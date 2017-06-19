I The Killers e il nuovo singolo The Man: audio, testo e traduzione







I The Killers sono tornati con il nuovo singolo battezzato The Man, disponibile in streaming e nei negozi digitali dal 14 giugno 2017.

Questa nuova canzone sarà inclusa nel quinto album in studio della rock band americana che si intitola Wonderful Wonderful, che farà seguito all’ultima fatica discografica Battle Born (2012).





Il brano è stato scritto da Ronnie Vannucci Jr., Jacknife Lee, Dennis Thomas, Robert Spike Mickens, Robert Earl Bell, Ronald Bell, Donald Boyce, Richard Westfield, Otha Nash, Brandon Flowers, Claydes Smith, Mark Stoermer, George Brown & Dave Keuning, mentre la produzione è opera di Erol Alkan & Jacknife Lee.

E’ a mio parere niente male il nuovo pezzo di questo grande gruppo; sono certo che i supporters apprezzeranno la nuova canzone.

Per ascoltare l’audio su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

The Killers – The Man traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Conosco il mestiere come le mie tasche

Degli altri ragazzi, non m’importa nulla

Si baciano sull’anello, porto la corona

Nulla può, nulla può distruggermi

Non mi servono consigli, ho un piano

Conosco la direzione, come funzionano le cose

Conosco il mestiere come le mie tasche

Degli altri ragazzi, non m’importa nulla

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sono io l’uomo, vieni qui

Nu-nu-nulla può, nulla può distruggermi

Sono io l’uomo, vieni qui e

Nu-nu-nulla può, nulla può distruggermi

[Ritornello 1]

Ho tanta benzina nel serbatoio

Ho denaro in banca

Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo

Ci ho fatto l’abitudine

Ho un nome conosciuto

Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo

[Strofa 2]

Quando arriva il venerdì, guadagno sempre

Non darmi lezioni, non ho niente da imparare

Perché baby sono dotato

Capisci cosa intendo?

USDA certificato lean*

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sono io l’uomo, vieni qui

Nu-nu-nulla può, nulla può distruggermi

[Ritornello 2]

Ho tanta benzina nel serbatoio

Ho denaro in banca

Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo

Ci ho fatto l’abitudine

Non sento alcun dolore

Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo

Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?

Sono io, sono io l’uomo

Chi è l’uomo con un piano?

Sono io

Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?

Sono io, sono io l’uomo

Chi è l’uomo con un piano?

Sono io

[Break]

Sono io l’uomo

Sono io l’uomo

[Ritornello 3]

Ho tanta benzina nel serbatoio

Ho denaro in banca

Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo

Ci ho fatto l’abitudine

Sono diretto al salone della fama

Ho una notizia per te baby, hai di fronte l’uomo

[Ponte]

Giuro su Dio

Comandante in prima

La mia testimonianza, testimonio

Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?

Sono io, sono io l’uomo

Chi è l’uomo con un piano?

Sono io

Chi è l’uomo? Chi è l’uomo?

Sono io, sono io l’uomo

Chi è l’uomo con un piano?

Sono io

Non m’importa nulla

Io sono l’uomo

* Il Dipartimento dell’Agricoltura degli Stati Uniti d’America è un Dipartimento Federale degli USA responsabile dello sviluppo e dell’esecuzione delle leggi federali relative all’agricoltura, alla silvicoltura e al cibo. Certificato “lean” significa che la carne è a basso contenuto di grassi.

The Man – The Killers – Testo

[Verse 1]

I know the score like the back of my hand

Them other boys, I don’t give a damn

They kiss on the ring, I carry the crown

Nothing can break, nothing can break me down

Don’t need no advice, I got a plan

I know the direction, the lay of the land

I know the score like the back of my hand

Them other boys, I don’t give a damn

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m the man, come round

No-no-nothing can break, no-nothing can break me down

I’m the man, come round and

No-no-nothing can break, you can’t break me down

[Chorus 1]

I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

I got skin in the game

I got a household name

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

[Verse 2]

When it comes to Friday, I always earn

Don’t try to teach me, I got nothing to learn

‘Cause baby I’m gifted

You see what I mean?

USDA certified lean

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m the man, come round

No-no-nothing can break, you can’t break me down

[Chorus 2]

I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

I got skin in the game

I don’t feel no pain

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

Who’s the man? Who’s the man?

I’m the man, I’m the man

Who’s the man with the plan?

I’m the man

Who’s the man? Who’s the man?

I’m the man, I’m the man

Who’s the man with the plan?

I’m the man

[Break]

I’m the man

I’m the man

[Chorus 3]

I got gas in the tank

I got money in the bank

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

I got skin in the game

Headed to the hall of fame

I got news for you baby, you’re looking at the man

[Bridge]

Right hand to God

First in command

My testimony, but I take the stand

Who’s the man? Who’s the man?

I’m the man, I’m the man

Who’s the man with the plan?

I’m the man

Who’s the man? Who’s the man?

I’m the man, I’m the man

Who’s the man with the plan?

I’m the man

I don’t give a damn

I’m the man

















