Fifth Harmony – That’s My Girl (remixes) è il nuovo singolo: video e traduzione del testo

That’s My Girl è il terzo singolo estratto da 7/27, secondo album in studio delle Fifth Harmony, pubblicato lo scorso 27 maggio.
Il brano in questione viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dallo scorso 14 ottobre, mentre i remixes, pubblicati il 9 dicembre, sono on air dal 19 dicembre 2016. Il pacchetto include le tracks Ryan Riback Remix, jimmie Club Mix, Eva Shaw Remix e Boaz van de Beatz Rework. Ascoltateli su Spotify.
Dopo lo strepitoso successo di Work From Home e di All In My Head (Flex), la girl band continua a raccogliere consensi a livello mondiale, scalando le classifiche airplay e digitali con questo singolo, traccia d’apertura del disco, i cui numeri sono da paura: oltre 40 milioni di streams su Spotify ed oltre 83 milioni di visualizzazioni del videoclip.
That’s My Girl, il cui titolo è un omaggio di Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello e Lauren Jauregui al giorno in cui si è formata la loro band, è stato scritto da Tinashe, Alexander Kronlund e Lukas Loules.
Il testo della canzone, è una sorta di incoraggiamento a tutte le ragazze del mondo, nell’avere fiducia in se stesse.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, accompagnato dal video ufficiale disponibile dallo scorso 19 settembre. Il filmato è stato diretto da Hannah Lux Davis e mostra il gruppo in un mondo post-apocalittico, dove si balla per le strade cantando il testo della canzone.
Se non l’avete ancora visto, potete farlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Fifth Harmony – That’s My Girl traduzione (Digital Download – Remixes)
[Introduzione: Normani]
Ecco la mia ragazza
[Verso 1: Ally]
Chi sta lavorando così duramente?
Avete quella testa sovraccarica?
Vi ritrovate in questo impeccabile corpo
Dolorante dalla testa ai piedi
[Normani & Ally & Dinah]
Non avete niente, non avete niente
Tutte le mie dame nel mondo
Non avete niente, non avete niente
Brave ragazze meglio essere toste
[Pre-Ritornello: Lauren & Camila]
Siete state giù prima
Siete già state ferite prima
Vi siete già rialzate
Sarete pronte per partire, pronte a partire
[Ritornello: Normani & Lauren]
Il destino ha detto, dovete alzarvi e farlo (o “prenderlo”)
Siate arrabbiate,indipendenti indipendente e non dimenticatelo mai
Avete un po’ di sporco sulla spalla, allora fatevelo togliere di dosso al posto vostro
Se mi avete capito, battete quel cinque
Ecco la mia ragazza!
[Post-Ritornello: Tutte & Camila]
Questa è la mia ragazza
Ecco la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Alzatevi, cosa state aspettando?
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
[Verso 2: Dinah]
Fregatevene se siete state prese in giro con i boo
Cercate solo di mettervi in mostra
Pensavate che lui fosse il migliore che abbiate mai avuto
Finché non vi ha tagliato fuori
[Normani & Ally & Dinah]
Non vale nulla, non vale nulla
Scommetti, scommetti si sapere quanto vali
Non è nulla, non è nulla
Brave ragazze meglio essere toste
[Pre-Ritornello: Lauren & Camila]
Siete state giù prima
Siete già state ferite prima
Vi siete già rialzate
Sarete pronte per partire, pronte a partire
[Ritornello: Normani & Lauren & Camila]
Il destino ha detto, dovete alzarvi e farlo (o “prenderlo”)
Siate arrabbiate,indipendenti indipendente e non dimenticatelo mai
Avete un po’ di sporco sulla spalla, allora fatevelo togliere di dosso al posto vostro
Se mi avete capito, battete quel cinque
Ecco la mia ragazza!
[Post-Ritornello: Tutte & Camila]
Questa è la mia ragazza
Ecco la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Che aspettate, che aspettate
Cosa state aspettando?
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
[Pre-Ritornello: Lauren e (Camila)]
Siete state giù prima
Siete già state ferite prima
Vi siete già rialzate
Sarete pronte per partire, pronte a partire
(Non bisogna mai mollare, no, no hey)
[Ritornello: Lauren & Dinah o Dinah & Ally]
Il destino ha detto, dovete alzarvi e farlo (o “prenderlo”)
Siate arrabbiate,indipendenti indipendente e non dimenticatelo mai
Avete un po’ di sporco sulla spalla, allora fatevelo togliere di dosso al posto vostro
Se mi avete capito, battete quel cinque
Ecco la mia ragazza!
[Dinah]
Questa è la mia ragazza
[Post-Ritornello: Tutte & Lauren & Dinah]
Questa è la mia ragazza
Ecco la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Che aspettate, che aspettate
Cosa state aspettando?
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza, ecco la mia ragazza, la mia ragazza …
[Ponte: Normani]
Non è niente, non è niente, non è niente
Metteteci il cuore e l’anima
Non è niente, non è niente, non è niente
Ora metteteci il cuore e l’anima
[Post-Ponte: Tutte]
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
[Conclusione: Ally & Camila & Dinah]
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
Questa è la mia ragazza
That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony – Testo
[Intro: Normani]
That’s my girl
[Verse 1: Ally]
Who’s been working so damn hard?
You got that head on overload?
Got yourself this flawless body
Aching now from head to toe
[Normani & Ally & Dinah]
Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing
All my ladies ‘round the world
Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing
Good girls better get bad
[Pre-Chorus: Lauren & Camila]
You’ve been down before
You’ve been hurt before
You got up before
You’ll be good to go, good to go
[Chorus: Normani & Lauren]
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it
Get mad independent and don’t you ever forget it
Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya
If you’re feeling me, put your five high
That’s my girl
[Post-Chorus: All & Camila]
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
Get up, what you waiting for?
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
[Verse 2: Dinah]
Nod if you been played by every boo
Just tryna show you off
Thought he was the best you ever had
Until he cut you off
[Normani & Ally & Dinah]
Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing
Bet you bet you know your worth
Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing
Good girls better get bad
[Pre-Chorus: Lauren & Camila]
You’ve been down before
You’ve been hurt before
You got up before
You’ll be good to go, good to go
[Chorus: Normani & Lauren & Camila]
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it
Get mad independent and don’t you ever forget it
Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya
If you’re feeling me, put your five high
That’s my girl
[Post-Chorus: All & Camila]
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
What you wait, what you wait
What you waiting for?
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
[Pre-Chorus: Lauren & (Camila)]
You’ve been down before
You’ve been hurt before
You got up before
You’ll be good to go, good to go
(Don’t ever give up, no, no woah)
[Chorus: Lauren & Dinah or Dinah & Ally]
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it
Get mad independent and don’t you ever forget it
Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya
If you’re feeling me, put your five high
[Dinah]
That’s my girl
[Post-Chorus: All & Lauren & Dinah]
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
What you wait, what you wait
What you waiting for?
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl, that’s my girl, that’s my girl…
[Bridge: Normani]
Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing
Put your heart and your soul in it
Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing
Now put your heart and your soul in it
[Post-Bridge: All]
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
[Outro: Ally & Camila & Dinah]
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl
That’s my girl