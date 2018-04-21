Sugarland – Babe feat. Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione

Jennifer Nettles e Kristian Bush, artisticamente conosciuti come Sugarland, sono un duo country statunitense formatosi ad Atlanta nel 2002, che in carriera ha venduto milioni di dischi aggiudicandosi anche 2 Grammy Awards come “Miglior canzone country” e “Miglior duetto country”.
Visto che Taylor Swift ha iniziato la sua gloriosa carriera sia come autrice che come cantante di questo genere musicale, i Sugarland hanno pensato bene di ingaggiarla per il nuovo singolo battezzato Babe, nei digital store e nelle principali piattaforme streaming da venerdì 20 aprile 2018.
L’inedito anticipa il quinto album in studio Bigger, out il prossimo 8 giugno, a poco meno di 8 anni di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica The Incredible Machine, che in Canada e negli Stati Uniti fece faville.
In questa orecchiabile canzone, scritta da Pat Monahan & Taylor Swift (nel periodo in cui stava realizzando il suo album Red uscito nel 2012) e prodotta da Kristian Bush, Brandon Bush, Zoe Rosen, Brianna Steinitz, Julian Raymond & Jennifer Nettles, la pop star americana interviene nel solo ritornello.
Per quel che concerne il significato, nel singolo si parla della rottura di una relazione: nonostante la promessa che lui che non avrebbe mai tradito la sua ragazza, così non è stato e il rapporto è quindi giunto al termine.
Per ascoltare Babe cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole che la compongono.
Babe traduzione – Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift (Download)
[Strofa 1: Sugarland]
Che peccato
Non volevo essere quella che scappava, si
Un grosso errore, hai infranto la più dolce promessa
Che non avresti mai dovuto fare
Sono qui in cucina
Chiami, ma non ti starò a sentire
Hai detto “mai con nessun’altra”, come hai potuto fare questo, tesoro?
[Ritornello: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
Hai rovinato tutto tesoro
Stavolta è finita, tesoro
Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò tesoro
Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta
Questa è l’ultima volta, che ti chiamerò tesoro
[Strofa 2: Sugarland]
Che spreco
Distruggerò le foto e i progetti che avevamo fatto, sì
Ed è strano come la tua faccia non sembra così innocente
Il tuo segreto ha le sue conseguenze ed è solo colpa tua, tesoro
Spaccherò tutto ogni volta che chiamerai
Siamo un rottame, tu sei la palla demolitrice
Avevamo detto “mai con nessun altro”, come hai potuto fare questo, tesoro?
[Ritornello: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
Hai rovinato tutto tesoro
Stavolta è finita, tesoro
Questa è l’ultima volta che ti chiamerò tesoro
Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta
Questa è l’ultima volta
[Ponte: Sugarland]
Da quando l’hai ammesso, continuo a immaginare
Le sue labbra sul tuo collo, non posso dimenticare
Odio che per colpa tua, non posso amarti
Baby
Che peccato, non volevo essere quella che scappava
Come hai potuto fare questo, tesoro?
[Ritornello: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
Hai rovinato tutto tesoro
Stavolta è finita, tesoro
Come hai potuto farlo, tesoro
Questa è l’ultima volta, è l’ultima volta
E’ l’ultima volta, che ti chiamerò tesoro
[Conclusione: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
Come hai potuto fare questo, tesoro?
Sono qui in cucina, ma non ti starò a sentire
Hai detto “mai con nessun’altra”, stavolta è finita tesoro
Butterò giù ogni volta che chiami, questa è l’ultima volta
Siamo un rottame, tu sei la palla da demolizione
Questa è l’ultima volta, questa è l’ultima volta
Avevi detto “mai con nessun’altra”, questa è l’ultima volta
Non ti chiamerò mai più tesoro
Testo Babe
[Verse 1: Sugarland]
What a shame
Didn’t wanna be the one that got away, yeah
Big mistake, broke the sweetest promise
That you never should have made
I’m here on the kitchen floor
You call, but I won’t hear it
You said no one else, how could you do this, babe?
[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
You really blew this, babe
We ain’t getting through this one, babe
This is the last time I’ll ever call you babe
This is the last time, this is the last time
This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe
[Verse 2: Sugarland]
What a waste
Taking down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah
And it’s strange how your face doesn’t look so innocent
Your secret has its consequence and that’s on you babe
I break down every time you call
We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball
We said no one else, how could you do this, babe?
[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
You really blew this, babe
We ain’t getting through this one, babe
This is the last time I’ll ever call you babe
This is the last time, this is the last time
This is the last time
[Bridge: Sugarland]
Since you admitted it, I keep picturing
Her lips on your neck, I can’t unsee it
I hate that because of you, I can’t love you
Babe
What a shame, didn’t want to be the one that got away
How could you do this, babe?
[Chorus: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
You really blew this, babe
We ain’t getting through this one, babe
How could you do this, babe
This is the last time, this is the last time
This is the last time, I’ll ever call you babe
[Outro: Sugarland & Taylor Swift]
How could you do this, babe?
I’m here on the kitchen floor, you call but I won’t hear it
You said I’m no one else, we ain’t getting through this one, babe
I break down every time you call, this is the last time
We’re a wreck, you’re the wrecking ball
This is the last time, this is the last time
You said I’m no one else, this is the last time
I’ll never call you babe