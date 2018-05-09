Gli Snow Patrol astronauti nel singolo Life On Earth: video, testo e traduzione

Lo scorso 12 aprile gli Snow Patrol hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo “Life On Earth“, secondo estratto dall’atteso settimo album in studio Wildness, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 25 maggio.
A 6 anni e mezzo dall’ultimo lavoro “Fallen Empires”, è quindi in arrivo questo progetto discografico prodotto da Jacknife Lee e composto da dieci inediti, tra i quali i singoli Don’t Give In, Life On Earth, “What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?” e il promozionale “Empress“.
E’ abbastanza gradevole la nuova canzone, che nel video ufficiale vede il gruppo in versione astronauta, con Gary Lightbody che riflette di come sia la vita sulla terra, guardandola dall’alto, da lontano.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
Testo (Download)
[Verse 1]
The first snow
The first winter of my life
I was told it was the height of me
The first dance
Well, the first one that counted
Felt like my blood was built from crackling lights
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Oh this ancient wildness
That we don’t understand
The first sound of a heartbeat
To riot roaring on
[Chorus]
This is not love you had before
This is something else
This is something else
This is not the same as other days
This is something else
This is something else
Shouldn’t need to be so fucking hard
This is life on earth
It’s just life on earth
It doesn’t need to be the end of you, or me
This is life on earth
It’s just life on earth
[Verse 2]
The first light
The first light on the silent shore
Just the ships set anchor me and you
The way home
This is always the way home
So you can rip that map to shreds, my dear
[Pre-Chorus 2]
But all we ever wanted
See miles and miles from here
In the first days in a strange new land
We could be sailors
[Chorus]
This is not love you had before
This is something else
This is something else
This is not the same as other days
This is something else
This is something else
Shouldn’t need to be so fucking hard
This is life on earth
It’s just life on earth
It doesn’t need to be the end of you, or me
This is life on earth
It’s just life on earth
Shouldn’t need to be so fucking hard
This is life on earth
It’s just life on earth
It doesn’t need to be the end of you, or me
This is life on earth
It’s just life on earth
Traduzione
[Strofa 1]
La prima neve
Il primo inverno della mia vita
Mi avevano detto che era alla mia altezza
Il primo ballo
Bene, il primo che contava qualcosa
Sembrava che il mio sangue [?]
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Oh questa antica natura selvaggia
Che non riusciamo a capire
Dal primo suono di un cuore che batte
Alla ruggente sommossa
[Ritornello]
Questo non è l’amore che avevi prima
E’ qualcos’altro
Questo è qualcos’altro
Questo non è come gli altri giorni
E’ qualcos’altro
Questo è qualcos’altro
Non dovrei essere necessariamente così dannatamente duro
Questa è la vita sulla terra
È solo la vita sulla terra
Non è necessario che sia la tua fine o la mia
Questa è la vita sulla terra
È solo la vita sulla terra
[Strofa 2]
La prima luce
La prima luce sulla silenziosa riva
Soltanto le navi ancorano me e te
La strada di casa
E’ sempre la strada di casa
Quindi puoi fare a brandelli questa mappa, tesoro
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Ma tutto ciò che volevamo
Vedere a chilometri e chilometri da qui
Nei primi giorni in un nuovo strano mondo
Potremmo essere marinai
[Ritornello]
Questo non è l’amore che avevi prima
E’ qualcos’altro
Questo è qualcos’altro
Questo non è come gli altri giorni
E’ qualcos’altro
Questo è qualcos’altro
Non dovrei essere necessariamente così dannatamente duro
Questa è la vita sulla terra
È solo la vita sulla terra
Non è necessario che sia la tua fine o la mia
Questa è la vita sulla terra
È solo la vita sulla terra
Non dovrei essere necessariamente così dannatamente duro
Questa è la vita sulla terra
È solo la vita sulla terra
Non è necessario che sia la tua fine o la mia
Questa è la vita sulla terra
È solo la vita sulla terra