Shady (Amici 16): ascolta il nuovo singolo Come Next To Me (con testo e traduzione)







Il 10 maggio 2017 è stato rilasciato su iTunes il nuovo singolo di Shady che si intitola Come Next To Me, primo pezzo estratto dall’EP d’ìesordio in uscita nelle prossime settimane.

Eliminata piuttosto a sorpresa nel serale del talent show Amici svoltosi lo scorso 6 maggio, la milanese Shady Fatin Cherkaoui ci propone questa canzone prodotta da Boosta, co-fondatore dei Subsonica, che sta anche lavorando sul mini-disco come produttore artistico.





Come Next To Me è il primo singolo in carriera fuori dalla scuola della sedicesima edizione di Amici ed è un pezzo niente male che non a caso, ha debuttato direttamente in vetta alla classifica iTunes.

Per ascoltarlo (l’audio è quasi completo) cliccate sulla copertina in basso mentre di seguito potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Come Next To Me testo – Shady (Download)

Hey you

What you’re doing there?

You don’t have to care

Want you

Come next to me?

You’ll enjoy this place

It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it

Never mind to get awake

Forget it

Take a look and you see

Come next to me

Don’t stand

There on the line

You don’t have the time

Ooh why

Don’t you try to switch off your mind

Trust me never fight

Ooh why

Wanna know would you love to try

Anger, pains and cries.

Come come come come

ohohoh

Come come come come

ohohoh.

Hey you

Dark is behind me

Dark is where you’ve been

Come trough

You should be mine

Where I am it shines

It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it

Never mind to get awake

Forget it

Take a look and you see

Come next to me

Don’t stand

There on the line

You don’t have the time

Ooh why

Don’t you try to switch off your mind

Trust me never fight

Ooh why

Wanna know would you love to try

Anger, pains and cries.

While the world still goes on

Leave everything behind

I dare you come on

Leave everything behind

While the world still goes on

Leave everything behind

I dare you come on

Leave everything behind.

Come come come

oh oh oh

come come come

oh oh oh

come come come

oh oh oh

come come come

oh oh oh

It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it

Never mind to get awake

forget it

Take a look and you see

Come next to me

It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it

Never mind to get awake

forget it

Take a look and you see

Come next to me

It’s like a dream but I swear you can control it

Never mind to get awake

forget it

Take a look and you see

Come next to me.





Shady – Come Next To Me traduzione

Hey tu

Cosa stai facendo lì?

Non devi preoccuparti

Voglio te

Vieni accanto a me?

Questo posto ti piacerà

È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo

Non importa che ti sveglierai

Dimenticalo

Date un’occhiata e vedi

Vieni accanto a me

Non stare

Là in linea

Non hai tempo

Ooh perché

Non cerchi di spegnere i tuoi pensieri

Fidati non litigheremo mai.

Ooh perché

Vuoi sapere se ti piacerebbe provare

Rabbia, dolore e pianto.

Vieni vieni vieni vieni

Oh oh oh

Vieni vieni vieni vieni

Oh oh oh.

Hey tu

Il buio è dietro di me

Il buio si trova dove sei stato

Fai quel che devi

Dovresti essere mio

Dove ci sono io splende

È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo

Non importa che ti sveglierai

Dimenticalo

Date un’occhiata e vedi

Vieni accanto a me

Non stare

Là in linea

Non hai tempo

Ooh perché

Non cerchi di spegnere i tuoi pensieri

Fidati non litigheremo mai.

Ooh perché

Vuoi sapere se ti piacerebbe provare

Rabbia, dolore e pianto.

Mentre il mondo va ancora avanti

Lascia ogni cosa alle spalle

Ti sfido a venire

Lascia ogni cosa alle spalle

Mentre il mondo continua ad andare avanti

Lascia tutto alle spalle

Ti sfido a venire

Lascia tutto alle spalle.

Vieni vieni vieni

Oh oh oh

Vieni vieni vieni

Oh oh oh

Vieni vieni vieni

Oh oh oh

Vieni vieni vieni

Oh oh oh

È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo

Non importa che ti sveglierai

Dimenticalo

Dai un’occhiata e vedi

Vieni accanto a me

È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo

Non importa che ti sveglierai

Dimenticalo

Dai un’occhiata e vedi

Vieni accanto a me

È come un sogno, ma giuro che puoi controllarlo

Non importa che ti sveglierai

Dimenticalo

Dai un’occhiata e vedi

Vieni accanto a me.

