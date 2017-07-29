Skrillex & Poo Bear nel nuovo singolo “Would You Ever”: guarda il video + testo e traduzione







Si intitola Would You Ever il nuovo singolo del cantautore, musicista, produttore e dj californiano Skrillex, pubblicato il 26 luglio 2017.

La canzone, che potremmo etichettare come “summer house”, è stata prodotta da Skrillex e scritta con la collaborazione di Jason “Poo Bear”Boyd.

I due artisti due tornano a lavorare insieme sulle note di questo pezzo, dopo la fortunata “Where Are Ü Now” ft. Justin Bieber, che fu co-scritta da Poo, che in quest’occasione fa anche il vocalist.

Per gustarvi il video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Skrillex ft. Poo Bear – Would You Ever testo (Download)

[Verse 1]

Would you ever run away with me?

Would you ever take a chance with me?

Would you ever take a leap with me?

Would you ever change the frequency?

[Chorus]

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

[Verse 1]

Would you ever run away with me?

Would you ever take a chance with me?

Would you ever take a leap with me?

Would you ever change the frequency?

[Verse 2]

Would you ever hope for a never ending?

Would you ever hope for a new beginning?

Would you ever promise not to break?

Would you ever give chance opportunity?

Link sponsorizzati









Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

[Chorus]

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?

Would you ever?





Would You Ever – Skrillex – Traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Scapperesti mai con me?

Rischieresti mai con me?

Ti butteresti mai con me?

Cambieresti mai la frequenza?

[Ritornello]

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

[Strofa 1]

Scapperesti mai con me?

Rischieresti mai con me?

Ti butteresti mai con me?

Cambieresti mai la frequenza?

[Strofa 2]

Spereresti mai nell’infinito?

Spereresti mai in un nuovo inizio?

Prometteresti mai di non rompere?

Daresti mai un’opportunità?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

[Ritornello]

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Lo faresti mai?

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com













LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi