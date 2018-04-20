Sofi Tukker – “That’s It (I’m Crazy)”: audio, testo e traduzione

“That’s It (I’m Crazy)” è il singolo dei Sofi Tukker che fa da colonna sonora alla pubblicità iPhone 8, in rotazione mondiale dal 10 aprile 2018.
C’è da dire che il concepimento di tale campagna è legato a un’importante campagna del Global Fund, una no profit creata nel 2006 da Bono degli U2, che da anni cerca di eliminare l’AIDS in Africa.
Questo brano electro davvero irresistibile, non è incluso nel disco d’esordio Treehouse uscito il 13 aprile, disco che racchiude un pezzo quasi identico battezzato Batshit, che è la versione più esplicita di questo singolo. Entrambe le versioni sono comunque interessanti e sono certo che piaceranno a molti di voi.
Non so se i Sofi Tukker rilasceranno mail la clip che accompagna il brano, in quanto hanno reso disponibile qualche giorno fa il filmato che accompagna Batshit. In ogni caso vi terremo aggiornati.
Per ascoltarlo su Spotify cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.
That’s It (I’m Crazy) traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, sei abbastanza cattivo con me
Abbastanza cattivo che abbiamo sempre qualche problema da superare
Oh, ti vesti così bene
Sembri così alla moda
Ho un certo risentimento
Oh, ma nel cuore della notte
Mi cerchi per strada
E mi chiedi di venire
[Ritornello: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui
Tutto qui, sono pazza, tutto qui sono pazza
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui
Tutto qui, sono pazza
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui
[Strofa 2: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, ma nel cuore della notte
Mi cerchi per strada
Chiedendomi di venire
Tutto qui, tutto qui,
[Ponte: Sophie Hawley-Weld]
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui, sì, sei pazzo
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui, sì, sei pazzo
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui, sì, sei pazzo
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui, sì, sei pazzo
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui, sì, sei pazzo
[Strofa 3: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, sei abbastanza cattivo con me
Abbastanza cattivo che abbiamo sempre qualche problema da superare
Oh, ti vesti così bene
Sembri così alla moda, ho un certo risentimento
Oh, ma nel cuore della notte
Mi cerchi per strada
E mi chiedi di venire
[Ritornello: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui
Tutto qui, sono pazza,
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui
Tutto qui, sono pazza,
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui
Tutto qui, sono pazza,
Tutto qui, tutto qui, tutto qui
Tutto qui, sono pazza,
[Conclusione: Tucker Halpern]
Oh
Testo That’s It (I’m Crazy)
[Verse 1: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, you’re bad enough to me
Bad enough that we always have something to get over
Oh, you dress up so happy
Lookin’ so fancy
I got that salted chip on my shoulder
Oh, but when the night is deep
You find me in the streets
Asking me to come over
[Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it
That’s it, I’m crazy, that’s it I’m crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it
That’s it, I’m crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it
[Verse 2: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, but when the night is deep
You find me in the streets
Asking me to come over
That’s it, I’m crazy
[Bridge: Sophie Hawley-Weld]
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it, yeah, you’re crazy
[Verse 3: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, you’re bad enough to me
Bad enough that we always have something to get over
Oh, you dress up so happy
Looking so fancy, I got that salted chip on my shoulder
Oh, but when the night is deep
You find me in the streets
Asking me to come over
[Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it
That’s it, I’m crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it
That’s it, I’m crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it
That’s it, I’m crazy
That’s it, that’s it, that’s it
That’s it, I’m crazy
[Outro: Tucker Halpern]
Oh