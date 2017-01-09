Bruno Mars: ascolta il nuovo singolo “That’s What I Like” (testo e traduzione)







Si intitola That’s What I Like il secondo singolo estratto da 24K Magic, terzo album in studio del cantautore statunitense Bruno Mars, pubblicato lo scorso 18 novembre.

Dopo la title track “24K Magic”, che ha ottenuto ottimi risultati in svariati paesi, come del resto il disco, Mars torna a promuovere il progetto con questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Christopher Brody Brown, Philip Lawrence, James Fauntleroy, Johnathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves e Ray McCullough II, mentre la produzione è stata curata da Shampoo Press & Curl e The Stereotypes.

Per quel che concerne il significato, nel brano Bruno parla con una ragazza, seducendola con promesse di vita lussuosa: belle case, belle auto, champagne, gioielli e pietre preziose (tutto a 24 carati ovviamente), viaggi da sogno e spese folli, tanto il suo conto in banca è a dir poco mostruoso, basti pensare che solo lo scorso anno, l’artista ha guadagnato oltre 58 milioni di dollari, facendo di lui il cantante più pagato al mondo.

E’ sostanzialmente questo il concept della canzone, che in attesa del video ufficiale, potete ascoltare direttamente nel canale Youtube di Mars cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Ho preso un appartamento a Manhattan

Dolcezza, come va?

Tu e il tuo sedere siete invitati

Sei venuta per prenderti gli applausi

Quindi fallo scoppiare per il protettore

Fallo rimbalzare per me

Girati e fallo rimbalzare per il protettore

Mollalo per me

Affitterò una casa al mare a Miami

Risvegliarsi senza neanche il pigiama

code d’aragosta per cena

Julio serve gli scampi

Se lo vuoi lo avrai

Lo avrai se lo vuoi

Ho detto che puoi averlo se lo vuoi

Prendi il mio portafogli se lo vuoi adesso

[Pre-Ritornello]

Salta nella Cadillac, ragazza, facciamole fare qualche km

Tutto quel che vuoi, basta che sorridi

Te lo meriti baby, meriti il meglio

E te lo darò

[Ritornello]

Gioielli d’oro così splendenti

champagne alla fragola ghiacciato

Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Sesso di notte vicino al fuoco

Lenzuola di seta e diamanti tutti bianchi

Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

[Verso 2]

Sto parlando di viaggi a Porto Rico

Basta una parola e andiamo

Puoi essere la mia pazzerella*

Ragazza, io sarò un fleeko**, mammina

Non farò mai promesse che non posso mantenere

Ti prometto che no9n smetterai mai di sorridere

spese folli a Parigi

Tutto a 24 carati

Guardati allo specchio

Ora dimmi chi è la più bella

Sei tu? (Sei tu?) Sono io? (sono io?)

Dì che siamo noi (d’ che siamo noi) e sarò d’accordo, baby

[Pre-Ritornello]

Salta nella Cadillac, ragazza, facciamole fare qualche km

Tutto quel che vuoi, basta che sorridi

Te lo meriti baby, meriti il meglio

E te lo darò

[Ritornello]

Gioielli d’oro così splendenti

Champagne alla fragola ghiacciato

Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Sesso di notte vicino al fuoco

Lenzuola di seta e diamanti tutti bianchi

Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

[Ponte]

Se dici che vuoi passare bei momenti

Beh eccomi qui baby, eccomi baby

Parla con me, parla con me, parlami

Dimmi cosa ti passa per la testa

Se lo vuoi, ragazza vieni a prenderlo

Tutto questo è qui per te

Dimmi baby, dimmi, dimmi Dimmi

Che vuoi fare

[Ritornello]

Gioielli d’oro così splendenti

champagne alla fragola ghiacciato

Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Sesso di notte vicino al fuoco

Lenzuola di seta e diamanti tutti bianchi

Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace

* freaka sta a significare quando la ragazza fa tante cose folli, ma belle e inaspettate.

** fleeko significa che lui è pronto per ogni volta che lei vuole fare l’amore.

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars – Testo

[Verse 1]

I got a condo in Manhattan

Baby girl, what’s hatnin’?

You and your ass invited

So gon’ and get to clappin’

So pop it for a pimp

Pop, pop it for me

Turn around and drop it for a pimp

Drop, drop it for me

I’ll rent a beach house in Miami

Wake up with no jammies

Lobster tail for dinner

Julio serve that scampi

You got it if you want it

Got, got it if you want it

Said you got it if you want it

Take my wallet if you want it now

[Pre-Chorus]

Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let’s put some miles on it

Anything you want, just to put a smile on it

You deserve it baby, you deserve it all

And I’m gonna give it to you

[Chorus]

Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

[Verse 2]

I’m talkin’ trips to Puerto Rico

Say the word and we go

You can be my freaka*

Girl, I’ll be a fleeko**, mamacita

I will never make a promise that I can’t keep

I promise that your smile ain’t gon’ never leave

Shopping sprees in Paris

Everything 24 carats

Take a look in that mirror

Now tell me who’s the fairest

Is it you? (is it you?) Is it me? (is it me?)

Say it’s us (say it’s us) and I’ll agree, baby

[Pre-Chorus]

Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let’s put some miles on it

Anything you want, just to put a smile on it

You deserve it baby, you deserve it all

And I’m gonna give it to you

[Chorus]

Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

[Bridge]

If you say you want a good time

Well here I am baby, here I am baby

Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me

Tell me what’s on your mind

If you want it, girl come and get it

All this is here for you

Tell me baby, tell me, tell me baby

What you tryna do

[Chorus]

Gold jewelry shining so bright

Strawberry champagne on ice

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Sex by the fire at night

Silk sheets and diamonds all white

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like

















