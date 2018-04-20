The Vamps – Hair Too Long: guarda il video (+ testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Hair Too Long il nuovo orecchiabile brano dei The Vamps, pubblicato il 20 aprile 2018 come terzo singolo estratto dalla seconda parte del terzo album in studio Night & Day (Day Edition), che vedrà la luce il 13 luglio 2018, ad un anno dalla Night Edition.

Nel progetto (titoli brani ed eventuale pre-order) vi saranno diciotto tracce, le otto incluse nella prima parte e 10 inedite, tra le quali i precedenti singoli Personal feat. Maggie Lindemann e Too Good to Be True con Danny Avila feat. Machine Gun Kelly.

E’ ora il momento di questa orecchiabile canzone, scritta da Tristan Evans, James McVey, Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball & Jordan Riley, con quest’ultimo che l’ha anche prodotta.

Il video ufficiale vede protagonista il frontman Bradley Simpson ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su YOutube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

[Conclusione] Vago in giro (in giro, in giro) Chiedendo se sei in città (città, città) Ho bevuto troppo (oh, so di esserlo) Non me ne frega un (ca**o) Vago in giro (in giro, in giro) Chiedendo se sei in città (città, città) Ho bevuto troppo Non me ne frega un (Hey!)

[Ritornello 2] Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh) Può sembrare crudele Sai che l’amore fa ancora male Tutto ciò che faccio, non sembra mai funzionare Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente Canterò la canzone che ti piace di meno in assoluto A squarciagola (Oh oh oh)

[Ritornello 2] Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh) Scapperò, bacerò tutte le tue amiche Creerò una storia e fingerò Sono stato io a fare questa fine (oh, oh, oh) Può sembrare crudele Sai che l’amore fa ancora male Tutto ciò che faccio, non sembra mai funzionare Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente Canterò la canzone che ti piace di meno in assoluto A squarciagola (Oh oh oh)

Testo Hair Too Long

[Verse 1]

I’m just sick of staying up losing sleep, who gives a fuck?

Don’t you? Don’t you?

Lie in bed two times a night and miss looking into my eyes

Don’t you? ‘Cause I do?

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t wanna be this cold

Shivering to my bones

Someone reset my soul, oh, oh

And I don’t wanna be locked up

I don’t wanna feel this doubt

I just wanna scream and shout

[Chorus]

I’ll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)

I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends

Make a story and pretend

It was me who made this end

(Oh, oh, oh)

[Verse 2]

Let me take a second to sympathise ‘cause you’re right

I’m away too much, I think too much, I drink too much

But it’s only a matter of time before we catch up

And I get to say

I wouldn’t have it any other way

‘Cause it’s made me think and drink my way

Back to mistakes I never should have made

Once more chance and I’ll right the wrongs from yesterday

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t wanna be locked out

I don’t wanna feel this doubt

I just wanna scream and shout

[Chorus 2]

I’ll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)

I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends

Make a story and pretend

It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)

Might seem cruel

You know that the love still hurts

All I do, never, ever seems to work

I’ll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs

(Oh, oh, oh)

[Bridge]

I’ve been stumbling round

Asking if you’re in town

I’ve been drinking too much

I don’t give a

[Chorus 2]

I’ll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs

[Chorus 2]

I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends

Make a story and pretend

It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)

Might seem cruel

You know that the love still hurts

All I do, never, ever seems to work

I’ll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs

(Oh, oh, oh)

[Outro]

I been stumbling round (round, round)

Asking if you’re in town (town, town)

I been drinking too much (oh, I know I am)

I don’t give a (fuck)

I been stumbling round (round, round)

Asking if you’re in town (town, town)

I been drinking too much

I don’t give a

(Hey!)



