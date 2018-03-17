Sabrina Carpenter & Jonas Blue – Alien: audio testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

L’attrice e cantante statunitense Sabrina Carpenter, venerdì 16 maggio ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Alien, disponibile in streaming e digitale.

Per la produzione di questo pezzo, scritto dai due artisti, la giovanissima Sabrina si è per l’occasione affidata al dj, producer, songwriter e remixer britannico Guy James Robin, meglio conosciuto come Jonas Blue.

In “Alien”, la Carpenter descrive cosa si prova a sentirsi persa nei sentimenti di qualcuno e quanto la cosa possa essere alienante.

Link Sponsorizzati





E’ a mio parere niente male questa nuova canzone, che è possibile ascoltare direttamente su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Testo Alien – Deezer

[Intro]

Mmm, no, hmm

[Verse 1]

This feeling’s so alien

Need to know if you’re just a friend

Are you a secret I’m holding in?

So leave it on my brain if you feel the same

Light, but I notice it

Don’t know the rules but I got to win

The paranoia is sinking in

So leave it on my brain if you feel the same

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, let me discover all of your colors

If you love me let me know

No, no, let me discover all of your colors

If you love me let me know

[Chorus]

Don’t let me leave when I’m standing at your door

Don’t make me stop when you’re really wanting more

If you show me what you been thinking of

Let me get inside your mind

If you show me love it’ll be enough

It’ll be a better night

[Drop]

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

It’ll be a better night

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

It’ll be a better night

[Verse 2]

Alienated them

Right about when our love began

Emotions are moving in

Gettin’ in my space, living in my place

When did these games begin?

I’m overthinking my thoughts again

No, we don’t break, but we’re bound to bend

Gettin’ in my space, living in my place

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, let me discover all of your colors

If you love me let me know

No, no, let me discover all of your colors

If you love me let me know

[Chorus]

Don’t let me leave when I’m standing at your door (Baby no, don’t let me)

Don’t make me stop when you’re really wanting more (‘Cause I know you’re wanting more)

If you show me what you been thinking of

Let me get inside your mind

If you show me love it’ll be enough

It’ll be a better night

[Drop]

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

It’ll be a better night (Be a better night)

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

It’ll be a better night (No, no, no)

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

It’ll be a better night

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

If you love me let me know

It’ll be a better night

A better night, yeah



