Harry Styles e la nuova canzone Sweet Creature: audio e traduzione del testo







A ormai pochissimi giorni dal rilascio del disco d’esordio omonimo che ricordo, vedrà la luce il prossimo 12 maggio, l’ex One Direction, Harry Styles ha pubblicato una nuova canzone battezzata Sweet Creature, quinta traccia in scaletta dell’attesissimo primo album da solista.

Dopo il primo estratto Sign of the Times e Ever Since New York, è il momento di questo bel pezzo scritto dall’interprete e Thomas Hull, mentre la produzione è stata affidata a Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Alex Salibian e Jeff Bhasker.





L’inedito parla di una giovane coppia che incontra difficoltà nel loro rapporto, tuttavia sanno che sono fatti per stare insieme, nonostante spesse volte litighino.

Per ascoltare la canzone cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.

Harry Styles – Sweet Creature traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Dolce creatura

Abbiamo avuto modo di parlare di cosa non va

Ma siamo ancora giovani

Non sappiamo dove stiamo andando

Ma sappiamo dove dovremmo essere (o “il posto che ci spetta”)

[Pre-Ritornello]

No, siamo partiti (o “abbiamo iniziato”)

Due cuori in una casa

È dura quando litighiamo

Siamo entrambi cocciuti

Lo so, ma oh

[Ritornello]

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Ovunque io vada, mi fai sentire a casa

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Quando sono a corto di risorse, mi fai sentire a casa

[Verso 2]

Dolce creatura

Stiamo percorrendo il giardino

Dove niente ci infastidirà

Ma siamo ancora giovani

Penso sempre a te e del fatto che non parliamo abbastanza

[Pre-Ritornello]

No, siamo partiti

Due cuori in una casa

Lo so, è dura quando litighiamo

Siamo entrambi cocciuti

Lo so, ma oh

[Ritornello]

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Ovunque io vada, mi fai sentire a casa

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Quando sono a corto di risorse, mi fai sentire a casa

[Ponte]

So che quando siamo partiti

Due cuori in una casa

Diventa più difficile quando litighiamo

Siamo entrambi cocciuti

Lo so, ma oh

[Ritornello]

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Ovunque io vada, mi fai sentire a casa

Dolce creatura, dolce creatura

Quando sono a corto di risorse, mi fai sentire a casa

Mi fai sentire a casa

Sweet Creature – Harry Styles – Testo

[Verse 1]

Sweet creature

Had another talk about where it’s going wrong

But we’re still young

We don’t know where we’re going

But we know where we belong

[Pre-Chorus]

No, we started

Two hearts in one home

It’s hard when we argue

We’re both stubborn

I know but, oh

[Chorus]

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you bring me home

[Verse 2]

Sweet creature

We’re running through the garden

Where nothing bothered us

But we’re still young

I always think about you and how we don’t speak enough

[Pre-Chorus]

No, we started

Two hearts in one home

I know, It’s hard when we argue

We’re both stubborn

I know but, oh

[Chorus]

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you bring me home

[Bridge]

I know when we started

Two hearts in one home

It gets harder when we argue

We’re both stubborn

I know but oh

[Chorus]

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of rope, you bring me home

You’ll bring me home

















