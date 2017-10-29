Sam Smith: ascolta la nuova canzone Burning (testo e traduzione)

Come ben saprete, il prossimo 3 novembre vedrà la luce l’attesissimo secondo album in studio del cantautore britannico Sam Smith che si intitola The Thrill of It All e Burning è il secondo singolo promozionale del progetto.
Dopo il primo singolo ufficiale Too Good at Goodbyes ed il promozionale Pray, per la gioia dei supporters è il momento di questa bella canzone, scritta da Sam con la collaborazione di Poo Bear, Dominic Jordan & Jimmy Giannos, con produzione di Steve Fitzmaurice & Jimmy Napes.
Per quel che concerne il significato, nel brano Smith esprime tutto il suo dolore e l’infelicità dovuti alla fine di un importante rapporto affettivo.
“Burning” è una delle quattro tracce incluse nel disco, incentrate su se stesso e sulla sua vita sentimentale.
Per ascoltarla su Spotify cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.
Burning traduzione – Sam Smith (Download)
[Introduzione]
Sto bruciando, sì, sto bruciando
Ho un tale peso, questa fiamma sul petto
Senza assicurazione che pagherà il danno
Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata via
[Strofa 1]
Ho fumato, oh
Più di venti al giorno
Dai la colpa alla ribellione
Non dare la colpa a me
Vorrei essere più giovane
Torna al diciannove maggio
Avevo la mente senza pregiudizi
Giurato di non cambiare mai
[Pre-Ritornello]
Strano come il tempo passi
Avevo rispetto per me stesso
Quel fiume si è prosciugato
Hai raggiunto il limite
Io non ero sufficiente
È come se il fuoco avesse rimpiazzato tutto l’amore
[Ritornello]
Sto bruciando, sì, sto bruciando
Ho un tale peso, questa fiamma sul petto
Senza assicurazione che pagherà il danno
Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata via
[Strofa 2]
Oh, hai mai chiamato?
Impazzirò nuovecanzoni.com subito
Ti do il mio perdono
E la camicia che indosso
Nessun amico a cui rivolgermi
Sì, ho sbagliato tutto
Vorrei che potessimo ricominciare
Solo per un giorno, oh
[Pre-Ritornello]
Strano come il tempo passi
Avevo rispetto per me stesso
Quel fiume si è prosciugato
Hai raggiunto il limite
Io non ero sufficiente
Ed è come se il fuoco avesse rimpiazzato tutto l’amore
[Ritornello]
Sto bruciando, sì, sto bruciando
Ho un tale peso, questa fiamma sul petto
Senza assicurazione che pagherà il danno
Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata via
[Conclusione]
Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata
Oh, sto bruciando da quando sei andata
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Sam Smith – Burning testo
[Intro]
I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning
Such a burden, this flame on my chest
No insurance to pay for the damage
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
[Verse 1]
I’ve been smoking, oh
More than twenty a day
Blame it on rebellion
Don’t blame it on me
Wish I was younger
Back to the nineteenth of May
I had an open mind
Swore to never change
[Pre-Chorus]
Funny how time goes by
Had respect for myself
That river ran dry
You reached the limit
I wasn’t enough
It’s like the fire replaced all the love
[Chorus]
I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning
Such a burden, this flame on my chest
No insurance to pay for the damage
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
[Verse 2]
Oh, have you ever called
I will burst straight back
Give you my forgiveness
And the shirt off my back
No friends to turn to
Yeah, I messed up that
Wish we could smoke again
Just for a day, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
Funny how time goes by
Had respect for myself
That river ran dry
You reached the limit
I wasn’t enough
And it’s like the fire replaced all the love
[Chorus]
I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning
Such a burden, this flame on my chest
No insurance to pay for the damage
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
[Outro]
Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left
Oh, I’ve been burning up since you left