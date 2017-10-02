Tiësto featuring StarGate & Aloe Blacc nel nuovo singolo “Carry You Home”: audio e traduzione del testo

Il deejay e producer svedese Tiësto ed i colleghi norvegesi Mikkel Storleer Eriksen & Tor Erik Hermansen, artisticamente conosciuti come Stargate, vi presentano la nuova produzione che si intitola Carry You Home, pubblicata il 29 settembre 2017 per Musical Freedom, la label fondata nel 2009 dallo svedese.
Quest’orecchiabile canzone, è impreziosita dalla splendida voce del cantautore e musicista statunitense Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III, aka Aloe Blacc, che insieme a Tiesto e agli Stargate, ha anche firmato il solare testo.
Niente male questa track che, sono certo, non deluderà i numerosissimi supporters di questi 4 artisti.
Il brano era stato lanciato con un lyric video che, non so perché, non è più disponibile o meglio, è ora online nella sola versione di 10 secondi.
Tiesto – Carry You Home traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Tutti hanno bisogno di un piccolo spazio per commettere errori
Non occorre essere troppo perfetti
Puoi fare un passo alla volta
[Pre-Ritornello]
Basta mostrare chi sei veramente
In modo da poterti capire
Prometto che non ti deluderò
Fammi solo vedere chi sei veramente
In modo da poterti capire
Prometto che non ti deluderò
[Ritornello]
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Quando sei stanco ed esausto
E non hai la forza di andare avanti
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Quando non c’è nessuno a cui rivolgersi
E tutto quello in cui hai creduto non c’è più
Lascia che ti porti a casa
[Post-Ritornello]
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
[Strofa 2]
Tutti meritano di trovare un po’ di tempo prezioso
Finché non troveranno un po’ di serenità
[Pre-Ritornello]
Basta mostrare chi sei veramente
In modo da poterti capire
Prometto che non ti deluderò
Fammi solo vedere chi sei veramente
In modo da poterti capire
Prometto che non ti deluderò
[Ritornello]
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Quando sei stanco ed esausto
E non hai la forza di andare avanti
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Quando non c’è nessuno a cui rivolgersi
E tutto quello in cui hai creduto non c’è più
Lascia che ti porti a casa
[Post-Ritornello]
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Quando non c’è nessuno a cui rivolgersi
E tutto quello in cui hai creduto non esiste più
Lascia che ti porti a casa
Carry You Home Testo
[Verse 1]
Everybody needs a little room to make mistakes
You don’t have to be so perfect
You can go at your own pace
[Pre-Chorus]
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won’t let you down
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won’t let you down
[Chorus]
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When you’re tired and you’re weary
And you have no strength to go on
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When there’s no one to turn to
And all you’ve had faith in is gone
Let me carry you home
[Post-Chorus]
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
[Verse 2]
Everyone deserves a little precious time
To stumble till they find a little peace of mind
[Pre-Chorus]
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won’t let you down
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won’t let you down
[Chorus]
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When you’re tired and you’re weary
And you have no strength to go on
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When there’s no one to turn to
And all you’ve had faith in is gone
Let me carry you home
[Post-Chorus]
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When there’s no one to turn to
And all you’ve had faith in is gone
Let me carry you home