Fifth Harmony – That’s My Girl (remixes) è il nuovo singolo: video e traduzione del testo







That’s My Girl è il terzo singolo estratto da 7/27, secondo album in studio delle Fifth Harmony, pubblicato lo scorso 27 maggio.

Il brano in questione viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dallo scorso 14 ottobre, mentre i remixes, pubblicati il 9 dicembre, sono on air dal 19 dicembre 2016. Il pacchetto include le tracks Ryan Riback Remix, jimmie Club Mix, Eva Shaw Remix e Boaz van de Beatz Rework. Ascoltateli su Spotify.

Dopo lo strepitoso successo di Work From Home e di All In My Head (Flex), la girl band continua a raccogliere consensi a livello mondiale, scalando le classifiche airplay e digitali con questo singolo, traccia d’apertura del disco, i cui numeri sono da paura: oltre 40 milioni di streams su Spotify ed oltre 83 milioni di visualizzazioni del videoclip.

That’s My Girl, il cui titolo è un omaggio di Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello e Lauren Jauregui al giorno in cui si è formata la loro band, è stato scritto da Tinashe, Alexander Kronlund e Lukas Loules.

Il testo della canzone, è una sorta di incoraggiamento a tutte le ragazze del mondo, nell’avere fiducia in se stesse.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, accompagnato dal video ufficiale disponibile dallo scorso 19 settembre. Il filmato è stato diretto da Hannah Lux Davis e mostra il gruppo in un mondo post-apocalittico, dove si balla per le strade cantando il testo della canzone.

Se non l’avete ancora visto, potete farlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Fifth Harmony – That’s My Girl traduzione (Digital Download – Remixes)

[Introduzione: Normani]

Ecco la mia ragazza

[Verso 1: Ally]

Chi sta lavorando così duramente?

Avete quella testa sovraccarica?

Vi ritrovate in questo impeccabile corpo

Dolorante dalla testa ai piedi

[Normani & Ally & Dinah]

Non avete niente, non avete niente

Tutte le mie dame nel mondo

Non avete niente, non avete niente

Brave ragazze meglio essere toste

[Pre-Ritornello: Lauren & Camila]

Siete state giù prima

Siete già state ferite prima

Vi siete già rialzate

Sarete pronte per partire, pronte a partire

[Ritornello: Normani & Lauren]

Il destino ha detto, dovete alzarvi e farlo (o “prenderlo”)

Siate arrabbiate,indipendenti indipendente e non dimenticatelo mai

Avete un po’ di sporco sulla spalla, allora fatevelo togliere di dosso al posto vostro

Se mi avete capito, battete quel cinque

Ecco la mia ragazza!

[Post-Ritornello: Tutte & Camila]

Questa è la mia ragazza

Ecco la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Alzatevi, cosa state aspettando?

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

[Verso 2: Dinah]

Fregatevene se siete state prese in giro con i boo

Cercate solo di mettervi in mostra

Pensavate che lui fosse il migliore che abbiate mai avuto

Finché non vi ha tagliato fuori

[Normani & Ally & Dinah]

Non vale nulla, non vale nulla

Scommetti, scommetti si sapere quanto vali

Non è nulla, non è nulla

Brave ragazze meglio essere toste

[Pre-Ritornello: Lauren & Camila]

Siete state giù prima

Siete già state ferite prima

Vi siete già rialzate

Sarete pronte per partire, pronte a partire

[Ritornello: Normani & Lauren & Camila]

Il destino ha detto, dovete alzarvi e farlo (o “prenderlo”)

Siate arrabbiate,indipendenti indipendente e non dimenticatelo mai

Avete un po’ di sporco sulla spalla, allora fatevelo togliere di dosso al posto vostro

Se mi avete capito, battete quel cinque

Ecco la mia ragazza!

[Post-Ritornello: Tutte & Camila]

Questa è la mia ragazza

Ecco la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Che aspettate, che aspettate

Cosa state aspettando?

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello: Lauren e (Camila)]

Siete state giù prima

Siete già state ferite prima

Vi siete già rialzate

Sarete pronte per partire, pronte a partire

(Non bisogna mai mollare, no, no hey)

[Ritornello: Lauren & Dinah o Dinah & Ally]

Il destino ha detto, dovete alzarvi e farlo (o “prenderlo”)

Siate arrabbiate,indipendenti indipendente e non dimenticatelo mai

Avete un po’ di sporco sulla spalla, allora fatevelo togliere di dosso al posto vostro

Se mi avete capito, battete quel cinque

Ecco la mia ragazza!

[Dinah]

Questa è la mia ragazza

[Post-Ritornello: Tutte & Lauren & Dinah]

Questa è la mia ragazza

Ecco la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Che aspettate, che aspettate

Cosa state aspettando?

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza, ecco la mia ragazza, la mia ragazza …

[Ponte: Normani]

Non è niente, non è niente, non è niente

Metteteci il cuore e l’anima

Non è niente, non è niente, non è niente

Ora metteteci il cuore e l’anima

[Post-Ponte: Tutte]

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

[Conclusione: Ally & Camila & Dinah]

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

Questa è la mia ragazza

That’s My Girl – Fifth Harmony – Testo

[Intro: Normani]

That’s my girl

[Verse 1: Ally]

Who’s been working so damn hard?

You got that head on overload?

Got yourself this flawless body

Aching now from head to toe

[Normani & Ally & Dinah]

Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing

All my ladies ‘round the world

Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing

Good girls better get bad

[Pre-Chorus: Lauren & Camila]

You’ve been down before

You’ve been hurt before

You got up before

You’ll be good to go, good to go

[Chorus: Normani & Lauren]

Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it

Get mad independent and don’t you ever forget it

Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya

If you’re feeling me, put your five high

That’s my girl

[Post-Chorus: All & Camila]

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

Get up, what you waiting for?

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

[Verse 2: Dinah]

Nod if you been played by every boo

Just tryna show you off

Thought he was the best you ever had

Until he cut you off

[Normani & Ally & Dinah]

Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing

Bet you bet you know your worth

Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing

Good girls better get bad

[Pre-Chorus: Lauren & Camila]

You’ve been down before

You’ve been hurt before

You got up before

You’ll be good to go, good to go

[Chorus: Normani & Lauren & Camila]

Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it

Get mad independent and don’t you ever forget it

Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya

If you’re feeling me, put your five high

That’s my girl

[Post-Chorus: All & Camila]

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

What you wait, what you wait

What you waiting for?

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

[Pre-Chorus: Lauren & (Camila)]

You’ve been down before

You’ve been hurt before

You got up before

You’ll be good to go, good to go

(Don’t ever give up, no, no woah)

[Chorus: Lauren & Dinah or Dinah & Ally]

Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it

Get mad independent and don’t you ever forget it

Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya

If you’re feeling me, put your five high

[Dinah]

That’s my girl

[Post-Chorus: All & Lauren & Dinah]

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

What you wait, what you wait

What you waiting for?

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl, that’s my girl, that’s my girl…

[Bridge: Normani]

Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing

Put your heart and your soul in it

Ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing, ain’t nothing

Now put your heart and your soul in it

[Post-Bridge: All]

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

[Outro: Ally & Camila & Dinah]

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

That’s my girl

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi