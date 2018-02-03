Slushii ft. Marshmello – There x2: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il giovane deejay e producer statunitense Julian Scanlan, meglio conosciuto come Slushii e Marshmello, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo battezzato There x2, disponibile dal 2 febbraio 2018.
I due colleghi, alla loro seconda collaborazione dopo Twinbow (marzo 2017), hanno scritto e prodotto questa nuovissima canzone, interpretata da Christopher Comstock, aka Marshmello.
Nella recente “You & Me“, Marshmello non si limitò a scriverla ed a produrla, ma fu proprio lui ad interpretarla ed anche in There x2, la voce è proprio la sua.
Si tratta della seconda uscita del 2018 di Marshmello (dopo Spotlight) e la prima in assoluto di Slushii.
Il lyric video è disponibile da poche ore ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione del poco e ripetitivo testo.
There x2 traduzione – Slushii ft. Marshmello (Download)
[Strofa] [x2]
Mi manchi ancora, piccola, dopo tutto questo tempo
Ma se aspetto qui, ci sarai, due volte?
[Ritornello]
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
(Ci sarai, due volte?)
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Ci sarai, due volte?
[Drop 1]
Mi manchi ancora, mi manchi ancora
Mi manchi ancora, mi manchi ancora
Mi manchi ancora, mi manchi ancora
Mi manchi ancora dopo tutto questo tempo
[Strofa] [x2]
Mi manchi ancora dopo così tanto tempo piccola
Ma se aspetto qui, ci sarai, due volte?
[Ritornello]
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
(Ci sarai, due volte?)
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Mi manchi ancora, sento ancora la tua mancanza
Ci sarai, due volte?
[Drop 2]
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
E spero che tu sappia
Che da solo non ce la farò mai
E piccola, so di aver sbagliato
Ma ci sarò, due volte
[Conclusione] [x2]
E spero che tu sappia
Che da solo non ce la farò mai
E piccola, so di aver sbagliato
Ma ci sarò, due volte
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Slushii – There x2 testo
[Verse] [x2]
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
[Chorus]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
(Will you be there, times two?)
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
Will you be there, times two?
[Drop 1]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you after all this time
[Verse] [x2]
I still miss you, baby, after all this time
But if I wait here, will you be there, times two?
[Chorus]
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
(Will you be there, times two?)
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
I still miss you, I still miss you
Will you be there, times two?
[Drop 2]
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
Whoa whoa oh, whoa whoa oh
Whoa whoa oh oh oh oh oh
And I hope you know
That I can’t do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I’ll be there, times two
[Outro] [x2]
And I hope you know
That I can’t do this on my own
And, baby, I know I was wrong
But I’ll be there, times two