Taylor Swift – ascolta il nuovo brano Gorgeous: video, testo e traduzione







La popstar americana Taylor Swift, ha rilasciato una nuova canzone battezzata Gorgeous, che sarà inclusa nel sesto album in studio Reputation, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 10 novembre. Il disco è in pre-order nel vol. 1 e nel vol. 2. Francamente, ad eccezione delle covers, al momento non vi saprei dire quali saranno le differenze tra le due versioni del progetto, visto che la tracklist ufficiale deve ancora essere svelata.

Dopo “Look What You Made Me Do” e “Ready For It”, la cantautrice statunitense ha reso disponibile il lyric video che accompagna questa simpatica canzone, scritta col la collaborazione di Max Martin e Shellback, che hanno anche curato la produzione.





Nel brano, la Swift riserva tanti complimenti ad una persona di cui è invaghita, la cui bellezza la infastidisce non poco, come del resto il fatto che quest’uomo, tanto desiderato da Taylor, sembra che se la tiri.

Per accedere al video cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Taylor Swift – Gorgeous traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Bellissimo

[Strofa 1]

Dovresti prenderlo come un complimento

Mi sono ubriacata e divertita per il modo in cui parli

Dovresti pensare alle conseguenze

Del tuo campo magnetico che è un po’ eccessivo

E ho un fidanzato, è più vecchio di noi

Si trova nel locale non so cosa sta facendo

Sei così figo da farti odiare tanto

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Whisky sotto ghiaccio, Sunset & Vine

Hai rovinato la mia vita per non essere mio

[Ritornello]

Sei così bello

Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia

Perché guardo il tuo viso

E sono così furiosa

Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo

Ma che posso dire?

Sei bellissimo

[Strofa 2]

Dovresti prenderlo come un complimento

Che sto parlando con tutti qui tranne te, tranne te, tranne te

E dovresti pensare alle conseguenze

Scaturite dal toccare la mia mano nella stanza buia (stanza buia, stanza buia)

Se hai una fidanzata, sono gelosa di lei

Ma se sei single sinceramente è più grave

Perché sei così bello che mi fa male

(Tesoro, fa male)

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Occhi color oceano, guardano nei miei

Ho la sensazione che potrei affondare, annegare e morire

[Ritornello]

Sei così bello

Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia

Perché guardo il tuo viso

E sono così furiosa

Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo

Ma che posso dire?

Sei bellissimo

[Ponte]

Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah

Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere

Sei così bello che nuovecanzoni.com mi fai arrabbiare

Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah

Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere

Credo proprio che me tornerò a casa dai miei gatti

Da solo, a meno che tu non voglia venire con me, oh!

[Ritornello]

Sei così bello

Non riesco a dirti nulla in faccia

Perché guardo il tuo viso

E sono così furiosa

Con te per avermi fatta sentire in questo modo

Ma che posso dire?

Sei bellissimo

[Conclusione]

Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah

Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere

Sei così bello che mi fai arrabbiare

Sei bellissimo

Mi rendi così felice da farmi tornare ad essere triste, yeah

Non c’è nulla che odio più di quello che non posso avere

Sei così bello che mi fai arrabbiare

Sei bellissimo

Gorgeous testo

[Intro]

Gorgeous

[Verse 1]

You should take it as a compliment

That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk

You should think about the consequence

Of your magnetic field being a little too strong

And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us

He’s in the club doing I don’t know what

You’re so cool it makes me hate you so much

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Whiskey on ice, sunset and vine

You’ve ruined my life by not being mine

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Verse 2]

You should take it as a compliment

That I’m talking to everyone here but you, but you, but you

And you should think about the consequence

Of you touching my hand in the darkened room (dark room, dark room)

If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her

But if you’re single that’s honestly worse

‘Cause you’re so gorgeous it actually hurts

(Honey, it hurts)

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Ocean blue eyes, looking in mine

I feel like I might sink and drown and die

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Bridge]

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats

Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!

[Chorus]

You’re so gorgeous

I can’t say anything to your face

‘Cause look at your face

And I’m so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But what can I say?

You’re gorgeous

[Outro]

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You’re gorgeous

You make me so happy it turns back to sad, yeah

There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have

You are so gorgeous it makes me so mad

You’re gorgeous

















