Sigala, Fuse ODG & Sean Paul “Feels Like Home” (feat. Kent Jones): video, testo e traduzione





Il 21 settembre 2018 vedrà la luce il primo album in studio di Sigala, Brighter Days, e Feels Like Home è il terzo singolo estratto dal progetto, che includerà 16 inediti.

Nel disco del produttore e deejay britannico, vi saranno singoli rilasciati nel corso degli anni, pezzi come “Easy Love” (2015), “Sweet Lovin’“, “Say You Do” (2016), “Give Me Your Love” (2016), “Ain’t Giving Up” (2016) e i più recenti “Came Here for Love” e “Lullaby“.

E’ ora il momento di questa allegra canzone, la terza in scaletta, che vede la collaborazione dell’inglese Fuse ODG, Sean Paul e dello statunitense Kent Jones.

Si tratta di un festoso e gradevole pezzo, accompagnato del lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

Sigala – Feels Like Home testo e traduzione (Download)

[Intro: Fuse ODG & Sean Paul]

It’s Fuse, ayy!

Yeah

It’s a worldwide movement

Sigala-la ayy!

Sean-a-Paul

Bidda bang bang bang

Let’s go

[Introduzione: Fuse ODG e Sean Paul]

È Fuse, ayy!

Yeah

È un movimento mondiale

Sigala-la ayy!

Sean-a-Paul

Bida bang bang bang

Andiamo

[Verse 1: Fuse ODG & (Sean Paul)]

If there’s life in the east, that’s where I will go

Born in the streets, I know where I’m from

If you’re asking for me, you already know

(Turn up)

Where the vibe is, I call my home

[Strofa 1: Fuse ODG e (Sean Paul)]

Se c’è vita ad est, è li che andrò

Nato in strada, so da dove vengo

Se stai chiedendo di me, lo sai già

(Salta fuori)

Dov’è l’atmosfera, la chiamo casa

[Pre-Chorus 1: Fuse ODG & (Sean Paul)]

The air that I breathe

Is the same everywhere

So where’s the party? (we on the street)

‘Cause I’m gonna be there yah ha

The air that we breathe

Is the same everywhere

[Pre-Ritornello 1: Fuse ODG e (Sean Paul)]

L’aria che respiro

È la stessa ovunque

Quindi dov’è la festa? (ci ritroviamo per strada)

Perché io sarò lì yah ha

L’aria che respiriamo

È la stessa ovunque

[Chorus: Fuse ODG & (Sean Paul)]

It ain’t where I live

But wherever the good vibe is

It feels like home

It feels like home

It feels like home

It feels like home

It feels like home

It feels like home

It ain’t where I live

But wherever the good vibe is

It feels like (hey!)

It feels like home

It feels like home

It feels like home (bida bang bang bang)

It ain’t where I live

But wherever the good vibe is

It feels like home





[Ritornello: Fuse ODG e (Sean Paul)]

Non è dove vivo

Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Non è dove vivo

Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque

Ci si sente (ehi!)

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa (bida bang bang bang)

Non è dove vivo

Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque

Sembra di essere a casa

[Verse 2: Sean Paul]

Tell dem

We can’t bother with the lame ting, tell dem

No, no, no, no

Tell dem

Turn up the bass well loud

And make the gyal dem go low, low

Tell dem

We can’t bother with the waitin’, tell dem

Go go go go

[Strofa 2: Sean Paul]

Diglielo

Non possiamo scocciarci con quelle scemenze, diglielo

No, no, no, no

Diglielo

Alza il basso ben forte

E fai andare di sotto le ragazze

Diglielo

Non possiamo scocciarci aspettando, diglielo

Vai vai vai vai

[Pre-Chorus 2: Sean Paul]

Anywhere mi lay mi hat, ah deh so me ah call home

Well you feel this love escalating

Tell dem

Just make it grow

And you know we live our lives celebrating

Mad people thing, they should know

Well you know we view this life as a great ting

Just let jah jah love a glow

Any step, mi step, mi step

[Pre-Ritornello 2: Sean Paul]

Ovunque posi il cappello, è casa mia

Beh senti che questo amore si sta intensificando

Diglielo

Basta farlo crescere

E sai che viviamo le nostre vite festeggiando

Cose da pazzi, dovrebbero saperlo

Beh, sai che consideriamo questa vita come una grande cosa

Lascia che Dio Dio ami un bagliore

Qualsiasi passo, dove metto i piedi, dove metto i piedi





[Chorus: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) & Kent Jones]

Wherever the good vibe is

It feels like home (Fuse tell dem again)

It feels like home

It feels like home (live it up till the end)

It feels like home

It feels like home (with me and my friends)

It feels like home

It ain’t where I live

But wherever the good vibe is

It feels like home (hey!)

It feels like home

It feels like home

It feels like home

It ain’t where I live

But wherever the good vibe is

It feels like home

Hoooome

It feels like home

Hoooome

It feels like home

Hoooome

Home, is here, yeeeeah

[Ritornello: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) e Kent Jones]

La bella atmosfera è ovunque

Ci si sente a casa (Fuse diglielo di nuovo)

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa (godetevela fino alla fine)

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa (con me e i miei amici)

Ci si sente a casa

Non è dove vivo

Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa

Non è dove vivo

Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque

Ci si sente a casa

Caaaasa

Ci si sente a casa

Caaaasa

Ci si sente a casa

Caaaasa

Casa, è qui, sìiii

[Bridge: Kent Jones]

I live a life of a Rollin’ Stone

Wherever I lay my hat’s my home

Tell me where you are and girl I’m gone

Meet me at LAX, won’t be long

I’ll be right there you won’t have to search

Dollars I left, my Uber don’t work

[Ponte: Kent Jones]

Vivo la vita di un Rolling Stone

Ovunque posi il mio cappello è casa mia

Dimmi dove sei e ragazza vengo

Vediamoci da LAX, non ci vorrà molto

Arrivo subito non dovrai cercare

I dollari che ho lasciato, il mio Uber non funziona

[Pre-Chorus 3: Kent Jones]

Don’t feel special ‘cause I let you know

I’m good everywhere I go

[Pre-Ritornello 3: Kent Jones]

Non sentirti speciale perché ti farò sapere che

Sto bene ovunque io vada

[Chorus: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) & Kent Jones]

Wherever the good vibe is

It feels like home (Fuse tell dem again)

It feels like home

It feels like home (live it up to the end)

It feels like home

It feels like home (with me and my friends)

It feels like home

It ain’t where I live

But wherever the good vibe is

It feels like

Hoooome (turn up)

Hoooome

It feels like home

Hoooome

It ain’t where I live

But wherever the good vibe is

It feels like home

[Ritornello: Fuse ODG, (Sean Paul) e Kent Jones]

La bella atmosfera è ovunque

Ci si sente a casa (Fuse diglielo di nuovo)

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa (godetevela fino alla fine)

Ci si sente a casa

Ci si sente a casa (con me e i miei amici)

Ci si sente a casa

Non è dove vivo

Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque

Ci si sente a

Caaaasa (Salta fuori)

Caaaasa

Ci si sente a casa

Caaaasa

Non è dove vivo

Ma la bella atmosfera è ovunque

Sembra di essere a casa







