The Vamps – Hair Too Long: guarda il video (+ testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Hair Too Long il nuovo orecchiabile brano dei The Vamps, pubblicato il 20 aprile 2018 come terzo singolo estratto dalla seconda parte del terzo album in studio Night & Day (Day Edition), che vedrà la luce il 13 luglio 2018, ad un anno dalla Night Edition.
Nel progetto (titoli brani ed eventuale pre-order) vi saranno diciotto tracce, le otto incluse nella prima parte e 10 inedite, tra le quali i precedenti singoli Personal feat. Maggie Lindemann e Too Good to Be True con Danny Avila feat. Machine Gun Kelly.
E’ ora il momento di questa orecchiabile canzone, scritta da Tristan Evans, James McVey, Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball & Jordan Riley, con quest’ultimo che l’ha anche prodotta.
Il video ufficiale vede protagonista il frontman Bradley Simpson ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su YOutube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Hair Too Long traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Sono solo stanco di restare sveglio a perdere sonno, chi se ne frega?
No? No?
Sdraiato a letto due volte a notte e ho nostalgia di guardarmi negli occhi
No? Perché lo faccio?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non voglio essere così freddo
Tremante nelle ossa
Qualcuno ha resettato la mia anima, oh, oh
E non voglio essere rinchiuso
Non voglio sentire questo dubbio
Voglio solo urlare e gridare
[Ritornello]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh)
Scapperò, bacerò tutte le tue amiche
Creerò una storia e fingerò
Sono stato io a fare questa fine
(Oh oh oh)
[Strofa 2]
Lasciami un secondo per capire perché hai ragione
Sono troppo assente, penso troppo, bevo troppo
Ma è solo una questione di tempo prima che ci metteremo in pari
E posso dire
Che non vorrei niente di diverso
Perché questo mi spinto a riflettere e bere a modo mio
A pensare agli errori che non avrei mai dovuto fare
Un’altra possibilità e correggerò gli errori di ieri
[Pre-Ritornello]
E non voglio essere rinchiuso
Non voglio sentire questo dubbio
Voglio solo urlare e gridare
[Ritornello 2]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh)
Scapperò, bacerò tutte le tue amiche
Creerò una storia e fingerò
Sono stato io a fare questa fine (oh, oh, oh)
Può sembrare crudele
Sai che l’amore fa ancora male
Tutto ciò che faccio, non sembra mai funzionare
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti piace di meno in assoluto
A squarciagola
(Oh oh oh)
[Ponte]
Vago in giro
Chiedendo se sei in città
Ho bevuto troppo
Non me ne frega un…
[Ritornello 2]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola
[Ritornello 2]
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti fa più schifo
A squarciagola (oh, oh, oh)
Può sembrare crudele
Sai che l’amore fa ancora male
Tutto ciò che faccio, non sembra mai funzionare
Scapperò, mi farò crescere i capelli eccessivamente
Canterò la canzone che ti piace di meno in assoluto
A squarciagola
(Oh oh oh)
[Conclusione]
Vago in giro (in giro, in giro)
Chiedendo se sei in città (città, città)
Ho bevuto troppo (oh, so di esserlo)
Non me ne frega un (ca**o)
Vago in giro (in giro, in giro)
Chiedendo se sei in città (città, città)
Ho bevuto troppo
Non me ne frega un
(Hey!)
Testo Hair Too Long
[Verse 1]
I’m just sick of staying up losing sleep, who gives a fuck?
Don’t you? Don’t you?
Lie in bed two times a night and miss looking into my eyes
Don’t you? ‘Cause I do?
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t wanna be this cold
Shivering to my bones
Someone reset my soul, oh, oh
And I don’t wanna be locked up
I don’t wanna feel this doubt
I just wanna scream and shout
[Chorus]
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)
I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end
(Oh, oh, oh)
[Verse 2]
Let me take a second to sympathise ‘cause you’re right
I’m away too much, I think too much, I drink too much
But it’s only a matter of time before we catch up
And I get to say
I wouldn’t have it any other way
‘Cause it’s made me think and drink my way
Back to mistakes I never should have made
Once more chance and I’ll right the wrongs from yesterday
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t wanna be locked out
I don’t wanna feel this doubt
I just wanna scream and shout
[Chorus 2]
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)
I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)
Might seem cruel
You know that the love still hurts
All I do, never, ever seems to work
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs
(Oh, oh, oh)
[Bridge]
I’ve been stumbling round
Asking if you’re in town
I’ve been drinking too much
I don’t give a
[Chorus 2]
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs
[Chorus 2]
I’ll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)
Might seem cruel
You know that the love still hurts
All I do, never, ever seems to work
I’ll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs
(Oh, oh, oh)
[Outro]
I been stumbling round (round, round)
Asking if you’re in town (town, town)
I been drinking too much (oh, I know I am)
I don’t give a (fuck)
I been stumbling round (round, round)
Asking if you’re in town (town, town)
I been drinking too much
I don’t give a
(Hey!)