Sigala, Fuse ODG & Sean Paul “Feels Like Home” (feat. Kent Jones): video, testo e traduzione

Il 21 settembre 2018 vedrà la luce il primo album in studio di Sigala, Brighter Days, e Feels Like Home è il terzo singolo estratto dal progetto, che includerà 16 inediti.
Nel disco del produttore e deejay britannico, vi saranno singoli rilasciati nel corso degli anni, pezzi come “Easy Love” (2015), “Sweet Lovin’“, “Say You Do” (2016), “Give Me Your Love” (2016), “Ain’t Giving Up” (2016) e i più recenti “Came Here for Love” e “Lullaby“.
E’ ora il momento di questa allegra canzone, la terza in scaletta, che vede la collaborazione dell’inglese Fuse ODG, Sean Paul e dello statunitense Kent Jones.
Si tratta di un festoso e gradevole pezzo, accompagnato del lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.
Sigala – Feels Like Home testo e traduzione (Download)
[Intro: Fuse ODG & Sean Paul]
It’s Fuse, ayy!
Yeah
It’s a worldwide movement
Sigala-la ayy!
Sean-a-Paul
Bidda bang bang bang
Let’s go
[Introduzione: Fuse ODG e Sean Paul]
È Fuse, ayy!
Yeah
È un movimento mondiale
Sigala-la ayy!
Sean-a-Paul
Bida bang bang bang
Andiamo
[Verse 1: Fuse ODG & (Sean Paul)]
If there’s life in the east, that’s where I will go
Born in the streets, I know where I’m from
If you’re asking for me, you already know
(Turn up)
Where the vibe is, I call my home
[Strofa 1: Fuse ODG e (Sean Paul)]
Se c’è vita ad est, è li che andrò
Nato in strada, so da dove vengo
Se stai chiedendo di me, lo sai già
(Salta fuori)
Dov’è l’atmosfera, la chiamo casa
[Pre-Chorus 1: Fuse ODG & (Sean Paul)]
The air that I breathe
Is the same everywhere
So where’s the party? (we on the street)
‘Cause I’m gonna be there yah ha
The air that we breathe
Is the same everywhere
[Pre-Ritornello 1: Fuse ODG e (Sean Paul)]
L’aria che respiro
È la stessa ovunque
Quindi dov’è la festa? (ci ritroviamo per strada)
Perché io sarò lì yah ha
L’aria che respiriamo
È la stessa ovunque
[Chorus: Fuse ODG & (Sean Paul)]
It ain’t where I live
But wherever the good vibe is
It feels like home
It feels like home
It feels like home
It feels like home
It feels like home
It feels like home
It ain’t where I live
But wherever the good vibe is
It feels like (hey!)
It feels like home
It feels like home
It feels like home (bida bang bang bang)
It ain’t where I live
But wherever the good vibe is
It feels like home
[Ritornello: Fuse ODG e (Sean Paul)]
Non è dove vivo
Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Non è dove vivo
Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque
Ci si sente (ehi!)
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa (bida bang bang bang)
Non è dove vivo
Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque
Sembra di essere a casa
[Verse 2: Sean Paul]
Tell dem
We can’t bother with the lame ting, tell dem
No, no, no, no
Tell dem
Turn up the bass well loud
And make the gyal dem go low, low
Tell dem
We can’t bother with the waitin’, tell dem
Go go go go
[Strofa 2: Sean Paul]
Diglielo
Non possiamo scocciarci con quelle scemenze, diglielo
No, no, no, no
Diglielo
Alza il basso ben forte
E fai andare di sotto le ragazze
Diglielo
Non possiamo scocciarci aspettando, diglielo
Vai vai vai vai
[Pre-Chorus 2: Sean Paul]
Anywhere mi lay mi hat, ah deh so me ah call home
Well you feel this love escalating
Tell dem
Just make it grow
And you know we live our lives celebrating
Mad people thing, they should know
Well you know we view this life as a great ting
Just let jah jah love a glow
Any step, mi step, mi step
[Pre-Ritornello 2: Sean Paul]
Ovunque posi il cappello, è casa mia
Beh senti che questo amore si sta intensificando
Diglielo
Basta farlo crescere
E sai che viviamo le nostre vite festeggiando
Cose da pazzi, dovrebbero saperlo
Beh, sai che consideriamo questa vita come una grande cosa
Lascia che Dio Dio ami un bagliore
Qualsiasi passo, dove metto i piedi, dove metto i piedi
[Chorus: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) & Kent Jones]
Wherever the good vibe is
It feels like home (Fuse tell dem again)
It feels like home
It feels like home (live it up till the end)
It feels like home
It feels like home (with me and my friends)
It feels like home
It ain’t where I live
But wherever the good vibe is
It feels like home (hey!)
It feels like home
It feels like home
It feels like home
It ain’t where I live
But wherever the good vibe is
It feels like home
Hoooome
It feels like home
Hoooome
It feels like home
Hoooome
Home, is here, yeeeeah
[Ritornello: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) e Kent Jones]
La bella atmosfera è ovunque
Ci si sente a casa (Fuse diglielo di nuovo)
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa (godetevela fino alla fine)
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa (con me e i miei amici)
Ci si sente a casa
Non è dove vivo
Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa
Non è dove vivo
Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque
Ci si sente a casa
Caaaasa
Ci si sente a casa
Caaaasa
Ci si sente a casa
Caaaasa
Casa, è qui, sìiii
[Bridge: Kent Jones]
I live a life of a Rollin’ Stone
Wherever I lay my hat’s my home
Tell me where you are and girl I’m gone
Meet me at LAX, won’t be long
I’ll be right there you won’t have to search
Dollars I left, my Uber don’t work
[Ponte: Kent Jones]
Vivo la vita di un Rolling Stone
Ovunque posi il mio cappello è casa mia
Dimmi dove sei e ragazza vengo
Vediamoci da LAX, non ci vorrà molto
Arrivo subito non dovrai cercare
I dollari che ho lasciato, il mio Uber non funziona
[Pre-Chorus 3: Kent Jones]
Don’t feel special ‘cause I let you know
I’m good everywhere I go
[Pre-Ritornello 3: Kent Jones]
Non sentirti speciale perché ti farò sapere che
Sto bene ovunque io vada
[Chorus: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) & Kent Jones]
Wherever the good vibe is
It feels like home (Fuse tell dem again)
It feels like home
It feels like home (live it up to the end)
It feels like home
It feels like home (with me and my friends)
It feels like home
It ain’t where I live
But wherever the good vibe is
It feels like
Hoooome (turn up)
Hoooome
It feels like home
Hoooome
It ain’t where I live
But wherever the good vibe is
It feels like home
[Ritornello: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) e Kent Jones]
La bella atmosfera è ovunque
Ci si sente a casa (Fuse diglielo di nuovo)
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa (godetevela fino alla fine)
Ci si sente a casa
Ci si sente a casa (con me e i miei amici)
Ci si sente a casa
Non è dove vivo
Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque
Ci si sente a
Caaaasa (Salta fuori)
Caaaasa
Ci si sente a casa
Caaaasa
Non è dove vivo
Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque
Sembra di essere a casa
Lascia un commento