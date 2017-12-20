Snakehips & Anne-Marie nel singolo Either Way feat. Joey Bada$$: video, testo, traduzione e remixes







Gli Snakehips, duo britannico di musica elettronica, a fine dello scorso luglio hanno rilasciato il singolo Either Way, interpretato da Anne-Marie e il rapper Joey Bada$$.

Il brano porta la firma di Warren Felder, Oliver Dickinson, James David, Snakehips, Julia Michaels & Joey Badass, mentre la produzione è opera di Oak Felder, Oliver Lee e James Carter (Snakehips) & Cass Lowe.





Dal 13 ottobre 2017, Either Way è anche disponibile in un pacchetto di remixes: Maleek Berry Remix, Tcts Remix e The Wild Remix.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante accedete al video ufficiale, mentre a seguire al testo e alla relativa traduzione in italiano.

Either Way testo – Snakehips & Anne-Marie feat. Joey Bada$$ (Download – Remixes)

[Intro: Joey Bada$$]

If you want it like that you should show me

Uh, bring it back like you owe me

If you want it like that you should show me

Uh, hold up, just like you owe me some

[Verse 1: Anne-Marie]

What’s going on?

Whatcha doing tonight?

‘Cause I wanna see what it’s like

You decide where we go if ya wanna

My place or yours

My place or yours

What’s going on?

If you made up the plans then you gotta

[Pre-Chorus: Anne-Marie]

Help me now, let me know

Help me now, let me know

C’mon let me know, let me know

Help me now, let me know

[Chorus: Anne-Marie & Joey Bada$$]

I’m good either way, either way

Good either way, either way

Um whatcha say?

If you want it like that you should show me

Um whatcha say? Whatcha say?

Gonna bring it back just like she owe me

Either way

If you want it like that you should show me

Either way

Uh, hold up

[Verse 2: Anne-Marie]

Barely a friend

I can play one-two if you wanna

What’s on your mind?

‘Cause I got a few things in mind but you gotta

[Pre-Chorus: Anne-Marie]

Help me now, let me know

Help me now, let me know

C’mon let me know, let me know

Help me now, let me know

[Chorus: Anne-Marie & Joey Bada$$]

I’m good either way

If you want it like that you should show me

Either way

Gonna bring it back just like she owe me

Good either way

If you want it like that you should show me

Either way

Uh, hold up

Um whatcha say?

If you want it like that you should show me

Um whatcha say? Whatcha say?

Gonna bring it back just like she owe me

Either way

If you want it like that you should show me

Either way

Uh, hold up

[Verse 3: Joey Bada$$]

Now she come over, don’t wanna leave

In my crew, she must have thought she had a steady gee!

Let it fist me up a blade and even roll my weed

We could call it load dick, girl it’s fine with me (it’s cool, it’s cool)

If you wanna play it safe, rock you right to sleep

Go out on a date, take you out to eat

Twenty-five grand on a shopping spree

She ain’t never got no plans, she just follow me, just swallow me

[Bridge: Anne-Marie]

Baby, just tell me what you wanna do

I’m easy, I’m easy, I’m easy

I’m easy, I’m easy, believe me

Baby, just tell me I won’t disapprove

I’m easy, I’m easy, I’m easy

I’m easy, I’m easy, believe me

[Pre-Chorus: Anne-Marie]

C’mon let me know, let me know

Help me now, let me know

C’mon let me know, let me know

Help me now, let me know

[Chorus: Anne-Marie & Joey Bada$$]

I’m good either way

If you want it like that you should show me

Either way

Gonna bring it back just like she owe me

Good either way

If you want it like that you should show me

Either way

Girl, just bring it back like you owe me

Um whatcha say? (Aye, whatcha say?)

Um whatcha say? Whatcha say?

Good either way (Good either way)

I’m good (Either way, either way homie)

Either way

Either way, either way, either way shawty





Snakehips – Either Way traduzione

[Introduzione: Joey Bada$$]

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

Uh, riportami ciò che mi devi

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

Uh, aspetta, proprio come se fossi in debito con me

[Strofa 1: Anne-Marie]

Che sta succedendo?

Che fai stasera?

Perché voglio vedere cos’hai in mente

Decidi dove andare se ti va

A casa mia o a casa tua

Da me o da te

Cosa sta succedendo?

Se ti sei inventato programmi, allora devi

[Pre-Ritornello: Anne-Marie]

Aiutarmi adesso, fammi sapere

Aiutami ora, fammi sapere

Forza, fammi sapere, fammi sapere

Aiutami ora, fammi sapere

[Ritornello: Anne-Marie e Joey Bada$$]

Mi va bene tutto, in entrambi i casi

Mi va bene tutto, in entrambi i casi

Cos’hai detto?

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

Cos’hai detto?? Cos’hai detto??

Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me

In entrambi i casi

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

In entrambi i casi

Uh, aspetta

[Strofa 2: Anne-Marie]

Sei malapena un amico

Posso giocare a una-due volte se ti va

Cos’hai in mente?

Perché ho in testa un paio cose, ma devi

[Pre-Ritornello: Anne-Marie]

Aiutarmi adesso, fammi sapere

Aiutami ora, fammi sapere

Forza, fammi sapere, fammi sapere

Aiutami ora, fammi sapere

[Ritornello: Anne-Marie e Joey Bada$$]

Mi va bene tutto

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

In entrambi i casi

Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me

Mi va bene tutto

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

In entrambi i casi

Uh, aspetta

Che stai dicendo?

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

Cosa stai dicendo? Che cosa dici?

Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me

In entrambi i casi

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

In entrambi i casi

Uh, aspetta

[Verso 3: Joey Bada$$]

Adesso lei passa da me, non vuole lasciarmi

Con la mia banda, avrà pensato di avere una crisi costante!

? e anche www.nuovecanzoni.com rollare la mia erba

Potremmo chiamarlo uccello carico, ragazza per me va bene (è bello, è bello)

Se vuoi andare sul sicuro, ti faccio addormentare a modo mio

Uscire per un appuntamento, portati fuori a mangiare

Venticinquemila dollari per fare shopping

Non ha mai avuto impegni, mi segue e basta, mi ingoia

[Ponte: Anne-Marie]

Baby, dimmi solo cosa vuoi fare

Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto

Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, credimi

Tesoro, dimmelo e basta, non sarò contraria

Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto

Mi sta bene tutto, mi sta bene tutto, credimi

[Pre-Ritornello: Anne-Marie]

Dai, fammi sapere, fammi sapere

Aiutami ora, fammi sapere

Dai, fammi sapere, fammi sapere

Aiutami ora, fammi sapere

[Ritornello: Anne-Marie e Joey Bada$$]

Mi va bene tutto

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

In entrambi i casi

Bisogna portarlo indietro proprio come se lei fosse in debito con me

Mi va bene tutto

Se lo vuoi così, dovresti dimostrarmelo

In entrambi i casi

Ragazza, riportamelo proprio come se fossi in debito con me

Cosa stai dicendo? (Aye, che dici?)

Cosa stai dicendo? Che dici?

Mi va bene tutto (Mi va bene tutto)

Sto bene (in entrambi i casi, in entrambi i casi, amico)

In entrambi i casi

In entrambi i casi, in entrambi i casi, in entrambi i casi piccola

