Taylor Swift – ascolta il nuovo singolo Look What You Made Me Do: video, testo e traduzione







La pop star Taylor Swift è finalmente tornata con il nuovo singolo battezzato Look What You Made Me Do, pubblicato il 27 agosto 2017 come primo estratto dall’album Reputation, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 10 novembre, a quasi tre anni dal fortunatissimo 1989.

Al momento si conosce solo il titolo e la copertina del sesto album in studio, ma è quanto basta per presumere che verrà utilizzato come strumento, con cui l’artista cercherà di difendersi dalle accuse della stampa e di alcuni suoi colleghi, che ormai troppe volte l’hanno definita come una persona falsa e senza scrupoli.

La cantautrice statunitense è pronta a deliziare i numerosissimi fans con materiale inedito presente nel nuovo progetto ed il brano in questione è solo il primissimo assaggio. Nel disco, già in pre-order su iTunes, saranno presenti 15 tracks.

La nuova canzone in oggetto, è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass & Rob Manzoli. La Swift l’ha anche prodotta con Jack Antonoff.

Nel brano interamente pop in pieno stile Taylor Swift, la cantante si scaglia contro “odiatori” (o odiatore) non meglio specificati, che hanno cercato in tutti i modi di demolirla. Non hanno tuttavia fatto i conti con l’autodeterminazione della pop star, che si è rivelata un osso più duro di quel che si potesse immaginare.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato di Look What You Made Me Do, che è comunque possibile approfondire leggendo la traduzione in italiano che trovate in basso, insieme al testo.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete invece al lyric video… In attesa di quello ufficiale.

Look What You Made Me Do traduzione – Taylor Swift (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Non mi piacciono i tuoi giochetti

Non ti piace la tua tilted stage

Il ruolo che mi hai fatto interpretare

Della fessa, no, non mi piaci

Non mi piace il tuo crimine perfetto

Come ridi quando dici bugie

Hai detto che la pistola era mia

Non va bene, no, non mi piaci (oh!)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma mi sono fatta più furba, ho avuto più difficoltà nel nel momento critico

Tesoro, sono risorta dal mondo dei morti, lo faccio sempre

Ho una lista di nomi e il tuo è rosso, sottolineato

Lo controllo una volta, poi due volte, oh!

[Ritornello]

Ooh, guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto

Ooh, guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

[Strofa 2]

Non mi piacciono le chiavi del tuo regno

Una volta appartenevano a me

Mi chiedi un posto in cui dormire

E mi ha chiuso fuori organizzando una festa (cosa?)

Il mondo va avanti, un altro giorno, un altro dramma, dramma

Ma non per me, non per me, tutto quello ciò a cui penso è il destino

E poi il mondo va avanti, ma una cosa è sicura

Forse ho avuto la mia, ma in futuro avrai la tua

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma mi sono fatta più furba, ho avuto più difficoltà nel nel momento critico

Tesoro, sono risorta dal mondo dei morti, lo faccio sempre

Ho una lista di nomi e il tuo è rosso, sottolineato

Lo controllo una volta, poi due volte, oh!

[Ritornello]

Ooh, guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto

Ooh, guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

[Ponte]

Non mi fido di nessuno e nessuno mi fida di me

Sarò l’attrice protagonista nel tuo incubo

Non mi fido di nessuno e nessuno mi fida di me

Sarò l’attrice protagonista nel tuo incubo

Non mi fido di nessuno e nessuno mi fida di me

Sarò l’attrice protagonista nel tuo incubo

Non mi fido di nessuno e nessuno mi fida di me

Sarò l’attrice protagonista nel tuo incubo

(Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare)

(Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare)

“Mi dispiace, la vecchia Taylor non può rispondere al telefono adesso.”

“Perché?”

“Oh, perché è morta!” (Ohh!)

[Ritornello]

Ooh, guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto

Ooh, guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto fare

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift – Testo

[Verse 1]

I don’t like your little games

Don’t like your tilted stage

The role you made me play

Of the fool, no, I don’t like you

I don’t like your perfect crime

How you laugh when you lie

You said the gun was mine

Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you (oh!)

[Pre-Chorus]

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

[Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

[Verse 2]

I don’t like your kingdom keys

They once belonged to me

You ask me for a place to sleep

Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama

But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure

Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours

[Pre-Chorus]

But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined

I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

[Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

[Bridge]

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

(Look what you made me do)

(Look what you made me do)

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”

“Why?”

“Oh, ‘cause she’s dead!” (ohh!)

[Chorus]

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me

Ooh, look what you made me do

Look what you made me do

Look what you just made me do

Look what you just made me do

















