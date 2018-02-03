The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar nel nuovo singolo “Pray For Me” per la colonna sonora di Black Panther: audio, testo e traduzione







In data 2 febbraio 2018, è stato rilasciato Pray For Me, un bel pezzo inciso da The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar per la colonna sonora del film Black Panther, che vedrà la luce tra pochissimi giorni, come del resto la pellicola della Marvel Studios, nei cinema italiani dal prossimo 14 febbraio.

Dopo All The Stars di Kendrick Lamar & SZA e “King’s Dead” (Jay Rock, Future, James Blake & Kendrick Lamar), è il momento della seconda traccia del rapper americano: sono infatti 5 le canzoni della soundtrack in cui c’è anche il rap di Lamar, che ha interamente curato la produzione della colonna sonora.









Gli amanti del genere non possono non apprezzare questa canzone, firmata dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Doc McKinney e Frank Dukes.

Nel brano, si parla di lealtà, sacrificio e redenzione… Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Strofa 1: The Weeknd]

Sono sempre pronto per un’altra guerra

Ripercorrere la stessa strada (o “affrontare tutto ciò un’altra volta”)

È la stessa cosa

Sono sempre pronto a uccidere ancora

Sai che cavalcherò di nuovo

Non cambia nulla (ooh, ooh, ooh)

Dimmi chi mi salverà da me stesso

Quando questa vita è tutto ciò che so

Dimmi chi mi salverà da questo inferno

Senza di te, sono solo

[Ritornello: The Weeknd]

Chi pregherà per me?

Si prenderà il mio dolore?

Salverà la mia anima?

Perché sono solo, vedi

Se devo morire per te

Se devo uccidere per te

Allora per te verserò (o “spargerò”) questo sangue, hey

[Strofa 2: Kendrick Lamar]

Combatto il mondo, combatto te, combatto me stesso

Combatto Dio, dimmi solo quanti ne sono rimasti

Combatto il dolore e gli uragani, oggi ho pianto

Sto cercando di combattere lacrime, che allagano la soglia di casa mia

Vita infernale, pozze di sangue nelle strade

Cecchini in cima all’edificio, aiuti statali che non servono a nulla

Terremoto, cadaveri, terra che si squarcia

I poveri corrono con i polmoni incancreniti e Scarface

A chi serve un eroe? (Eroe)

Ti serve un eroe, guarda allo specchio, ecco il tuo eroe

Chi è in prima linea a Ground Zero? (Eroe)

Il mio cuore non perde un colpo

Anche quando i tempi difficili colpiscono l’ago

Distruzione e corruzione di massa

Le anime stanno soffrendo amico

Aggrappandosi nuovamente nel vuoto, l’estasi sta arrivando

È tutta profezia e se devo essere sacrificato per il bene di tutti

Allora così sarà

[Ritornello: The Weeknd]

Chi pregherà per me?

Si prenderà il mio dolore?

Salverà la mia anima?

Perché sono solo, vedi

Se devo morire per te

Se devo uccidere per te

Allora per te spargerò questo sangue, hey

[Ponte: The Weeknd]

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

[Ritornello: The Weeknd]

Chi pregherà per me?

Si prenderà il mio dolore?

Salverà la mia anima?

Perché sono solo, vedi

Se devo morire per te

Se devo uccidere per te

Allora per te spargerò questo sangue, hey

[Conclusione: Kendrick Lamar e The Weeknd]

Nel caso in cui la mia fede dovesse svanire, vivrò secondo le mie leggi

Vivrò secondo le mie leggi, vivrò secondo le mie

Nel caso in cui la mia fede dovesse svanire, vivrò secondo le mie leggi

Vivrò secondo le mie leggi, vivrò secondo le mie

Testo Pray For Me – The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

[Intro]

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

I’m always ready for a war again

Go down that road again

It’s all the same

I’m always ready to take a life again

You know I’ll ride again

It’s all the same (ooh, ooh, ooh)

Tell me who’s gon’ save me from myself

When this life is all I know

Tell me who’s gon’ save me from this hell

Without you, I’m all alone

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

Who gon’ pray for me?

Take my pain for me?

Save my soul for me?

‘Cause I’m alone, you see

If I’m gon’ die for you

If I’m gon’ kill for you

Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey

[Verse 2: Kendrick Lamar]

I fight the world, I fight you, I fight myself

I fight God, just tell me how many burdens left

I fight pain and hurricanes, today I wept

I’m tryna fight back tears, flood on my doorsteps

Life a livin’ hell, puddles of blood in the streets

Shooters on top of the building, government aid ain’t relief

Earthquake, the body drop, the ground breaks

The poor run with smoke lungs and Scarface

Who need a hero? (Hero)

You need a hero, look in the mirror, there go your hero

Who on the front lines at Ground Zero? (Hero)

My heart don’t skip a beat

Even when hard times bumps the needle

Mass destruction and mass corruption

The souls are sufferin’ men

Clutchin’ on deaf ears again, rapture is comin’

It’s all prophecy and if I gotta be sacrificed for the greater good

Then that’s what it gotta be

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

Who gon’ pray for me?

Take my pain for me?

Save my soul for me?

‘Cause I’m alone, you see

If I’m gon’ die for you

If I’m gon’ kill for you

Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey

[Bridge: The Weeknd]

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

Who gon’ pray for me?

Take my pain for me?

Save my soul for me?

‘Cause I’m alone, you see

If I’m gon’ die for you

If I’m gon’ kill for you

Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey

[Outro: Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd]

Just in case my faith go, I live by my own law

I live by my own law, I live by my own

Just in case my faith go, I live by my own law

I live by my own law, I live by my own













