Zedd e Alessia Cara nel nuovo singolo Stay: video, testo e traduzione

Il deejay, produttore discografico e musicista russo naturalizzato tedesco Zedd, in data 23 febbraio ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Stay, un orecchiabile pezzo interpretato dalla 21enne cantautrice canadese Alessia Cara.
Io ed Alessia ci siamo conosciuti durante le prove del HALO awards, Amavo le sue canzoni già da prima, tuttavia mi sono reso seriamente conto dell’incredibile talento che c’è in lei, solo quando abbiamo iniziato a provare insieme, così le ho chiesto se era interessata a fare musica con me.
Queste le parole del producer classe 1989, su com’è nata la loro primissima collaborazione in questo brano, che gli amanti dei due giovani artisti sono certo apprezzeranno.
La canzone è accompagnata dal lyric video che potete gustarvi nel canale Youtube di Zedd cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che la compongono.
Zedd & ALessia Cara – Stay traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Aspettando il momento di passare da te
Spero che i venti del cambiamento ti faranno cambiare idea
Potrei citare mille ragioni sul perché
E ti conosco, e tu devi
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Cavartela con le tue forze, ma non dobbiamo crescere
Possiamo rimanere per sempre giovani
Vivere sul mio divano, bevendo rum e cola
Sotto il sole che sorge
Potrei citare mille ragioni sul perché
Ma te ne stai andando, e sai che
[Ritornello]
Devi solo restare un minuto
Fai con calma
L’orologio corre, quindi resta
Devi solo aspettare un attimo
Le tue mani sulle mie
Le lancette scorrono, quindi resta
[Post-Ritornello]
Devi solo
Devi solo rimanere
[Verso 2]
Non ammettere quello che so già
Non sono mai stata la migliore a lasciarmi andare
Non voglio passare da sola la notte
Penso di aver bisogno di te, e devo
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Cavarmela con le mie forze, ma non ho voglia di crescere
Possiamo rimanere giovani per sempre
Vivere sul mio divano, bevendo rum e cola
Sotto il sole che sorge
Potrei citare un milione ragioni sul perché
Ma te ne stai andando, e sai che
[Ritornello]
Devi solo restare un minuto
Fai con calma
L’orologio corre, quindi resta
Devi solo aspettare un attimo
Le tue mani sulle mie
Le lancette scorrono, quindi resta
[Post-Ritornello]
Devi solo
Devi solo rimanere
[Ponte]
Devi solo restare
Quindi resta, sì
[Ritornello]
Devi solo restare un minuto
Fai con calma
L’orologio corre, quindi resta
Devi solo aspettare un attimo
Le tue mani sulle mie
Le lancette scorrono, quindi resta
Stay – Zedd – Testo
[Verse 1]
Waiting for the time to pass you by
Hope the winds of change will change your mind
I could give a thousand reasons why
And I know you, and you’ve got to
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Make it on your own, but we don’t have to grow up
We can stay forever young
Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola
Underneath the rising sun
I could give a thousand reasons why
But you’re going, and you know that
[Chorus]
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
[Post-Chorus]
All you have to do is
All you have to do is stay
[Verse 2]
Won’t admit what I already know
I’ve never been the best at letting go
I don’t wanna spend the night alone
Guess I need you, and I need to
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Make it on my own, but I don’t wanna grow up
We can stay forever young
Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola
Underneath the rising sun
I could give a million reasons why
But you’re going, and you know that
[Chorus]
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
[Post-Chorus]
All you have to do is
All you have to do is stay
[Bridge]
All you have to do is stay
So stay, yeah
[Chorus]
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is stay