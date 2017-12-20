Snakehips & Anne-Marie nel singolo Either Way feat. Joey Bada$$: video, testo, traduzione e remixes

Gli Snakehips, duo britannico di musica elettronica, a fine dello scorso luglio hanno rilasciato il singolo Either Way, interpretato da Anne-Marie e il rapper Joey Bada$$.
Il brano porta la firma di Warren Felder, Oliver Dickinson, James David, Snakehips, Julia Michaels & Joey Badass, mentre la produzione è opera di Oak Felder, Oliver Lee e James Carter (Snakehips) & Cass Lowe.
Dal 13 ottobre 2017, Either Way è anche disponibile in un pacchetto di remixes: Maleek Berry Remix, Tcts Remix e The Wild Remix.
Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante accedete al video ufficiale, mentre a seguire al testo e alla relativa traduzione in italiano.
Either Way testo – Snakehips & Anne-Marie feat. Joey Bada$$ (Download – Remixes)
[Intro: Joey Bada$$]
If you want it like that you should show me
Uh, bring it back like you owe me
If you want it like that you should show me
Uh, hold up, just like you owe me some
[Verse 1: Anne-Marie]
What’s going on?
Whatcha doing tonight?
‘Cause I wanna see what it’s like
You decide where we go if ya wanna
My place or yours
My place or yours
What’s going on?
If you made up the plans then you gotta
[Pre-Chorus: Anne-Marie]
Help me now, let me know
Help me now, let me know
C’mon let me know, let me know
Help me now, let me know
[Chorus: Anne-Marie & Joey Bada$$]
I’m good either way, either way
Good either way, either way
Um whatcha say?
If you want it like that you should show me
Um whatcha say? Whatcha say?
Gonna bring it back just like she owe me
Either way
If you want it like that you should show me
Either way
Uh, hold up
[Verse 2: Anne-Marie]
Barely a friend
I can play one-two if you wanna
What’s on your mind?
‘Cause I got a few things in mind but you gotta
[Pre-Chorus: Anne-Marie]
Help me now, let me know
Help me now, let me know
C’mon let me know, let me know
Help me now, let me know
[Chorus: Anne-Marie & Joey Bada$$]
I’m good either way
If you want it like that you should show me
Either way
Gonna bring it back just like she owe me
Good either way
If you want it like that you should show me
Either way
Uh, hold up
Um whatcha say?
If you want it like that you should show me
Um whatcha say? Whatcha say?
Gonna bring it back just like she owe me
Either way
If you want it like that you should show me
Either way
Uh, hold up
[Verse 3: Joey Bada$$]
Now she come over, don’t wanna leave
In my crew, she must have thought she had a steady gee!
Let it fist me up a blade and even roll my weed
We could call it load dick, girl it’s fine with me (it’s cool, it’s cool)
If you wanna play it safe, rock you right to sleep
Go out on a date, take you out to eat
Twenty-five grand on a shopping spree
She ain’t never got no plans, she just follow me, just swallow me
[Bridge: Anne-Marie]
Baby, just tell me what you wanna do
I’m easy, I’m easy, I’m easy
I’m easy, I’m easy, believe me
Baby, just tell me I won’t disapprove
I’m easy, I’m easy, I’m easy
I’m easy, I’m easy, believe me
[Pre-Chorus: Anne-Marie]
C’mon let me know, let me know
Help me now, let me know
C’mon let me know, let me know
Help me now, let me know
[Chorus: Anne-Marie & Joey Bada$$]
I’m good either way
If you want it like that you should show me
Either way
Gonna bring it back just like she owe me
Good either way
If you want it like that you should show me
Either way
Girl, just bring it back like you owe me
Um whatcha say? (Aye, whatcha say?)
Um whatcha say? Whatcha say?
Good either way (Good either way)
I’m good (Either way, either way homie)
Either way
Either way, either way, either way shawty
Snakehips – Either Way traduzione
[Introduzione: Joey Bada$$]
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
Uh, riportami ciò che mi devi
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
Uh, aspetta, proprio come se fossi in debito con me
[Strofa 1: Anne-Marie]
Che sta succedendo?
Che fai stasera?
Perché voglio vedere cos’hai in mente
Decidi dove andare se ti va
A casa mia o a casa tua
Da me o da te
Cosa sta succedendo?
Se ti sei inventato programmi, allora devi
[Pre-Ritornello: Anne-Marie]
Aiutarmi adesso, fammi sapere
Aiutami ora, fammi sapere
Forza, fammi sapere, fammi sapere
Aiutami ora, fammi sapere
[Ritornello: Anne-Marie e Joey Bada$$]
Mi va bene tutto, in entrambi i casi
Mi va bene tutto, in entrambi i casi
Cos’hai detto?
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
Cos’hai detto?? Cos’hai detto??
Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me
In entrambi i casi
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
In entrambi i casi
Uh, aspetta
[Strofa 2: Anne-Marie]
Sei malapena un amico
Posso giocare a una-due volte se ti va
Cos’hai in mente?
Perché ho in testa un paio cose, ma devi
[Pre-Ritornello: Anne-Marie]
Aiutarmi adesso, fammi sapere
Aiutami ora, fammi sapere
Forza, fammi sapere, fammi sapere
Aiutami ora, fammi sapere
[Ritornello: Anne-Marie e Joey Bada$$]
Mi va bene tutto
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
In entrambi i casi
Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me
Mi va bene tutto
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
In entrambi i casi
Uh, aspetta
Che stai dicendo?
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
Cosa stai dicendo? Che cosa dici?
Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me
In entrambi i casi
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
In entrambi i casi
Uh, aspetta
[Verso 3: Joey Bada$$]
Adesso lei passa da me, non vuole lasciarmi
Con la mia banda, avrà pensato di avere una crisi costante!
? e anche www.nuovecanzoni.com rollare la mia erba
Potremmo chiamarlo uccello carico, ragazza per me va bene (è bello, è bello)
Se vuoi andare sul sicuro, ti faccio addormentare a modo mio
Uscire per un appuntamento, portati fuori a mangiare
Venticinquemila dollari per fare shopping
Non ha mai avuto impegni, mi segue e basta, mi ingoia
[Ponte: Anne-Marie]
Baby, dimmi solo cosa vuoi fare
Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto
Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, credimi
Tesoro, dimmelo e basta, non sarò contraria
Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto
Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, credimi
[Pre-Ritornello: Anne-Marie]
Dai, fammi sapere, fammi sapere
Aiutami ora, fammi sapere
Dai, fammi sapere, fammi sapere
Aiutami ora, fammi sapere
[Ritornello: Anne-Marie e Joey Bada$$]
Mi va bene tutto
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
In entrambi i casi
Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me
Mi va bene tutto
Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo
In entrambi i casi
Ragazza, riportamelo proprio come se fossi in debito con me
Cosa stai dicendo? (Aye, che dici?)
Cosa stai dicendo? Che dici?
Mi va bene tutto (Mi va bene tutto)
Sto bene (in entrambi i casi, in entrambi i casi, amico)
In entrambi i casi
In entrambi i casi, in entrambi i casi, in entrambi i casi piccola
