Sofi Tukker – “Batshit”: guarda il video e leggi il testo e la traduzione

da venerdì 20 aprile, in rotazione radiofonica il nuovo singolo dei Sofi Tukker che si intitola Batshit, un interessante pezzo estratto dal debut album Treehouse, disponibile dal 13 aprile 2018.

Il brano del duo statunitense composto da Sophie Hawley-Weld e Tucker Halpern, che segna il debutto di Tucker come vocalist principale ed è un brano molto interessante e divertente.

La canzone fa inoltre da colonna sonora allo spot iPhone 8 RED, o meglio, per la campagna è stata utilizzata la canzone gemella That’s It (I’m Crazy), che è più o meno la stessa cosa: Batshit è semplicemente la versione più esplicita.

Il brano è accompagnato da un video clip molto cool, divertente e colorato, girato nel deserto dell’Arizona. Per vedere il filmato diretto da Mac Boucher e gli stessi Sofi Tukker cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete al testo e alla relativa traduzione in italiano.

Testo Batshit

[Verse 1: Tucker Halpern]

Oh, you’re bad enough to me

Bad enough that we always have something to get over

Oh, you dress up so happy

Lookin’ so fancy

I got that salted chip on my shoulder

Oh, but when the night is deep

You find me in the streets

Asking me to come over

[Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]

Batshit, batshit

Batshit

I’m batshit crazy

[Post-Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]

I’m batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit

Batshit

I’m batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit

Batshit

[Verse 2: Tucker Halpern]

Oh, but when the night is deep

You find me in the streets

Asking me to come over

[Post-Chorus: Tucker Halpern]

I’m batshit crazy

[Bridge: Sophie Hawley-Weld]

Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit, batshit, batshit crazy

[Verse 1: Tucker Halpern]

Oh, you’re bad enough to me

Bad enough that we always have something to get over

Oh, you dress up so happy

Lookin’ so fancy

I got that salted chip on my shoulder

Oh, but when the night is deep

You find me in the streets

Asking me to come over

[Post-Chorus: Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern]

Batshit, batshit

Batshit

I’m batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit

Batshit

I’m batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit

Batshit

I’m batshit crazy

Batshit, batshit

Batshit

I’m batshit crazy

[Outro: Tucker Halpern]

Oh



