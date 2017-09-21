Rod Stewart feat. DNCE nel remix di “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”: audio, testo e traduzione

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? è un singolo di Rod Stweart pubblicato nel lontano dicembre del 1978, una hit sempre attuale scritta dallo stesso Stewart, Duane Hitchings e Carmine Appice, e prodotto da Tom Dowd, che dominò le classifiche di mezzo mondo.
Il 25 agosto 2017 è stata rilasciata la nuova versione, un remix inciso con la collaborazione di Joe Jonas & soci, aka DNCE.
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? 2017 propone alcune parti di testo completamente nuove, firmate da Rami Yacoub, Kristoffer Fogelmark & Albin Nedler, con produzione di Kevin Saviger, Yacoub Fodgelmark, Nedler e Chris Scalfani.
Il mitico cantante britannico torna on air con questa nuova versione di Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, incisa con il quartetto capitanato da Joe Jonas (per intenderci, quelli della recente hit “Cake By The Ocean” 3 volte Platino nella penisola – e di “Kissing Strangers” altro pezzo che dalle nostre parti ha avuto un certo successo), trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 22 settembre 2017.
Rod Stewart & Dance – Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? traduzione (Download – Versione originale)
[Introduzione: Joe Jonas]
Oh, oh, sì, sì, sì
[Strofa 1: Joe Jonas]
E’ seduta da sola, aspettando proposte
Lui è così nervoso, evitando tutte le domande
Le sue labbra sono secche, il suo cuore batte lentamente
Non sapete esattamente cosa stanno pensando?
Il suo cuore batte come un tamburo (come un tamburo)
Vuoi portare a casa questa ragazza?
Realmente presto, baby, saremo tutti soli
Non sapete esattamente cosa stanno pensando?
[Ritornello: Joe Jonas]
Se vuoi il mio corpo e pensi che io sia sexy
Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo
Se hai veramente bisogno di me, allunga la mano e toccami
Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo
[Strofa 2: Rod Stewart]
(Tutto apposto)
Si comporta da timido, cercando una risposta
Vieni, tesoro, dormiamo insieme stanotte
Ora aspettiamo un attimo prima di spingerci oltre
Dammi una moneta in modo che io possa telefonare a mia madre
I due prendono un taxi che li conduca al suo appartamento nel grattacielo
Finalmente può dire esattamente cosa aveva nel cuore
[Ritornello: Rod Stewart]
Se vuoi il mio corpo e mi trovi sexy
Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo (dimmelo)
Se hai veramente bisogno di me, allunga la mano e toccami
Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo
[Post-Ritornello: Rod Stewart]
Oh sì, sì, sì
Sì, ooh, ooh
Ho voglia di farlo, ho voglia di farlo, ho voglia di farlo
[Ponte: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]
Vieni, baby, godiamoci la notte
Ho promesso di comportarmi bene
Oh sì, oh sì
Si si si
Il suo cuore batte come un tamburo (come un tamburo)
Riuscirà a portare a casa questa ragazza?
Faremo presto, baby, saremo soli
Non sapete esattamente cosa stanno pensando?
[Ritornello: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]
Se vuoi il mio corpo e mi trovi sexy
Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo
Se hai veramente bisogno di me, allunga la mano e toccami
Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo (dimmelo)
[Conclusione: Joe Jonas & Rod Stewart]
Se hai veramente, veramente, veramente bisogno di me
Fammi sapere
Fammelo sapere
Se hai davvero bisogno di me
Se hai veramente, veramente, veramente bisogno di me
Fammi sapere
Fammelo sapere
Oh sì, sì, sì
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? ft. DNCE testo
[Intro: Joe Jonas]
Oh, nah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 1: Joe Jonas]
She sits alone, waiting for suggestions
He’s so nervous, avoiding all the questions
His lips are dry, his heart is gently pounding
Don’t you just know exactly what they’re thinking?
His heart’s beating like a drum (like a drum)
Is he gonna get this girl home?
Real soon, baby, we’ll be all alone
Don’t you just know exactly what they’re thinking?
[Chorus: Joe Jonas]
If you want my body and you think I’m sexy
Come on, sugar, tell me so
If you really need me, just reach out and touch me
Come on, honey, tell me so
[Verse 2: Rod Stewart]
(Alright)
He’s acting shy, looking for an answer
Come on, honey, let’s spend the night together
Now hold on a minute before we go much further
Give me a dime so I can phone my mother
They catch a cab to his high-rise apartment
At last he can tell exactly what his heart meant
[Chorus: Rod Stewart]
If you want my body and you think I’m sexy
Come on, sugar, tell me so (tell me so)
If you really need me, just reach out and touch me
Come on, honey, tell me so
[Post-Chorus: Rod Stewart]
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, ooh, ooh
I like this, I like this, I like this
[Bridge: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]
Come on, baby, spend the night
I promised to behave myself
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
His heart’s beating like a drum (like a drum)
Is he gonna get this girl home? (is he)
We’ll soon, baby, we’ll be alone
Don’t you just know exactly what they’re thinking?
[Chorus: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]
If you want my body and you think I’m sexy
Come on, sugar, tell me so
If you really need me, just reach out and touch me
Come on, honey, tell me so (tell me so)
[Outro: Joe Jonas & Rod Stewart]
If you really, really, really need me
Just let me know
Just let me know
If you really need me
If you really, really, really need me
Just let me know
Just let me know
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah