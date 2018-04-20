Sofi Tukker – “That’s It (I’m Crazy)”: audio, testo e traduzione

“That’s It (I’m Crazy)” è il singolo dei Sofi Tukker che fa da colonna sonora alla pubblicità iPhone 8, in rotazione mondiale dal 10 aprile 2018.

C’è da dire che il concepimento di tale campagna è legato a un’importante campagna del Global Fund, una no profit creata nel 2006 da Bono degli U2, che da anni cerca di eliminare l’AIDS in Africa.

Questo brano electro davvero irresistibile, non è incluso nel disco d’esordio Treehouse uscito il 13 aprile, disco che racchiude un pezzo quasi identico battezzato Batshit, che è la versione più esplicita di questo singolo. Entrambe le versioni sono comunque interessanti e sono certo che piaceranno a molti di voi.

Non so se i Sofi Tukker rilasceranno mail la clip che accompagna il brano, in quanto hanno reso disponibile qualche giorno fa il filmato che accompagna Batshit. In ogni caso vi terremo aggiornati.

Per ascoltarlo su Spotify cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.

Testo That’s It (I’m Crazy)

[Verse 1: Tucker Halpern]

Oh, you’re bad enough to me

Bad enough that we always have something to get over

Oh, you dress up so happy

Lookin’ so fancy

I got that salted chip on my shoulder

Oh, but when the night is deep

You find me in the streets

Asking me to come over

[Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it

That’s it, I’m crazy, that’s it I’m crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it

That’s it, I’m crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it

[Verse 2: Tucker Halpern]

Oh, but when the night is deep

You find me in the streets

Asking me to come over

That’s it, I’m crazy

[Bridge: Sophie Hawley-Weld]

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy

[Verse 3: Tucker Halpern]

Oh, you’re bad enough to me

Bad enough that we always have something to get over

Oh, you dress up so happy

Looking so fancy, I got that salted chip on my shoulder

Oh, but when the night is deep

You find me in the streets

Asking me to come over

[Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it

That’s it, I’m crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it

That’s it, I’m crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it

That’s it, I’m crazy

That’s it, that’s it, that’s it

That’s it, I’m crazy

[Outro: Tucker Halpern]

Oh



