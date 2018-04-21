Sugarland – Babe feat. Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione

Jennifer Nettles e Kristian Bush, artisticamente conosciuti come Sugarland, sono un duo country statunitense formatosi ad Atlanta nel 2002, che in carriera ha venduto milioni di dischi aggiudicandosi anche 2 Grammy Awards come “Miglior canzone country” e “Miglior duetto country”.

Visto che Taylor Swift ha iniziato la sua gloriosa carriera sia come autrice che come cantante di questo genere musicale, i Sugarland hanno pensato bene di ingaggiarla per il nuovo singolo battezzato Babe, nei digital store e nelle principali piattaforme streaming da venerdì 20 aprile 2018.

L’inedito anticipa il quinto album in studio Bigger, out il prossimo 8 giugno, a poco meno di 8 anni di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica The Incredible Machine, che in Canada e negli Stati Uniti fece faville.

In questa orecchiabile canzone, scritta da Pat Monahan & Taylor Swift (nel periodo in cui stava realizzando il suo album Red uscito nel 2012) e prodotta da Kristian Bush, Brandon Bush, Zoe Rosen, Brianna Steinitz, Julian Raymond & Jennifer Nettles, la pop star americana interviene nel solo ritornello.

Per quel che concerne il significato, nel singolo si parla della rottura di una relazione: nonostante la promessa che lui che non avrebbe mai tradito la sua ragazza, così non è stato e il rapporto è quindi giunto al termine.

Per ascoltare Babe cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole che la compongono.

Testo Babe

[Verse 1: Sugarland]

What a shame

Didn’t wanna be the one that got away, yeah

Big mistake, broke the sweetest promise

That you never should have made

I’m here on the kitchen floor

You call, but I won’t hear it

You said no one else, how could you do this, babe?

[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]

You really blew this, babe

We ain’t getting through this one, babe

This is the last time I’ll ever call you babe

This is the last time, this is the last time

This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe

[Verse 2: Sugarland]

What a waste

Taking down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah

And it’s strange how your face doesn’t look so innocent

Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you babe

I break down every time you call

We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball

We said no one else, how could you do this, babe?

[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]

You really blew this, babe

We ain’t getting through this one, babe

This is the last time I’ll ever call you babe

This is the last time, this is the last time

This is the last time

[Bridge: Sugarland]

Since you admitted it, I keep picturing

Her lips on your neck, I can’t unsee it

I hate that because of you, I can’t love you

Babe

What a shame, didn’t want to be the one that got away

How could you do this, babe?

[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]

You really blew this, babe

We ain’t getting through this one, babe

How could you do this, babe

This is the last time, this is the last time

This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe

[Outro: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]

How could you do this, babe?

I’m here on the kitchen floor, you call but I won’t hear it

You said I’m no one else, we ain’t getting through this one, babe

I break down every time you call, this is the last time

We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball

This is the last time, this is the last time

You said I’m no one else, this is the last time

I’ll never call you babe



