip on me, I’d shoot a baboon
And my wrist on cruise, neck on pool, watch on monsoon
So you better make room
Trappin’ out a igloo, eskimo room
[Refrain: Gucci Mane]
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
BOOM Remix traduzione
[Introduzione: Gucci Mane]
huh
Tiesto
Guwop
[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom (Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un) boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
[Strofa: Gucci Mane]
È Wizop, il mago
Gelido come una tempesta di neve
Big Gucci, è il mio pseudonimo
I miei gioielli ti fanno rabbrividire
Mangio i ne*ri per cena
Non sono un impostore
Qualunque tirerò fuori nel vialetto, non è una Ferrari
È meravigliosa, qui sopra
Non ci si può fermare, ?
?, ?
Lei sta scattando (o “scoppiando”), è ovvio
Tutto nel suo esofago
Sono così fo**utamente ricco e arrogante
Innamorato e fiero di me
Il miei amici boom hanno mazze da hockey
[Refrain: Gucci Mane]
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Portalo indietro come un boom boom
[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom …
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Boom Boom boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom Boom boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
[Strofa: Gucci Mane]
Nel club si sta facendo davvero dura
E andarsene è ancora più difficile
Quando la fi*a schizza come l’acqua
Poi il tuo ca**o diventa più duro
Tira su il coupé accelera
Salta su una femmina nel modo più duro
E lei ha un culo molto grasso
Lei scappa, quindi i soldi non contano
Tutti questi locali, tutte queste macchine
Si mescoleranno con tutte queste stelle
Tutte queste bottiglie, tutte queste modelle
Non puoi portarli con te, questo è il mio motto
Fan*ulo, sono un po ‘cazzuto
Fan*ulo, Dolla non può chiamare le femmine
Sprecata, ha fatto ubriacare ogni cosa
Prendiamola a calci fino al marciapiede, sono rosso, mer*a
Come boom boom boom
Racconta un PJ a un boom boom boom
Poi voliamo a Cancun
Banana clip su di me, sparerei a un babbuino
E il mio polso in crociera, il collo in piscina, guarda il monsone
Quindi è meglio che tu faccia spazio
Prendi un igloo, stanza da eschimese
[Refrain: Gucci Mane]
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Portalo indietro come un boom boom
Tiësto & Sevenn – BOOM testo
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Never give a motherfuck
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Never give a motherfuck
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Tiësto & Sevenn – BOOM traduzione
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Mai dare a un figlio di P*****a
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Porta indietro quel fondoschiena come un boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Mai dare a un figlio di P*****a
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom
Boom boom boom boom