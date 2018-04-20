The Vamps – Hair Too Long: guarda il video (+ testo e traduzione)

Nuove Canzoni

Si intitola Hair Too Long il nuovo orecchiabile brano dei The Vamps, pubblicato il 20 aprile 2018 come terzo singolo estratto dalla seconda parte del terzo album in studio Night & Day (Day Edition), che vedrà la luce il 13 luglio 2018, ad un anno dalla Night Edition.

Nel progetto (titoli brani ed eventuale pre-order) vi saranno diciotto tracce, le otto incluse nella prima parte e 10 inedite, tra le quali i precedenti singoli Personal feat. Maggie Lindemann e Too Good to Be True con Danny Avila feat. Machine Gun Kelly.

E’ ora il momento di questa orecchiabile canzone, scritta da Tristan Evans, James McVey, Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball & Jordan Riley, con quest’ultimo che l’ha anche prodotta.

Il video ufficiale vede protagonista il frontman Bradley Simpson ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su YOutube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Hair Too Long traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]
Sono solo stanco di restare sveglio a perdere sonno, chi se ne frega?
No? No?
Sdraiato a letto due volte a notte e ho nostalgia di guardarmi negli occhi
No? Perché lo faccio?

[Pre-Ritornello]
Non voglio essere così freddo
Tremante nelle ossa
Qualcuno ha resettato la mia anima, oh, oh
E non voglio essere rinchiuso
Non voglio sentire questo dubbio
Voglio solo urlare e gridare

[Ritornello]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh)
Scapperò, bacerò tutte le tue amiche
Creerò una storia e fingerò
Sono stato io a fare questa fine
(Oh oh oh)

[Strofa 2]
Lasciami un secondo per capire perché hai ragione
Sono troppo assente, penso troppo, bevo troppo
Ma è solo una questione di tempo prima che ci metteremo in pari
E posso dire
Che non vorrei niente di diverso
Perché questo mi spinto a riflettere e bere a modo mio
A pensare agli errori che non avrei mai dovuto fare
Un’altra possibilità e correggerò gli errori di ieri

[Pre-Ritornello]
E non voglio essere rinchiuso
Non voglio sentire questo dubbio
Voglio solo urlare e gridare

[Ritornello 2]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh)
Scapperò, bacerò tutte le tue amiche
Creerò una storia e fingerò
Sono stato io a fare questa fine (oh, oh, oh)
Può sembrare crudele
Sai che l’amore fa ancora male
Tutto ciò che faccio, non sembra mai funzionare
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti piace di meno in assoluto
A squarciagola
(Oh oh oh)

[Ponte]
Vago in giro
Chiedendo se sei in città
Ho bevuto troppo
Non me ne frega un…

[Ritornello 2]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola


[Ritornello 2]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh)
Può sembrare crudele
Sai che l’amore fa ancora male
Tutto ciò che faccio, non sembra mai funzionare
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti piace di meno in assoluto
A squarciagola
(Oh oh oh)

[Conclusione]
Vago in giro (in giro, in giro)
Chiedendo se sei in città (città, città)
Ho bevuto troppo (oh, so di esserlo)
Non me ne frega un (ca**o)
Vago in giro (in giro, in giro)
Chiedendo se sei in città (città, città)
Ho bevuto troppo
Non me ne frega un
(Hey!)

Testo Hair Too Long

[Verse 1]
I’m just sick of staying up losing sleep, who gives a fuck?
Don’t you? Don’t you?
Lie in bed two times a night and miss looking into my eyes
Don’t you? ‘Cause I do?

[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t wanna be this cold
Shivering to my bones
Someone reset my soul, oh, oh
And I don’t wanna be locked up
I don’t wanna feel this doubt
I just wanna scream and shout

[Chorus]
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)
I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end
(Oh, oh, oh)

[Verse 2]
Let me take a second to sympathise ‘cause you’re right
I’m away too much, I think too much, I drink too much
But it’s only a matter of time before we catch up
And I get to say
I wouldn’t have it any other way
‘Cause it’s made me think and drink my way
Back to mistakes I never should have made
Once more chance and I’ll right the wrongs from yesterday

[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t wanna be locked out
I don’t wanna feel this doubt
I just wanna scream and shout

[Chorus 2]
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)
I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)
Might seem cruel
You know that the love still hurts
All I do, never, ever seems to work
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs
(Oh, oh, oh)

[Bridge]
I’ve been stumbling round
Asking if you’re in town
I’ve been drinking too much
I don’t give a

[Chorus 2]
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs

[Chorus 2]
I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)
Might seem cruel
You know that the love still hurts
All I do, never, ever seems to work
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs
(Oh, oh, oh)

[Outro]
I been stumbling round (round, round)
Asking if you’re in town (town, town)
I been drinking too much (oh, I know I am)
I don’t give a (fuck)
I been stumbling round (round, round)
Asking if you’re in town (town, town)
I been drinking too much
I don’t give a
(Hey!)