Harry Styles e la nuova canzone Sweet Creature: audio e traduzione del testo

A ormai pochissimi giorni dal rilascio del disco d’esordio omonimo che ricordo, vedrà la luce il prossimo 12 maggio, l’ex One Direction, Harry Styles ha pubblicato una nuova canzone battezzata Sweet Creature, quinta traccia in scaletta dell’attesissimo primo album da solista.
Dopo il primo estratto Sign of the Times e Ever Since New York, è il momento di questo bel pezzo scritto dall’interprete e Thomas Hull, mentre la produzione è stata affidata a Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Alex Salibian e Jeff Bhasker.
L’inedito parla di una giovane coppia che incontra difficoltà nel loro rapporto, tuttavia sanno che sono fatti per stare insieme, nonostante spesse volte litighino.
Per ascoltare la canzone cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.
Harry Styles – Sweet Creature traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Dolce creatura
Abbiamo avuto modo di parlare di cosa non va
Ma siamo ancora giovani
Non sappiamo dove stiamo andando
Ma sappiamo dove dovremmo essere (o “il posto che ci spetta”)
[Pre-Ritornello]
No, siamo partiti (o “abbiamo iniziato”)
Due cuori in una casa
È dura quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi cocciuti
Lo so, ma oh
[Ritornello]
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi fai sentire a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando sono a corto di risorse, mi fai sentire a casa
[Verso 2]
Dolce creatura
Stiamo percorrendo il giardino
Dove niente ci infastidirà
Ma siamo ancora giovani
Penso sempre a te e del fatto che non parliamo abbastanza
[Pre-Ritornello]
No, siamo partiti
Due cuori in una casa
Lo so, è dura quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi cocciuti
Lo so, ma oh
[Ritornello]
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi fai sentire a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando sono a corto di risorse, mi fai sentire a casa
[Ponte]
So che quando siamo partiti
Due cuori in una casa
Diventa più difficile quando litighiamo
Siamo entrambi cocciuti
Lo so, ma oh
[Ritornello]
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Ovunque io vada, mi fai sentire a casa
Dolce creatura, dolce creatura
Quando sono a corto di risorse, mi fai sentire a casa
Mi fai sentire a casa
Sweet Creature – Harry Styles – Testo
[Verse 1]
Sweet creature
Had another talk about where it’s going wrong
But we’re still young
We don’t know where we’re going
But we know where we belong
[Pre-Chorus]
No, we started
Two hearts in one home
It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn
I know but, oh
[Chorus]
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home
[Verse 2]
Sweet creature
We’re running through the garden
Where nothing bothered us
But we’re still young
I always think about you and how we don’t speak enough
[Pre-Chorus]
No, we started
Two hearts in one home
I know, It’s hard when we argue
We’re both stubborn
I know but, oh
[Chorus]
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home
[Bridge]
I know when we started
Two hearts in one home
It gets harder when we argue
We’re both stubborn
I know but oh
[Chorus]
Sweet creature, sweet creature
Wherever I go, you bring me home
Sweet creature, sweet creature
When I run out of rope, you bring me home
You’ll bring me home