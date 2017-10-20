Taylor Swift – ascolta il nuovo brano Gorgeous: video, testo e traduzione

La popstar americana Taylor Swift, ha rilasciato una nuova canzone battezzata Gorgeous, che sarà inclusa nel sesto album in studio Reputation, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 10 novembre. Il disco è in pre-order nel vol. 1 e nel vol. 2. Francamente, ad eccezione delle covers, al momento non vi saprei dire quali saranno le differenze tra le due versioni del progetto, visto che la tracklist ufficiale deve ancora essere svelata.
Dopo “Look What You Made Me Do” e “Ready For It”, la cantautrice statunitense ha reso disponibile il lyric video che accompagna questa simpatica canzone, scritta col la collaborazione di Max Martin e Shellback, che hanno anche curato la produzione.
Nel brano, la Swift riserva tanti complimenti ad una persona di cui è invaghita, la cui bellezza la infastidisce non poco, come del resto il fatto che quest’uomo, tanto desiderato da Taylor, sembra che se la tiri.
Per accedere al video cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
[Introduzione]
Bellissimo
[Strofa 1]
Dovresti prenderlo come un complimento
Mi sono ubriacata e divertita per il modo in cui parli
Dovresti pensare alle conseguenze
Del tuo campo magnetico che è un po’ eccessivo
E ho un fidanzato, è più vecchio di noi
Si trova nel locale non so cosa sta facendo
Sei così figo da farti odiare tanto
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Whisky sotto ghiaccio, Sunset & Vine
Hai rovinato la mia vita per non essere mio
[Ritornello]
Sei così bello
Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia
Perché guardo il tuo viso
E sono così furiosa
Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo
Ma che posso dire?
Sei bellissimo
[Strofa 2]
Dovresti prenderlo come un complimento
Che sto parlando con tutti qui tranne te, tranne te, tranne te
E dovresti pensare alle conseguenze
Scaturite dal toccare la mia mano nella stanza buia (stanza buia, stanza buia)
Se hai una fidanzata, sono gelosa di lei
Ma se sei single sinceramente è più grave
Perché sei così bello che mi fa male
(Tesoro, fa male)
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Occhi color oceano, guardano nei miei
Ho la sensazione che potrei affondare, annegare e morire
[Ritornello]
Sei così bello
Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia
Perché guardo il tuo viso
E sono così furiosa
Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo
Ma che posso dire?
Sei bellissimo
[Ponte]
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Credo proprio che me tornerò a casa dai miei gatti
Da solo, a meno che tu non voglia venire con me, oh!
[Ritornello]
Sei così bello
Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia
Perché guardo il tuo viso
E sono così furiosa
Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo
Ma che posso dire?
Sei bellissimo
[Conclusione]
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Sei così bello che mi fai arrabbiare
Sei bellissimo
Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah
Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere
Sei così bello che mi fai arrabbiare
Sei bellissimo
Gorgeous testo
[Intro]
Gorgeous
[Verse 1]
You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
You should think about the consequence
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us
He’s in the club doing I don’t know what
You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Whiskey on ice, sunset and vine
You’ve ruined my life by not being mine
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Verse 2]
You should take it as a compliment
That I’m talking to everyone here but you, but you, but you
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room (dark room, dark room)
If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her
But if you’re single that’s honestly worse
‘Cause you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts
(Honey, it hurts)
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Ocean blue eyes, looking in mine
I feel like I might sink and drown and die
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Bridge]
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats
Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!
[Chorus]
You’re so gorgeous
I can’t say anything to your face
‘Cause look at your face
And I’m so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But what can I say?
You’re gorgeous
[Outro]
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous
You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah
There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have
You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad
You’re gorgeous