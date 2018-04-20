Sofi Tukker – “Batshit”: guarda il video e leggi il testo e la traduzione

da venerdì 20 aprile, in rotazione radiofonica il nuovo singolo dei Sofi Tukker che si intitola Batshit, un interessante pezzo estratto dal debut album Treehouse, disponibile dal 13 aprile 2018.
Il brano del duo statunitense composto da Sophie Hawley-Weld e Tucker Halpern, che segna il debutto di Tucker come vocalist principale ed è un brano molto interessante e divertente.
La canzone fa inoltre da colonna sonora allo spot iPhone 8 RED, o meglio, per la campagna è stata utilizzata la canzone gemella That’s It (I’m Crazy), che è più o meno la stessa cosa: Batshit è semplicemente la versione più esplicita.
Il brano è accompagnato da un video clip molto cool, divertente e colorato, girato nel deserto dell’Arizona. Per vedere il filmato diretto da Mac Boucher e gli stessi Sofi Tukker cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete al testo e alla relativa traduzione in italiano.
Batshit traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, sei abbastanza cattivo con me
Abbastanza cattivo che abbiamo sempre qualche problema da superare
Oh, ti vesti così bene
Sembri così alla moda
Ho un certo risentimento
Oh, ma nel cuore della notte
Mi cerchi per strada
E mi chiedi di venire
[Ritornello: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa
Fuori di testa
Matta da legare
[Post-Ritornello: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
Sono matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa
Fuori di testa
Sono matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa
Fuori di testa
[Strofa 2: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, ma nel cuore della notte
Mi cerchi per strada
Chiedendomi di venire
[Post-Ritornello: Tucker Halpern]
Sono matta da legare
[Ponte: Sophie Hawley-Weld]
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa, Fuori di testa, matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa, Fuori di testa, matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa, Fuori di testa, matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa, Fuori di testa, matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa, Fuori di testa, matta da legare
[Strofa 1: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, sei abbastanza cattivo con me
Abbastanza cattivo che abbiamo sempre qualche problema da superare
Oh, ti vesti così bene
Sembri così alla moda
Ho un certo risentimento
Oh, ma nel cuore della notte
Mi cerchi per strada
E mi chiedi di venire
[Post-Ritornello: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa
Fuori di testa
Sono matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa
Fuori di testa
Sono matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa
Fuori di testa
Sono matta da legare
Fuori di testa, fuori di testa
Fuori di testa
Sono matta da legare
[Conclusione: Tucker Halpern]
Oh
Testo Batshit
[Verse 1: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, you’re bad enough to me
Bad enough that we always have something to get over
Oh, you dress up so happy
Lookin’ so fancy
I got that salted chip on my shoulder
Oh, but when the night is deep
You find me in the streets
Asking me to come over
[Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
Batshit, batshit
Batshit
I’m batshit crazy
[Post-Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
I’m batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit
Batshit
I’m batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit
Batshit
[Verse 2: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, but when the night is deep
You find me in the streets
Asking me to come over
[Post-Chorus: Tucker Halpern]
I’m batshit crazy
[Bridge: Sophie Hawley-Weld]
Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy
[Verse 1: Tucker Halpern]
Oh, you’re bad enough to me
Bad enough that we always have something to get over
Oh, you dress up so happy
Lookin’ so fancy
I got that salted chip on my shoulder
Oh, but when the night is deep
You find me in the streets
Asking me to come over
[Post-Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]
Batshit, batshit
Batshit
I’m batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit
Batshit
I’m batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit
Batshit
I’m batshit crazy
Batshit, batshit
Batshit
I’m batshit crazy
[Outro: Tucker Halpern]
Oh