Shady (Amici 16): ascolta il nuovo singolo Come Next To Me (con testo e traduzione)

Il 10 maggio 2017 è stato rilasciato su iTunes il nuovo singolo di Shady che si intitola Come Next To Me, primo pezzo estratto dall’EP d’ìesordio in uscita nelle prossime settimane.
Eliminata piuttosto a sorpresa nel serale del talent show Amici svoltosi lo scorso 6 maggio, la milanese Shady Fatin Cherkaoui ci propone questa canzone prodotta da Boosta, co-fondatore dei Subsonica, che sta anche lavorando sul mini-disco come produttore artistico.
Come Next To Me è il primo singolo in carriera fuori dalla scuola della sedicesima edizione di Amici ed è un pezzo niente male che non a caso, ha debuttato direttamente in vetta alla classifica iTunes.
Per ascoltarlo (l’audio è quasi completo) cliccate sulla copertina in basso mentre di seguito potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
Come Next To Me testo – Shady (Download)
Hey you
What you’re doing there?
You don’t have to care
Want you
Come next to me?
You’ll enjoy this place
It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it
Never mind to get awake
Forget it
Take a look and you see
Come next to me
Don’t stand
There on the line
You don’t have the time
Ooh why
Don’t you try to switch off your mind
Trust me never fight
Ooh why
Wanna know would you love to try
Anger, pains and cries.
Come come come come
ohohoh
Come come come come
ohohoh.
Hey you
Dark is behind me
Dark is where you’ve been
Come trough
You should be mine
Where I am it shines
It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it
Never mind to get awake
Forget it
Take a look and you see
Come next to me
Don’t stand
There on the line
You don’t have the time
Ooh why
Don’t you try to switch off your mind
Trust me never fight
Ooh why
Wanna know would you love to try
Anger, pains and cries.
While the world still goes on
Leave everything behind
I dare you come on
Leave everything behind
While the world still goes on
Leave everything behind
I dare you come on
Leave everything behind.
Come come come
oh oh oh
come come come
oh oh oh
come come come
oh oh oh
come come come
oh oh oh
It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it
Never mind to get awake
forget it
Take a look and you see
Come next to me
It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it
Never mind to get awake
forget it
Take a look and you see
Come next to me
It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it
Never mind to get awake
forget it
Take a look and you see
Come next to me.
Shady – Come Next To Me traduzione
Hey tu
Cosa stai facendo lì?
Non devi preoccuparti
Voglio te
Vieni accanto a me?
Questo posto ti piacerà
È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo
Non importa che ti sveglierai
Dimenticalo
Date un’occhiata e vedi
Vieni accanto a me
Non stare
Là in linea
Non hai tempo
Ooh perché
Non cerchi di spegnere i tuoi pensieri
Fidati non litigheremo mai.
Ooh perché
Vuoi sapere se ti piacerebbe provare
Rabbia, dolore e pianto.
Vieni vieni vieni vieni
Oh oh oh
Vieni vieni vieni vieni
Oh oh oh.
Hey tu
Il buio è dietro di me
Il buio si trova dove sei stato
Fai quel che devi
Dovresti essere mio
Dove ci sono io splende
È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo
Non importa che ti sveglierai
Dimenticalo
Date un’occhiata e vedi
Vieni accanto a me
Non stare
Là in linea
Non hai tempo
Ooh perché
Non cerchi di spegnere i tuoi pensieri
Fidati non litigheremo mai.
Ooh perché
Vuoi sapere se ti piacerebbe provare
Rabbia, dolore e pianto.
Mentre il mondo va ancora avanti
Lascia ogni cosa alle spalle
Ti sfido a venire
Lascia ogni cosa alle spalle
Mentre il mondo continua ad andare avanti
Lascia tutto alle spalle
Ti sfido a venire
Lascia tutto alle spalle.
Vieni vieni vieni
Oh oh oh
Vieni vieni vieni
Oh oh oh
Vieni vieni vieni
Oh oh oh
Vieni vieni vieni
Oh oh oh
È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo
Non importa che ti sveglierai
Dimenticalo
Dai un’occhiata e vedi
Vieni accanto a me
È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo
Non importa che ti sveglierai
Dimenticalo
Dai un’occhiata e vedi
Vieni accanto a me
È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo
Non importa che ti sveglierai
Dimenticalo
Dai un’occhiata e vedi
Vieni accanto a me.
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com