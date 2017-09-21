Rod Stewart feat. DNCE nel remix di “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”: audio, testo e traduzione







Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? è un singolo di Rod Stweart pubblicato nel lontano dicembre del 1978, una hit sempre attuale scritta dallo stesso Stewart, Duane Hitchings e Carmine Appice, e prodotto da Tom Dowd, che dominò le classifiche di mezzo mondo.

Il 25 agosto 2017 è stata rilasciata la nuova versione, un remix inciso con la collaborazione di Joe Jonas & soci, aka DNCE.





Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? 2017 propone alcune parti di testo completamente nuove, firmate da Rami Yacoub, Kristoffer Fogelmark & Albin Nedler, con produzione di Kevin Saviger, Yacoub Fodgelmark, Nedler e Chris Scalfani.

Il mitico cantante britannico torna on air con questa nuova versione di Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, incisa con il quartetto capitanato da Joe Jonas (per intenderci, quelli della recente hit “Cake By The Ocean” 3 volte Platino nella penisola – e di “Kissing Strangers” altro pezzo che dalle nostre parti ha avuto un certo successo), trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 22 settembre 2017.

Rod Stewart & Dance – Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? traduzione

[Introduzione: Joe Jonas]

Oh, oh, sì, sì, sì

[Strofa 1: Joe Jonas]

E’ seduta da sola, aspettando proposte

Lui è così nervoso, evitando tutte le domande

Le sue labbra sono secche, il suo cuore batte lentamente

Non sapete esattamente cosa stanno pensando?

Il suo cuore batte come un tamburo (come un tamburo)

Vuoi portare a casa questa ragazza?

Realmente presto, baby, saremo tutti soli

Non sapete esattamente cosa stanno pensando?

[Ritornello: Joe Jonas]

Se vuoi il mio corpo e pensi che io sia sexy

Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo

Se hai veramente bisogno di me, allunga la mano e toccami

Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo

[Strofa 2: Rod Stewart]

(Tutto apposto)

Si comporta da timido, cercando una risposta

Vieni, tesoro, dormiamo insieme stanotte

Ora aspettiamo un attimo prima di spingerci oltre

Dammi una moneta in modo che io possa telefonare a mia madre

I due prendono un taxi che li conduca al suo appartamento nel grattacielo

Finalmente può dire esattamente cosa aveva nel cuore

[Ritornello: Rod Stewart]

Se vuoi il mio corpo e mi trovi sexy

Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo (dimmelo)

Se hai veramente bisogno di me, allunga la mano e toccami

Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo

[Post-Ritornello: Rod Stewart]

Oh sì, sì, sì

Sì, ooh, ooh

Ho voglia di farlo, ho voglia di farlo, ho voglia di farlo

[Ponte: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]

Vieni, baby, godiamoci la notte

Ho promesso di comportarmi bene

Oh sì, oh sì

Si si si

Il suo cuore batte come un tamburo (come un tamburo)

Riuscirà a portare a casa questa ragazza?

Faremo presto, baby, saremo soli

Non sapete esattamente cosa stanno pensando?

[Ritornello: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]

Se vuoi il mio corpo e mi trovi sexy

Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo

Se hai veramente bisogno di me, allunga la mano e toccami

Vieni, zuccherino, dimmelo (dimmelo)

[Conclusione: Joe Jonas & Rod Stewart]

Se hai veramente, veramente, veramente bisogno di me

Fammi sapere

Fammelo sapere

Se hai davvero bisogno di me

Se hai veramente, veramente, veramente bisogno di me

Fammi sapere

Fammelo sapere

Oh sì, sì, sì

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? ft. DNCE testo

[Intro: Joe Jonas]

Oh, nah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 1: Joe Jonas]

She sits alone, waiting for suggestions

He’s so nervous, avoiding all the questions

His lips are dry, his heart is gently pounding

Don’t you just know exactly what they’re thinking?

His heart’s beating like a drum (like a drum)

Is he gonna get this girl home?

Real soon, baby, we’ll be all alone

Don’t you just know exactly what they’re thinking?

[Chorus: Joe Jonas]

If you want my body and you think I’m sexy

Come on, sugar, tell me so

If you really need me, just reach out and touch me

Come on, honey, tell me so

[Verse 2: Rod Stewart]

(Alright)

He’s acting shy, looking for an answer

Come on, honey, let’s spend the night together

Now hold on a minute before we go much further

Give me a dime so I can phone my mother

They catch a cab to his high-rise apartment

At last he can tell exactly what his heart meant

[Chorus: Rod Stewart]

If you want my body and you think I’m sexy

Come on, sugar, tell me so (tell me so)

If you really need me, just reach out and touch me

Come on, honey, tell me so

[Post-Chorus: Rod Stewart]

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, ooh, ooh

I like this, I like this, I like this

[Bridge: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]

Come on, baby, spend the night

I promised to behave myself

Oh yeah, oh yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

His heart’s beating like a drum (like a drum)

Is he gonna get this girl home? (is he)

We’ll soon, baby, we’ll be alone

Don’t you just know exactly what they’re thinking?

[Chorus: Rod Stewart & Joe Jonas]

If you want my body and you think I’m sexy

Come on, sugar, tell me so

If you really need me, just reach out and touch me

Come on, honey, tell me so (tell me so)

[Outro: Joe Jonas & Rod Stewart]

If you really, really, really need me

Just let me know

Just let me know

If you really need me

If you really, really, really need me

Just let me know

Just let me know

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

















