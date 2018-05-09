Gli Snow Patrol astronauti nel singolo Life On Earth: video, testo e traduzione

Lo scorso 12 aprile gli Snow Patrol hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo “Life On Earth“, secondo estratto dall’atteso settimo album in studio Wildness, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 25 maggio.

A 6 anni e mezzo dall’ultimo lavoro “Fallen Empires”, è quindi in arrivo questo progetto discografico prodotto da Jacknife Lee e composto da dieci inediti, tra i quali i singoli Don’t Give In, Life On Earth, “What If This Is All the Love You Ever Get?” e il promozionale “Empress“.

E’ abbastanza gradevole la nuova canzone, che nel video ufficiale vede il gruppo in versione astronauta, con Gary Lightbody che riflette di come sia la vita sulla terra, guardandola dall’alto, da lontano.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Testo (Download)

[Verse 1]

The first snow

The first winter of my life

I was told it was the height of me

The first dance

Well, the first one that counted

Felt like my blood was built from crackling lights

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Oh this ancient wildness

That we don’t understand

The first sound of a heartbeat

To riot roaring on

[Chorus]

This is not love you had before

This is something else

This is something else

This is not the same as other days

This is something else

This is something else

Shouldn’t need to be so fucking hard

This is life on earth

It’s just life on earth

It doesn’t need to be the end of you, or me

This is life on earth

It’s just life on earth

[Verse 2]

The first light

The first light on the silent shore

Just the ships set anchor me and you

The way home

This is always the way home

So you can rip that map to shreds, my dear

[Pre-Chorus 2]

But all we ever wanted

See miles and miles from here

In the first days in a strange new land

We could be sailors

[Chorus]

This is not love you had before

This is something else

This is something else

This is not the same as other days

This is something else

This is something else





Shouldn’t need to be so fucking hard

This is life on earth

It’s just life on earth

It doesn’t need to be the end of you, or me

This is life on earth

It’s just life on earth

Shouldn’t need to be so fucking hard

This is life on earth

It’s just life on earth

It doesn’t need to be the end of you, or me

This is life on earth

It’s just life on earth



