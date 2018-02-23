Sigala & Paloma Faith – Lullaby: audio, testo e traduzione







Il dj, produttore e remixer inglese Sigala, è tornato con il nuovo singolo Lullaby, dal 23 febbraio disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming.

Per quest’occasione, il producer ha ingaggiato come vocal la cantautrice inglese Paloma Faith, che è anche autrice del testo firmato con la collaborazione di Jess Glynne, BullySongs e Jin Jin.









La nuova canzone è a mio parere carina ed orecchiabile, quindi complessivamente niente male, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola.

Per accedere all’audio su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono il brano.

Sigala & Paloma Faith – Lullaby traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Mi farai stendere?

Fai in modo che i nostri cuori battano all’unisono

Butta per terra le mie paure

Mi abbracci un po’?

Mi farai una serenità con la canzone che suonavi?

Finché alla notte si trasforma in giorno

Puoi stringermi tra le braccia?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perché tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno è qualcuno accanto a me

Quando il mio cuore starà male

Qualcuno là fuori a veglierà su di me

Quando sono stanca, non riesco nemmeno a dormire

[Ritornello]

Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?

La cosa di cui ho bisogno è solo il suono della tua voce

Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?

Potrei innamorarmi del suono della tua dolce melodia

Perché ho solo bisogno della tua canzone

Di qualcosa da cantare

Quando non mi sento forte

Ho bisogno che mi canti la tua dolce ninna nanna

Ho bisogno del suono della tua dolce melodia

Quindi canta per me

[Post-Ritornello]

Quindi canta per me

Ho bisogno del suono della tua dolce melodia

Quindi canta per me

[Strofa 2]

Sarò lì quando sarai giù

Perché per sempre, sarò legata a te

Il mio amore, lo grido forte

Lascia che ti stringa

Nessun viaggio è troppo lontano per chi ha guarito le mie ferite

Sei il mio salvatore, sei la mia stella

Lascia che ti stringa

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perché tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno è qualcuno accanto a me

Quando il mio cuore starà male

Qualcuno là fuori a veglierà su di me

Quando sono stanca, non riesco nemmeno a dormire

[Ritornello]

Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?

La cosa di cui ho bisogno è solo il suono della tua voce

Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?

Potrei innamorarmi del suono della tua dolce melodia

Quindi canta per me

[Ponte]

Quando non riesco a dormire, sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno e

Quando il mio cuore smette di battere, basta che canti per me

Quando non riesco a dormire, sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno e

Quando il mio cuore smette di battere, basta che canti per me

Quando non riesco a dormire, sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno e

Basta che canti, canti per me

Non potresti cantare per me?

[Ritornello]

Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?

La cosa di cui ho bisogno è solo il suono della tua voce

Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?

Potrei innamorarmi del suono della tua dolce melodia

Perché ho solo bisogno della tua canzone

Di qualcosa da cantare

Quando non mi sento forte

Ho bisogno che mi canti la tua dolce ninna nanna

Ho bisogno del suono della tua dolce melodia

Quindi canta per me

Testo Lullaby – Sigala

[Verse 1]

Will you lay me down?

Make our hearts the only sound

Throw my fears down to the ground

Will you hold me?

Will you serenade me with the song you used to play?

‘Til the night turns into day

Will you hold me?

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause all I need is somebody near me

When my heart gets weak

Somebody out there watching over me

When I’m so tired, I can’t even sleep

[Chorus]

Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?

Just the sound of your voice is the thing that I need

Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?

I could fall for the sound of your sweet melody

‘Cause I just need your song

Something to sing along

When I’m not feeling strong

I need you to sing me your sweet lullaby

Need the sound of your sweet melody

So sing to me

[Post-Chorus]

So sing to me

Need the sound of your sweet melody

So sing to me

[Verse 2]

I’ll be there when you’re down

‘Cause forever, I am bound

For my love, I shout it out

Let me hold you

No journey is too far for the one who healed my scars

You’re my saviour, you’re my star

Let me hold you

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause all I need is somebody near me

When my heart gets weak

Somebody out there watching over me

When I’m so tired, I can’t even sleep

[Chorus]

Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?

Just the sound of your voice is the thing that I need

Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?

I could fall for the sound of your sweet melody

So sing to me

[Bridge]

When I’m not sleeping, you’re all I need and

When my heart stops beating, just sing to me

When I’m not sleeping, you’re all I need and

When my heart stops beating, just sing to me

When I’m not sleeping, you’re all I need and

Just sing to, sing to me

Can’t you please sing to me?

[Chorus]

Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?

Just the sound of your voice is the thing that I need

Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?

I could fall for the sound of your sweet melody

‘Cause I just need your song

Something to sing along

When I’m not feeling strong

I need you to sing me your sweet lullaby

Need the sound of your sweet melody

So sing to me













