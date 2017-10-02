Tiësto featuring StarGate & Aloe Blacc nel nuovo singolo “Carry You Home”: audio e traduzione del testo







Il deejay e producer svedese Tiësto ed i colleghi norvegesi Mikkel Storleer Eriksen & Tor Erik Hermansen, artisticamente conosciuti come Stargate, vi presentano la nuova produzione che si intitola Carry You Home, pubblicata il 29 settembre 2017 per Musical Freedom, la label fondata nel 2009 dallo svedese.

Quest’orecchiabile canzone, è impreziosita dalla splendida voce del cantautore e musicista statunitense Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III, aka Aloe Blacc, che insieme a Tiesto e agli Stargate, ha anche firmato il solare testo.





Niente male questa track che, sono certo, non deluderà i numerosissimi supporters di questi 4 artisti.

Il brano era stato lanciato con un lyric video che, non so perché, non è più disponibile o meglio, è ora online nella sola versione di 10 secondi.

Per ascoltare su Spotify l’audio completo della canzone cliccate sulla copertina in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.

Tiesto – Carry You Home traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Tutti hanno bisogno di un piccolo spazio per commettere errori

Non occorre essere troppo perfetti

Puoi fare un passo alla volta

[Pre-Ritornello]

Basta mostrare chi sei veramente

In modo da poterti capire

Prometto che non ti deluderò

Fammi solo vedere chi sei veramente

In modo da poterti capire

Prometto che non ti deluderò

[Ritornello]

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Quando sei stanco ed esausto

E non hai la forza di andare avanti

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Quando non c’è nessuno a cui rivolgersi

E tutto quello in cui hai creduto non c’è più

Lascia che ti porti a casa

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

[Strofa 2]

Tutti meritano di trovare un po’ di tempo prezioso

Finché non troveranno un po’ di serenità

[Pre-Ritornello]

Basta mostrare chi sei veramente

In modo da poterti capire

Prometto che non ti deluderò

Fammi solo vedere chi sei veramente

In modo da poterti capire

Prometto che non ti deluderò

[Ritornello]

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Quando sei stanco ed esausto

E non hai la forza di andare avanti

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Quando non c’è nessuno a cui rivolgersi

E tutto quello in cui hai creduto non c’è più

Lascia che ti porti a casa

[Post-Ritornello]

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Quando non c’è nessuno a cui rivolgersi

E tutto quello in cui hai creduto non esiste più

Lascia che ti porti a casa

Carry You Home Testo

[Verse 1]

Everybody needs a little room to make mistakes

You don’t have to be so perfect

You can go at your own pace

[Pre-Chorus]

Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won’t let you down

Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won’t let you down

[Chorus]

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When you’re tired and you’re weary

And you have no strength to go on

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When there’s no one to turn to

And all you’ve had faith in is gone

Let me carry you home

[Post-Chorus]

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

[Verse 2]

Everyone deserves a little precious time

To stumble till they find a little peace of mind

[Pre-Chorus]

Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won’t let you down

Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won’t let you down

[Chorus]

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When you’re tired and you’re weary

And you have no strength to go on

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When there’s no one to turn to

And all you’ve had faith in is gone

Let me carry you home

[Post-Chorus]

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When there’s no one to turn to

And all you’ve had faith in is gone

Let me carry you home

















