Zedd e Alessia Cara nel nuovo singolo Stay: video, testo e traduzione







Il deejay, produttore discografico e musicista russo naturalizzato tedesco Zedd, in data 23 febbraio ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Stay, un orecchiabile pezzo interpretato dalla 21enne cantautrice canadese Alessia Cara.

Io ed Alessia ci siamo conosciuti durante le prove del HALO awards, Amavo le sue canzoni già da prima, tuttavia mi sono reso seriamente conto dell’incredibile talento che c’è in lei, solo quando abbiamo iniziato a provare insieme, così le ho chiesto se era interessata a fare musica con me.

Queste le parole del producer classe 1989, su com’è nata la loro primissima collaborazione in questo brano, che gli amanti dei due giovani artisti sono certo apprezzeranno.

La canzone è accompagnata dal lyric video che potete gustarvi nel canale Youtube di Zedd cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.

Zedd & ALessia Cara – Stay traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Aspettando il momento di passare da te

Spero che i venti del cambiamento ti faranno cambiare idea

Potrei citare mille ragioni sul perché

E ti conosco, e tu devi

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Cavartela con le tue forze, ma non dobbiamo crescere

Possiamo rimanere per sempre giovani

Vivere sul mio divano, bevendo rum e cola

Sotto il sole che sorge

Potrei citare mille ragioni sul perché

Ma te ne stai andando, e sai che

[Ritornello]

Devi solo restare un minuto

Fai con calma

L’orologio corre, quindi resta

Devi solo aspettare un attimo

Le tue mani sulle mie

Le lancette scorrono, quindi resta

[Post-Ritornello]

Devi solo

Devi solo rimanere

[Verso 2]

Non ammettere quello che so già

Non sono mai stata la migliore a lasciarmi andare

Non voglio passare da sola la notte

Penso di aver bisogno di te, e devo

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Cavarmela con le mie forze, ma non ho voglia di crescere

Possiamo rimanere giovani per sempre

Vivere sul mio divano, bevendo rum e cola

Sotto il sole che sorge

Potrei citare un milione ragioni sul perché

Ma te ne stai andando, e sai che

[Ritornello]

Devi solo restare un minuto

Fai con calma

L’orologio corre, quindi resta

Devi solo aspettare un attimo

Le tue mani sulle mie

Le lancette scorrono, quindi resta

[Post-Ritornello]

Devi solo

Devi solo rimanere

[Ponte]

Devi solo restare

Quindi resta, sì

[Ritornello]

Devi solo restare un minuto

Fai con calma

L’orologio corre, quindi resta

Devi solo aspettare un attimo

Le tue mani sulle mie

Le lancette scorrono, quindi resta

Stay – Zedd – Testo

[Verse 1]

Waiting for the time to pass you by

Hope the winds of change will change your mind

I could give a thousand reasons why

And I know you, and you’ve got to

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Make it on your own, but we don’t have to grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a thousand reasons why

But you’re going, and you know that

[Chorus]

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

[Post-Chorus]

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay

[Verse 2]

Won’t admit what I already know

I’ve never been the best at letting go

I don’t wanna spend the night alone

Guess I need you, and I need to

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Make it on my own, but I don’t wanna grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a million reasons why

But you’re going, and you know that

[Chorus]

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

[Post-Chorus]

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay

[Bridge]

All you have to do is stay

So stay, yeah

[Chorus]

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is stay

















