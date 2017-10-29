Sam Smith: ascolta la nuova canzone Burning (testo e traduzione)







Come ben saprete, il prossimo 3 novembre vedrà la luce l’attesissimo secondo album in studio del cantautore britannico Sam Smith che si intitola The Thrill of It All e Burning è il secondo singolo promozionale del progetto.

Dopo il primo singolo ufficiale Too Good at Goodbyes ed il promozionale Pray, per la gioia dei supporters è il momento di questa bella canzone, scritta da Sam con la collaborazione di Poo Bear, Dominic Jordan & Jimmy Giannos, con produzione di Steve Fitzmaurice & Jimmy Napes.





Per quel che concerne il significato, nel brano Smith esprime tutto il suo dolore e l’infelicità dovuti alla fine di un importante rapporto affettivo.

“Burning” è una delle quattro tracce incluse nel disco, incentrate su se stesso e sulla sua vita sentimentale.

Per ascoltarla su Spotify cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.

Burning traduzione – Sam Smith (Download)

[Introduzione]

Sto bruciando, sì, sto bruciando

Ho un tale peso, questa fiamma sul petto

Senza assicurazione che pagherà il danno

Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata via

[Strofa 1]

Ho fumato, oh

Più di venti al giorno

Dai la colpa alla ribellione

Non dare la colpa a me

Vorrei essere più giovane

Torna al diciannove maggio

Avevo la mente senza pregiudizi

Giurato di non cambiare mai

[Pre-Ritornello]

Strano come il tempo passi

Avevo rispetto per me stesso

Quel fiume si è prosciugato

Hai raggiunto il limite

Io non ero sufficiente

È come se il fuoco avesse rimpiazzato tutto l’amore

[Ritornello]

Sto bruciando, sì, sto bruciando

Ho un tale peso, questa fiamma sul petto

Senza assicurazione che pagherà il danno

Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata via

[Strofa 2]

Oh, hai mai chiamato?

Impazzirò subito

Ti do il mio perdono

E la camicia che indosso

Nessun amico a cui rivolgermi

Sì, ho sbagliato tutto

Vorrei che potessimo ricominciare

Solo per un giorno, oh

[Pre-Ritornello]

Strano come il tempo passi

Avevo rispetto per me stesso

Quel fiume si è prosciugato

Hai raggiunto il limite

Io non ero sufficiente

Ed è come se il fuoco avesse rimpiazzato tutto l’amore

[Ritornello]

Sto bruciando, sì, sto bruciando

Ho un tale peso, questa fiamma sul petto

Senza assicurazione che pagherà il danno

Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata via

[Conclusione]

Sì, sto bruciando da quando sei andata

Oh, sto bruciando da quando sei andata

Sam Smith – Burning testo

[Intro]

I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden, this flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

[Verse 1]

I’ve been smoking, oh

More than twenty a day

Blame it on rebellion

Don’t blame it on me

Wish I was younger

Back to the nineteenth of May

I had an open mind

Swore to never change

[Pre-Chorus]

Funny how time goes by

Had respect for myself

That river ran dry

You reached the limit

I wasn’t enough

It’s like the fire replaced all the love

[Chorus]

I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden, this flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

[Verse 2]

Oh, have you ever called

I will burst straight back

Give you my forgiveness

And the shirt off my back

No friends to turn to

Yeah, I messed up that

Wish we could smoke again

Just for a day, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Funny how time goes by

Had respect for myself

That river ran dry

You reached the limit

I wasn’t enough

And it’s like the fire replaced all the love

[Chorus]

I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning

Such a burden, this flame on my chest

No insurance to pay for the damage

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

[Outro]

Yeah, I’ve been burning up since you left

Oh, I’ve been burning up since you left

















