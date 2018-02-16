Sean Paul e David Guetta nel nuovo singolo Mad Love feat. Becky G: video e traduzione del testo







Sean Paul e David Guetta hanno unito le forze nel nuovo scoppiettante singolo Mad Love feat. Becky G, disponibile dal 16 febbraio 2018.

Il producer francese ha creato questa nuova produzione, interpretata dal cantante e rapper giamaicano e dalla giovane cantante californiana.









Si tratta di una canzone abbastanza gradevole e dal testo decisamente esplicito, basato sul sesso. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla su Spotify.

A mio parere questa traccia potrebbe tranquillamente divenire uno dei futuri tormentoni. E voi cosa ne pensate?

Il brano è stato lanciato tramite il lyric video creato da Tom Jarrett Animation, che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Qui di seguito, la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.

Mad Love traduzione – David Guetta & Sean Paul (Download)

[Introduzione: Becky G]

Scuoti il tuo corpo

Scuoti la tua pazzia

[Ritornello: Becky G & Sean Paul]

Amami, amami così

Amami come se resteremo sempre insieme (cosa intendi?)

Amami, amami così

Lentamente ma non troppo (canta)

Fai con calma e fallo come se fossimo in Jamaica o New York (woop woop woop)

Amami, amami così

Amami, dammi un po’ di folle amore

[Post-Ritornello: Becky G]

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Amami, dammi un po’ di folle amore

[Strofa 1: Sean Paul e Insieme]

Piccola, perché amo come sia attraente il tuo corpo, dammene un po’

Adoro come muovi le tue chiappe, quando il ritmo diventa più intenso

Avanti baby, quando lo fai il capolavoro è ultimato

Adoro l’energia quando lo porti indietro facendoti avanti

Ragazza sei piccante, non vedi che sei uno schianto

Vittoria epica ragazza, sai che non hai mai fatto flop

So di vedere da qualche parte per cosa attaccare

Gli occhi su di lei precisi ed esatti

[Pre-Ritornello: Sean Paul e Becky G]

Buon Dio, ragazza, stai andando talmente forte (woo)

Ragazza le tue gambe sono più belle quando le apro (oh, si si si)

Buon Dio, perché ci vai così forte? (Fallo, ragazza)

Ragazzo, sto cercando di essere brava (o “fare la brava”) ma mi stai facendo essere così cattiva (bidi bang bang bang)

[Ritornello: Becky G & Sean Paul]

Amami, amami così

Amami come se resteremo sempre insieme (cosa intendi?)

Amami, amami così

Lentamente ma non troppo (canta)

Fai con calma e fallo come se fossimo in Jamaica o New York (woop woop woop)

Amami, amami così

Amami, dammi un po’ di folle amore

[Post-Ritornello: Becky G & Sean Paul (Sean Paul)]

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Amami, dammi un po’ di folle amore (bidi bang)

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Amami, dammi un po’ di folle amore (bidi bang bang bang)

[Strofa 2: Sean Paul e Becky G e entrambi]

Gira come un’elica, io e te una cosa sola

Gira ragazza perché sai come muoverti

Scuoti il tuo corpo, scuoti la tua pazzia

Indiscutibile, una corsa di pazzia

Facendoti avanti stai per prenderla ma sembri sempre caldo

Sono la regina, sai che non faccio mai flop (woo)

Sei pronto per una notte d’amore?

Con il re della resistenza, sento il tuo corpo chiamare

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello: Sean Paul e Becky G]

Buon Dio, ragazza, stai andando talmente forte (woop woop woop)

Ragazza le tue gambe sono più belle quando le apro (oh, si si si si)

Buon Dio, perché ci vai così forte?

Non è abbastanza per te, sei pronto a sfondare la mia guardia (beep beep beep)

[Ritornello: Becky G, Sean Paul]

Amami, amami così

Amami come se resteremo sempre insieme

Amami, amami così

Letamente ma non troppo (play)

Fai con calma e fallo come se fossimo in Jamaica o New York (bang bang bang)

Amami, amami così

Amami, dammi un pazzo amore

[Post-Ritornello: Becky G & Sean Paul]

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Amami, dammi un po’ di folle amore (bidi bang bang bang)

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Vai a ritmo, vai a tempo

Amami, dammi un po’ di folle amore (woop woop woop)

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Sean Paul, David Guetta – Mad Love testo

[Autori: Raoul Chen, Ina Wroldsen, Giorgio Tuinfort, Rosina Russell, Jack Patterson, Shakira, Emily Warren, Sean Paul & David Guetta]

[Intro: Becky G]

Jiggle up yuh body

Jiggle up yuh sinting

[Chorus: Becky G & Sean Paul]

Love me, love me like that

Love me like we never let go (how you mean?)

Love me, love me like that

Poco a poco, no muy lento (sing)

Take your time and do it just like we were in Jamaica or New York (woop woop woop woop)

Love me, love me like that

Love me, give me some mad love

[Post-Chorus: Becky G]

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Love me, give me some mad love

[Verse 1: Sean Paul & Both]

Baby girl, cau me lovin’ how your body phat, gimme some a dat

Lovin’ how your booty pop, when the beat drop

Come in my baby, when you do it issa wrap

Love the energy when you fling it up back

Steppin’ in, gyal, yuh peppering, you ever look hot

Epic win gyal, yuh know seh you never yet flop

I know I see weh me wah fi attack

Mi eye deh pon she precise and exact

[Pre-Chorus: Sean Paul & Becky G]

Good Lord, girl, yuh going so hard (woo)

Gyal yuh legs look the best when I’m spreading the two apart (oh, yeah yeah yeah)

Good Lord, why yuh going so hard? (Do it, girl)

Boy, I’m trying to be good but you’re making me be so bad (bidi bang bang bang)

[Chorus: Becky G & Sean Paul]

Love me, love me like that

Love me like we never let go (how you mean?)

Love me, love me like that

Poco a poco, no muy lento (sing)

Take your time and do it just like we were in Jamaica or New York (woop woop woop woop)

Love me, love me like that

Love me, give me some mad love

[Post-Chorus: Becky G & Sean Paul (Sean Paul)]

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Love me, give me some mad love (bidi bang)

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo (woop woop woop)

Love me, give me some mad love (bidi bang bang bang)

[Verse 2: Sean Paul & Becky G & Both]

Spin like propeller you a di in ting

Spin my girl ‘cause yuh know how fi swing

Jiggle up yuh body, jiggle up yuh sinting

Unquestionable yuh a run di sinting

Steppin’ in, ‘bout to get it but u eva look hot

I’m the queen, boy u know dat i neva yet flop (woo)

Are you ready fi a night of loving?

With the stamina king, mi hear your body calling

[Pre-Chorus: Sean Paul & Becky G]

Good Lord, girl, yuh going so hard (woo)

Gyal yuh legs look the best when I’m spreading the two apart (oh, yeah yeah yeah yeah)

Good Lord, why yuh going so hard?

Ain’t it good enough for you you ready broke down my guard (beep beep beep)

[Chorus: Becky G & Sean Paul]

Love me, love me like that

Love me like we never let go

Love me, love me like that

Poco a poco, no muy lento (play)

Take your time and do it just like we were in Jamaica or New York (bang bang bang)

Love me, love me like that

Love me, give me some mad love

[Post-Chorus: Becky G & Sean Paul]

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Love me, give me some mad love (bidi bang bang bang)

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo

Watch the tempo, watch the tempo (woop woop woop)

Love me, give me some mad love.













LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi