The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar nel nuovo singolo “Pray For Me” per la colonna sonora di Black Panther: audio, testo e traduzione

In data 2 febbraio 2018, è stato rilasciato Pray For Me, un bel pezzo inciso da The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar per la colonna sonora del film Black Panther, che vedrà la luce tra pochissimi giorni, come del resto la pellicola della Marvel Studios, nei cinema italiani dal prossimo 14 febbraio.
Dopo All The Stars di Kendrick Lamar & SZA e “King’s Dead” (Jay Rock, Future, James Blake & Kendrick Lamar), è il momento della seconda traccia del rapper americano: sono infatti 5 le canzoni della soundtrack in cui c’è anche il rap di Lamar, che ha interamente curato la produzione della colonna sonora.
Gli amanti del genere non possono non apprezzare questa canzone, firmata dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Doc McKinney e Frank Dukes.
Nel brano, si parla di lealtà, sacrificio e redenzione… Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Strofa 1: The Weeknd]
Sono sempre pronto per un’altra guerra
Ripercorrere la stessa strada (o “affrontare tutto ciò un’altra volta”)
È la stessa cosa
Sono sempre pronto a uccidere ancora
Sai che cavalcherò di nuovo
Non cambia nulla (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Dimmi chi mi salverà da me stesso
Quando questa vita è tutto ciò che so
Dimmi chi mi salverà da questo inferno
Senza di te, sono solo
[Ritornello: The Weeknd]
Chi pregherà per me?
Si prenderà il mio dolore?
Salverà la mia anima?
Perché sono solo, vedi
Se devo morire per te
Se devo uccidere per te
Allora per te verserò (o “spargerò”) questo sangue, hey
[Strofa 2: Kendrick Lamar]
Combatto il mondo, combatto te, combatto me stesso
Combatto Dio, dimmi solo quanti ne sono rimasti
Combatto il dolore e gli uragani, oggi ho pianto
Sto cercando di combattere lacrime, che allagano la soglia di casa mia
Vita infernale, pozze di sangue nelle strade
Cecchini in cima all’edificio, aiuti statali che non servono a nulla
Terremoto, cadaveri, terra che si squarcia
I poveri corrono con i polmoni incancreniti e Scarface
A chi serve un eroe? (Eroe)
Ti serve un eroe, guarda allo specchio, ecco il tuo eroe
Chi è in prima linea a Ground Zero? (Eroe)
Il mio cuore non perde un colpo
Anche quando i tempi difficili colpiscono l’ago
Distruzione e corruzione di massa
Le anime stanno soffrendo amico
Aggrappandosi nuovamente nel vuoto, l’estasi sta arrivando
È tutta profezia e se devo essere sacrificato per il bene di tutti
Allora così sarà
[Ritornello: The Weeknd]
Chi pregherà per me?
Si prenderà il mio dolore?
Salverà la mia anima?
Perché sono solo, vedi
Se devo morire per te
Se devo uccidere per te
Allora per te spargerò questo sangue, hey
[Ponte: The Weeknd]
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
[Ritornello: The Weeknd]
Chi pregherà per me?
Si prenderà il mio dolore?
Salverà la mia anima?
Perché sono solo, vedi
Se devo morire per te
Se devo uccidere per te
Allora per te spargerò questo sangue, hey
[Conclusione: Kendrick Lamar e The Weeknd]
Nel caso in cui la mia fede dovesse svanire, vivrò secondo le mie leggi
Vivrò secondo le mie leggi, vivrò secondo le mie
Nel caso in cui la mia fede dovesse svanire, vivrò secondo le mie leggi
Vivrò secondo le mie leggi, vivrò secondo le mie
Testo Pray For Me – The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
[Intro]
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 1: The Weeknd]
I’m always ready for a war again
Go down that road again
It’s all the same
I’m always ready to take a life again
You know I’ll ride again
It’s all the same (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Tell me who’s gon’ save me from myself
When this life is all I know
Tell me who’s gon’ save me from this hell
Without you, I’m all alone
[Chorus: The Weeknd]
Who gon’ pray for me?
Take my pain for me?
Save my soul for me?
‘Cause I’m alone, you see
If I’m gon’ die for you
If I’m gon’ kill for you
Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey
[Verse 2: Kendrick Lamar]
I fight the world, I fight you, I fight myself
I fight God, just tell me how many burdens left
I fight pain and hurricanes, today I wept
I’m tryna fight back tears, flood on my doorsteps
Life a livin’ hell, puddles of blood in the streets
Shooters on top of the building, government aid ain’t relief
Earthquake, the body drop, the ground breaks
The poor run with smoke lungs and Scarface
Who need a hero? (Hero)
You need a hero, look in the mirror, there go your hero
Who on the front lines at Ground Zero? (Hero)
My heart don’t skip a beat
Even when hard times bumps the needle
Mass destruction and mass corruption
The souls are sufferin’ men
Clutchin’ on deaf ears again, rapture is comin’
It’s all prophecy and if I gotta be sacrificed for the greater good
Then that’s what it gotta be
[Chorus: The Weeknd]
Who gon’ pray for me?
Take my pain for me?
Save my soul for me?
‘Cause I’m alone, you see
If I’m gon’ die for you
If I’m gon’ kill for you
Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey
[Bridge: The Weeknd]
Hey, hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey, hey
[Chorus: The Weeknd]
Who gon’ pray for me?
Take my pain for me?
Save my soul for me?
‘Cause I’m alone, you see
If I’m gon’ die for you
If I’m gon’ kill for you
Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey
[Outro: Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd]
Just in case my faith go, I live by my own law
I live by my own law, I live by my own
Just in case my faith go, I live by my own law
I live by my own law, I live by my own