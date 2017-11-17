Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui nel nuovo singolo All Night: audio e traduzione del testo







Il deejay e producer statunitense Steve Aoki e Lauren Jauregui hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo All Night, pubblicato il 17 novembre 2017.

La nuova produzione dell’artista americano di origine giapponese, è stata firmata insieme alla cantante delle Fifth Harmony e potremmo dire che questo brano è degno successore della hit pubblicata a fine 2016 “Just Hold On” cantata da Louis Tomlinson.





Se anche questa All Night diventerà una hit non lo so, ma la canzone è decisamente gradevole e sono sicuro che piacerà ai numerosissimi supporters di questi due amati artisti.

Dal punto di vista del significato, molto sinteticamente, nel brano si parla di una sorta di colpo di fulmine tra un uomo e una donna.

Cliccando sulla copertina in basso, accedete all’audio integrale su Spotify, mentre di seguito alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Steve Aoki ft. Lauren Jauregui – All Night traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Il mio cuore batte un po’ più forte

Quando i nostri occhi si incontrano

In una stanza affollata

Sono dentro fino al collo a prova d’acqua

Ho una sensazione e non so come comportarmi, tu

[Ritornello 1]

Mi hai paralizzata e credo che mi piaccia

Mi ha preso di sorpresa, di solito non mi capita, no

Mi hai paralizzata, non credo di poterci far nulla

Perché mi sembra così giusto?

Continuiamo così tutta la notte

[Post-Ritornello]

Tutta la notte

Tutta la notte

Tutta la notte

[Strofa 2]

La folla svanisce, la visione è a tunnel

In stato confusionale, e l’unica cosa che provo (o “sento”) sei tu

Perfettamente, sincope

Faccia a faccia, dimmi, lo senti anche tu?

[Ritornello 2]

Mi hai paralizzata e credo che mi piaccia

Mi ha preso di sorpresa, di solito non mi capita, no

Mi hai paralizzata, non credo di poter affrontare questo

Perché mi sembra così giusto?

Continuiamo così tutta la notte

[Post-Ritornello]

Tutta la notte

Tutta la notte

Tutta la notte

[Ponte]

Ma forse dovrei aspettare

Lascio che vada come deve andare

Perché continuo a ripensare alle cose

Che potrebbero succedermi provando questo

E non voglio (non voglio giocare)

A questi giochini emotivi (giochini emotivi)

Ma quando mi avvicini a te

Non posso negare che voglio tu rimanga

[Post-Ritornello]

(Woah, yeah)

Mi hai

Mi hai, mi hai, mi hai, paralizzata (woah)

[Ritornello 2]

Mi hai paralizzata (mi hai paralizzata), e penso che mi piaccia (mi piace)

Mi ha preso di sorpresa, non posso negarlo, no

Mi hai paralizzata (sì), non credo di potermi opporre (woah)

Perché mi sembra così giusto?

Continuiamo così tutta la notte

All Night – Steve Aoki feat. Lauren Jauregui – Testo [Lyric Video]

[Verse 1]

My heart beats a little faster

When our eyes meet

In the middle of a crowded room

In knee deep testing waters

I’ve got a feeling and I don’t know what to do, you

[Chorus 1]

Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it

Caught me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed, don’t think I can help it

Why’s it feel so right?

Let’s keep this going all night

[Post-Chorus]

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night

[Verse 2]

The crowd fades, tunnel vision

In a daze, and the only thing I feel is you

In perfect, syncopation

Face to face, tell me do you feel it too?

[Chorus 2]

Got me paralyzed, and I think I like it

Caught me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed, don’t think I can fight this

Why’s it feel so right?

Let’s keep this going all night

[Post-Chorus]

Going all night

Going all night

Going all night

[Bridge]

But maybe I should wait

Let it fall into place

‘Cause I keep going over the things

That could come from me feeling this way

And I don’t wanna (I don’t wanna play)

These emotional games (emotional games)

But when you pull me closer

I cannot deny that I want you to stay

[Post-Bridge]

(Woah, yeah)

You’ve got me

You got me, got me, got me, paralyzed (woah)

[Chorus 2]

Got me paralyzed (got me paralyzed), and I think I like it (like it)

Caught me by surprise, I’m not usually like this, no

Got me paralyzed (yeah), don’t think I can fight it (woah)

Why does it feel so right?

Let’s keep this going all night

















