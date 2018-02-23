Sigala & Paloma Faith – Lullaby: audio, testo e traduzione

Il dj, produttore e remixer inglese Sigala, è tornato con il nuovo singolo Lullaby, dal 23 febbraio disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming.
Per quest’occasione, il producer ha ingaggiato come vocal la cantautrice inglese Paloma Faith, che è anche autrice del testo firmato con la collaborazione di Jess Glynne, BullySongs e Jin Jin.
La nuova canzone è a mio parere carina ed orecchiabile, quindi complessivamente niente male, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola.
Per accedere all’audio su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono il brano.
Sigala & Paloma Faith – Lullaby traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Mi farai stendere?
Fai in modo che i nostri cuori battano all’unisono
Butta per terra le mie paure
Mi abbracci un po’?
Mi farai una serenità con la canzone che suonavi?
Finché alla notte si trasforma in giorno
Puoi stringermi tra le braccia?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perché tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno è qualcuno accanto a me
Quando il mio cuore starà male
Qualcuno là fuori a veglierà su di me
Quando sono stanca, non riesco nemmeno a dormire
[Ritornello]
Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?
La cosa di cui ho bisogno è solo il suono della tua voce
Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?
Potrei innamorarmi del suono della tua dolce melodia
Perché ho solo bisogno della tua canzone
Di qualcosa da cantare
Quando non mi sento forte
Ho bisogno che mi canti la tua dolce ninna nanna
Ho bisogno del suono della tua dolce melodia
Quindi canta per me
[Post-Ritornello]
Quindi canta per me
Ho bisogno del suono della tua dolce melodia
Quindi canta per me
[Strofa 2]
Sarò lì quando sarai giù
Perché per sempre, sarò legata a te
Il mio amore, lo grido forte
Lascia che ti stringa
Nessun viaggio è troppo lontano per chi ha guarito le mie ferite
Sei il mio salvatore, sei la mia stella
Lascia che ti stringa
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perché tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno è qualcuno accanto a me
Quando il mio cuore starà male
Qualcuno là fuori a veglierà su di me
Quando sono stanca, non riesco nemmeno a dormire
[Ritornello]
Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?
La cosa di cui ho bisogno è solo il suono della tua voce
Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?
Potrei innamorarmi del suono della tua dolce melodia
Quindi canta per me
[Ponte]
Quando non riesco a dormire, sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno e
Quando il mio cuore smette di battere, basta che canti per me
Quando non riesco a dormire, sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno e
Quando il mio cuore smette di battere, basta che canti per me
Quando non riesco a dormire, sei tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno e
Basta che canti, canti per me
Non potresti cantare per me?
[Ritornello]
Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?
La cosa di cui ho bisogno è solo il suono della tua voce
Mi canteresti la tua dolce ninna nanna?
Potrei innamorarmi del suono della tua dolce melodia
Perché ho solo bisogno della tua canzone
Di qualcosa da cantare
Quando non mi sento forte
Ho bisogno che mi canti la tua dolce ninna nanna
Ho bisogno del suono della tua dolce melodia
Quindi canta per me
Testo Lullaby – Sigala
[Verse 1]
Will you lay me down?
Make our hearts the only sound
Throw my fears down to the ground
Will you hold me?
Will you serenade me with the song you used to play?
‘Til the night turns into day
Will you hold me?
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause all I need is somebody near me
When my heart gets weak
Somebody out there watching over me
When I’m so tired, I can’t even sleep
[Chorus]
Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?
Just the sound of your voice is the thing that I need
Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?
I could fall for the sound of your sweet melody
‘Cause I just need your song
Something to sing along
When I’m not feeling strong
I need you to sing me your sweet lullaby
Need the sound of your sweet melody
So sing to me
[Post-Chorus]
So sing to me
Need the sound of your sweet melody
So sing to me
[Verse 2]
I’ll be there when you’re down
‘Cause forever, I am bound
For my love, I shout it out
Let me hold you
No journey is too far for the one who healed my scars
You’re my saviour, you’re my star
Let me hold you
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause all I need is somebody near me
When my heart gets weak
Somebody out there watching over me
When I’m so tired, I can’t even sleep
[Chorus]
Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?
Just the sound of your voice is the thing that I need
Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?
I could fall for the sound of your sweet melody
So sing to me
[Bridge]
When I’m not sleeping, you’re all I need and
When my heart stops beating, just sing to me
When I’m not sleeping, you’re all I need and
When my heart stops beating, just sing to me
When I’m not sleeping, you’re all I need and
Just sing to, sing to me
Can’t you please sing to me?
[Chorus]
Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?
Just the sound of your voice is the thing that I need
Won’t you sing me your sweet lullaby?
I could fall for the sound of your sweet melody
‘Cause I just need your song
Something to sing along
When I’m not feeling strong
I need you to sing me your sweet lullaby
Need the sound of your sweet melody
So sing to me