I The Killers e il nuovo singolo The Man: audio, testo e traduzione

I The Killers sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato The Man, disponibile in streaming e nei negozi digitali dal 14 giugno 2017.
Questa nuova canzone sarà inclusa nel quinto album in studio della rock band americana che si intitola Wonderful Wonderful, che farà seguito all’ultima fatica discografica Battle Born (2012).
Il brano è stato scritto da Ronnie Vannucci Jr., Jacknife Lee, Dennis Thomas, Robert Spike Mickens, Robert Earl Bell, Ronald Bell, Donald Boyce, Richard Westfield, Otha Nash, Brandon Flowers, Claydes Smith, Mark Stoermer, George Brown & Dave Keuning, mentre la produzione è opera di Erol Alkan & Jacknife Lee.
E’ a mio parere niente male il nuovo pezzo di questo grande gruppo; sono certo che i supporters apprezzeranno la nuova canzone.
Per ascoltare l’audio su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
The Killers – The Man traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Conosco il mestiere come le mie tasche
Degli altri ragazzi, non m’importa nulla
Si baciano sull’anello, porto la corona
Nulla può, nulla può distruggermi
Non mi servono consigli, ho un piano
Conosco la direzione, come funzionano le cose
Conosco il mestiere come le mie tasche
Degli altri ragazzi, non m’importa nulla
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sono io l’uomo, vieni qui
Nu-nu-nulla può, nulla può distruggermi
Sono io l’uomo, vieni qui e
Nu-nu-nulla può, nulla può distruggermi
[Ritornello 1]
Ho tanta benzina nel serbatoio
Ho denaro in banca
Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo
Ci ho fatto l’abitudine
Ho un nome conosciuto
Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo
[Strofa 2]
Quando arriva il venerdì, guadagno sempre
Non darmi lezioni, non ho niente da imparare
Perché baby sono dotato
Capisci cosa intendo?
USDA certificato lean*
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sono io l’uomo, vieni qui
Nu-nu-nulla può, nulla può distruggermi
[Ritornello 2]
Ho tanta benzina nel serbatoio
Ho denaro in banca
Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo
Ci ho fatto l’abitudine
Non sento alcun dolore
Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo
Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?
Sono io, sono io l’uomo
Chi è l’uomo con un piano?
Sono io
Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?
Sono io, sono io l’uomo
Chi è l’uomo con un piano?
Sono io
[Break]
Sono io l’uomo
Sono io l’uomo
[Ritornello 3]
Ho tanta benzina nel serbatoio
Ho denaro in banca
Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo
Ci ho fatto l’abitudine
Sono diretto al salone della fama
Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo
[Ponte]
Giuro su Dio
Comandante in prima
La mia testimonianza, testimonio
Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?
Sono io, sono io l’uomo
Chi è l’uomo con un piano?
Sono io
Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?
Sono io, sono io l’uomo
Chi è l’uomo con un piano?
Sono io
Non m’importa nulla
Io sono l’uomo
* Il Dipartimento dell’Agricoltura degli Stati Uniti d’America è un Dipartimento Federale degli USA responsabile dello sviluppo e dell’esecuzione delle leggi federali relative all’agricoltura, alla silvicoltura e al cibo. Certificato “lean” significa che la carne è a basso contenuto di grassi.
The Man – The Killers – Testo
[Verse 1]
I know the score like the back of my hand
Them other boys, I don’t give a damn
They kiss on the ring, I carry the crown
Nothing can break, nothing can break me down
Don’t need no advice, I got a plan
I know the direction, the lay of the land
I know the score like the back of my hand
Them other boys, I don’t give a damn
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m the man, come round
No-no-nothing can break, no-nothing can break me down
I’m the man, come round and
No-no-nothing can break, you can’t break me down
[Chorus 1]
I got gas in the tank
I got money in the bank
I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man
I got skin in the game
I got a household name
I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man
[Verse 2]
When it comes to Friday, I always earn
Don’t try to teach me, I got nothing to learn
‘Cause baby I’m gifted
You see what I mean?
USDA certified lean
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m the man, come round
No-no-nothing can break, you can’t break me down
[Chorus 2]
I got gas in the tank
I got money in the bank
I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man
I got skin in the game
I don’t feel no pain
I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man
Who’s the man? Who’s the man?
I’m the man, I’m the man
Who’s the man with the plan?
I’m the man
Who’s the man? Who’s the man?
I’m the man, I’m the man
Who’s the man with the plan?
I’m the man
[Break]
I’m the man
I’m the man
[Chorus 3]
I got gas in the tank
I got money in the bank
I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man
I got skin in the game
Headed to the hall of fame
I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man
[Bridge]
Right hand to God
First in command
My testimony, but I take the stand
Who’s the man? Who’s the man?
I’m the man, I’m the man
Who’s the man with the plan?
I’m the man
Who’s the man? Who’s the man?
I’m the man, I’m the man
Who’s the man with the plan?
I’m the man
I don’t give a damn
I’m the man