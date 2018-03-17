Sabrina Carpenter & Jonas Blue – Alien: audio testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

L’attrice e cantante statunitense Sabrina Carpenter, venerdì 16 maggio ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Alien, disponibile in streaming e digitale.
Per la produzione di questo pezzo, scritto dai due artisti, la giovanissima Sabrina si è per l’occasione affidata al dj, producer, songwriter e remixer britannico Guy James Robin, meglio conosciuto come Jonas Blue.
In “Alien”, la Carpenter descrive cosa si prova a sentirsi persa nei sentimenti di qualcuno e quanto la cosa possa essere alienante.
E’ a mio parere niente male questa nuova canzone, che è possibile ascoltare direttamente su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Alien traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Questa sensazione è così aliena
Hai bisogno di sapere se sei solo un amico
Sei un segreto che sto tenendo?
Allora lascialo nella mia mente Se provi la stessa cosa
Leggero, ma ho notato che
Non conosco le regole ma devo vincere
La paranoia sta sprofondando
Quindi lascialo nella mia mente Se provi la stessa cosa
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ooh, fammi scoprire tutti i tuoi colori
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
No, no, lasciami scoprire tutti i tuoi colori
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
[Ritornello]
Non farmi andare via quando sono alla tua porta
Non farmi fermare quando vuoi veramente di più
Se mi mostri quello a cui stai pensando
Fammi entrare nella tua mente
Se mi fai vedere l’amore sarà sufficiente
Sarà una notte migliore
[Drop]
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Sarà una notte migliore
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Sarà una notte migliore
[Strofa 2]
Li ho alienati
Festeggiando l’inizio del nostro amore
Le emozioni si stanno avvicinando
Entra nel mio spazio, vivi a casa mia
Quando sono iniziati i giochi?
Penso ancora troppo ai miei pensieri
No, non ci rompiamo ma siamo destinati a piegarci
Entra nel mio spazio, vivi a casa mia
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ooh, fammi scoprire tutti i tuoi colori
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
No, no, lasciami scoprire tutti i tuoi colori
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
[Ritornello]
Non farmi andare via quando sono alla tua porta (Baby no, non lasciarmi)
Non farmi fermare quando vuoi veramente di più (perché so che ne vuoi ancora)
Se mi mostri quello a cui stai pensando
Fammi entrare nella tua mente
Se mi fai vedere l’amore sarà sufficiente
Sarà una notte migliore
[Drop]
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Sarà una notte migliore (Sarà una notte migliore)
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Sarà una notte migliore (No, no, no)
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Sarà una notte migliore
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Se mi ami fammelo sapere
Sarà una notte migliore
Una notte migliore, si
Testo Alien
[Intro]
Mmm, no, hmm
[Verse 1]
This feeling’s so alien
Need to know if you’re just a friend
Are you a secret I’m holding in?
So leave it on my brain if you feel the same
Light, but I notice it
Don’t know the rules but I got to win
The paranoia is sinking in
So leave it on my brain if you feel the same
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, let me discover all of your colors
If you love me let me know
No, no, let me discover all of your colors
If you love me let me know
[Chorus]
Don’t let me leave when I’m standing at your door
Don’t make me stop when you’re really wanting more
If you show me what you been thinking of
Let me get inside your mind
If you show me love it’ll be enough
It’ll be a better night
[Drop]
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
It’ll be a better night
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
It’ll be a better night
[Verse 2]
Alienated them
Right about when our love began
Emotions are moving in
Gettin’ in my space, living in my place
When did these games begin?
I’m overthinking my thoughts again
No, we don’t break, but we’re bound to bend
Gettin’ in my space, living in my place
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, let me discover all of your colors
If you love me let me know
No, no, let me discover all of your colors
If you love me let me know
[Chorus]
Don’t let me leave when I’m standing at your door (Baby no, don’t let me)
Don’t make me stop when you’re really wanting more (‘Cause I know you’re wanting more)
If you show me what you been thinking of
Let me get inside your mind
If you show me love it’ll be enough
It’ll be a better night
[Drop]
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
It’ll be a better night (Be a better night)
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
It’ll be a better night (No, no, no)
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
It’ll be a better night
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
If you love me let me know
It’ll be a better night
A better night, yeah