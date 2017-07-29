Skrillex & Poo Bear nel nuovo singolo “Would You Ever”: guarda il video + testo e traduzione

Si intitola Would You Ever il nuovo singolo del cantautore, musicista, produttore e dj californiano Skrillex, pubblicato il 26 luglio 2017.
La canzone, che potremmo etichettare come “summer house”, è stata prodotta da Skrillex e scritta con la collaborazione di Jason “Poo Bear”Boyd.
I due artisti due tornano a lavorare insieme sulle note di questo pezzo, dopo la fortunata “Where Are Ü Now” ft. Justin Bieber, che fu co-scritta da Poo, che in quest’occasione fa anche il vocalist.
Per gustarvi il video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
Skrillex ft. Poo Bear – Would You Ever testo (Download)
[Verse 1]
Would you ever run away with me?
Would you ever take a chance with me?
Would you ever take a leap with me?
Would you ever change the frequency?
[Chorus]
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
[Verse 1]
Would you ever run away with me?
Would you ever take a chance with me?
Would you ever take a leap with me?
Would you ever change the frequency?
[Verse 2]
Would you ever hope for a never ending?
Would you ever hope for a new beginning?
Would you ever promise not to break?
Would you ever give chance opportunity?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
[Chorus]
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would you ever?
Would You Ever – Skrillex – Traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Scapperesti mai con me?
Rischieresti mai con me?
Ti butteresti mai con me?
Cambieresti mai la frequenza?
[Ritornello]
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
[Strofa 1]
Scapperesti mai con me?
Rischieresti mai con me?
Ti butteresti mai con me?
Cambieresti mai la frequenza?
[Strofa 2]
Spereresti mai nell’infinito?
Spereresti mai in un nuovo inizio?
Prometteresti mai di non rompere?
Daresti mai un’opportunità?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
[Ritornello]
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
Lo faresti mai?
