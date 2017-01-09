Bruno Mars: ascolta il nuovo singolo “That’s What I Like” (testo e traduzione)

Si intitola That’s What I Like il secondo singolo estratto da 24K Magic, terzo album in studio del cantautore statunitense Bruno Mars, pubblicato lo scorso 18 novembre.
Dopo la title track “24K Magic”, che ha ottenuto ottimi risultati in svariati paesi, come del resto il disco, Mars torna a promuovere il progetto con questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Christopher Brody Brown, Philip Lawrence, James Fauntleroy, Johnathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves e Ray McCullough II, mentre la produzione è stata curata da Shampoo Press & Curl e The Stereotypes.
Per quel che concerne il significato, nel brano Bruno parla con una ragazza, seducendola con promesse di vita lussuosa: belle case, belle auto, champagne, gioielli e pietre preziose (tutto a 24 carati ovviamente), viaggi da sogno e spese folli, tanto il suo conto in banca è a dir poco mostruoso, basti pensare che solo lo scorso anno, l’artista ha guadagnato oltre 58 milioni di dollari, facendo di lui il cantante più pagato al mondo.
E’ sostanzialmente questo il concept della canzone, che in attesa del video ufficiale, potete ascoltare direttamente nel canale Youtube di Mars cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Ho preso un appartamento a Manhattan
Dolcezza, come va?
Tu e il tuo sedere siete invitati
Sei venuta per prenderti gli applausi
Quindi fallo scoppiare per il protettore
Fallo rimbalzare per me
Girati e fallo rimbalzare per il protettore
Mollalo per me
Affitterò una casa al mare a Miami
Risvegliarsi senza neanche il pigiama
code d’aragosta per cena
Julio serve gli scampi
Se lo vuoi lo avrai
Lo avrai se lo vuoi
Ho detto che puoi averlo se lo vuoi
Prendi il mio portafogli se lo vuoi adesso
[Pre-Ritornello]
Salta nella Cadillac, ragazza, facciamole fare qualche km
Tutto quel che vuoi, basta che sorridi
Te lo meriti baby, meriti il meglio
E te lo darò
[Ritornello]
Gioielli d’oro così splendenti
champagne alla fragola ghiacciato
Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Sesso di notte vicino al fuoco
Lenzuola di seta e diamanti tutti bianchi
Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
[Verso 2]
Sto parlando di viaggi a Porto Rico
Basta una parola e andiamo
Puoi essere la mia pazzerella*
Ragazza, io sarò un fleeko**, mammina
Non farò mai promesse che non posso mantenere
Ti prometto che no9n smetterai mai di sorridere
spese folli a Parigi
Tutto a 24 carati
Guardati allo specchio
Ora dimmi chi è la più bella
Sei tu? (Sei tu?) Sono io? (sono io?)
Dì che siamo noi (d’ che siamo noi) e sarò d’accordo, baby
[Pre-Ritornello]
Salta nella Cadillac, ragazza, facciamole fare qualche km
Tutto quel che vuoi, basta che sorridi
Te lo meriti baby, meriti il meglio
E te lo darò
[Ritornello]
Gioielli d’oro così splendenti
Champagne alla fragola ghiacciato
Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Sesso di notte vicino al fuoco
Lenzuola di seta e diamanti tutti bianchi
Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
[Ponte]
Se dici che vuoi passare bei momenti
Beh eccomi qui baby, eccomi baby
Parla con me, parla con me, parlami
Dimmi cosa ti passa per la testa
Se lo vuoi, ragazza vieni a prenderlo
Tutto questo è qui per te
Dimmi baby, dimmi, dimmi Dimmi
Che vuoi fare
[Ritornello]
Gioielli d’oro così splendenti
champagne alla fragola ghiacciato
Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Sesso di notte vicino al fuoco
Lenzuola di seta e diamanti tutti bianchi
Per tua fortuna, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
Fortunatamente per te, questo mi piace, questo mi piace
* freaka sta a significare quando la ragazza fa tante cose folli, ma belle e inaspettate.
** fleeko significa che lui è pronto per ogni volta che lei vuole fare l’amore.
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars – Testo
[Verse 1]
I got a condo in Manhattan
Baby girl, what’s hatnin’?
You and your ass invited
So gon’ and get to clappin’
So pop it for a pimp
Pop, pop it for me
Turn around and drop it for a pimp
Drop, drop it for me
I’ll rent a beach house in Miami
Wake up with no jammies
Lobster tail for dinner
Julio serve that scampi
You got it if you want it
Got, got it if you want it
Said you got it if you want it
Take my wallet if you want it now
[Pre-Chorus]
Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let’s put some miles on it
Anything you want, just to put a smile on it
You deserve it baby, you deserve it all
And I’m gonna give it to you
[Chorus]
Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
[Verse 2]
I’m talkin’ trips to Puerto Rico
Say the word and we go
You can be my freaka*
Girl, I’ll be a fleeko**, mamacita
I will never make a promise that I can’t keep
I promise that your smile ain’t gon’ never leave
Shopping sprees in Paris
Everything 24 carats
Take a look in that mirror
Now tell me who’s the fairest
Is it you? (is it you?) Is it me? (is it me?)
Say it’s us (say it’s us) and I’ll agree, baby
[Pre-Chorus]
Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let’s put some miles on it
Anything you want, just to put a smile on it
You deserve it baby, you deserve it all
And I’m gonna give it to you
[Chorus]
Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
[Bridge]
If you say you want a good time
Well here I am baby, here I am baby
Talk to me, talk to me, talk to me
Tell me what’s on your mind
If you want it, girl come and get it
All this is here for you
Tell me baby, tell me, tell me baby
What you tryna do
[Chorus]
Gold jewelry shining so bright
Strawberry champagne on ice
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Sex by the fire at night
Silk sheets and diamonds all white
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like
Lucky for you, that’s what I like, that’s what I like