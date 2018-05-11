Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX nel nuovo singolo Girls, inno alla bisessualità: audio, video testo e traduzione

E’ un autentico inno alla bisessualità femminile il nuovo scoppiettante singolo di Rita Ora, che per l’occasione ha chiamato a raccolta le colleghe-amiche Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX, rilasciato nelle piattaforme streaming e nei negozi digitali venerdì 11 maggio 2018.

Si intitola Girls la nuova orecchiabile canzone di queste 4 amatissime artiste, che l’hanno co-scritta con la collaborazione di Jonny Coffer, Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi, Watt, Klenord Raphael, Ben Billions e Jordan Thorpe.

Il brano sarà incluso nel futuro secondo album in studio della popstar britannica, che farà seguito a “Ora”, pubblicato nel 2012. Al suo interno ci saranno anche le precedenti Your Song (certificato PLATINO anche in ITALIA) e Anywhere e forse anche Soul Survivor, Backup Plan e Summer Love.

La nuova canzone, una celebrazione dell’amore, è anche riservata a quelle donne che hanno avuto la forza e il coraggio di essere se stesse, a quelle che non hanno paura di dominare il mondo.

Al di la del significato, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione che trovate insieme al testo scorrendo l’articolo, è un pezzo molto allegro, festoso, solare, commerciale e soprattutto orecchiabile e radio friendly. A tal proposito, viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dall’11 maggio.

Ora non vi resta che ascoltarlo e giudicare. Per accedere all’audio cliccate sulla copertina in alto, mentre per vedere il lyric video sull’immagine sottostante.

[Strofa 3: Cardi B] Rita Guarda, Cardi Ora potrei essere il tuo rossetto solo per una notte (una notte) Le ragazze vogliono solo divertirsi ed avere i loro quattrini (sì) Voglio dire, di ‘il mio nome, di’ il mio nome, di ‘il mio nome (di’ il mio nome) Ha un buon sapore che ti arriva nella lingua, giusto? (Hurrr) Ti metto questo MAC sulle labbra, quindi prepara le labbra (mwah) Non abbiamo mai sentito parlare di te perché non hai fatto abbastanza(no) E non devo presentarmi (Cardi) Sono troppo sexy, seduco me stessa (Bardi) A sette cifre, non ho mai bisogno di un ne*ro (no) Ti rubo la ragazza, ce l’ho qui distesa a forbice Stasera, non voglio un cane, voglio una gattina (miao) Magari una ragazza francese che viene dalla Gran Bretagna.

Testo

[Verse 1: Rita Ora]

Her name is Lara, we learned a lot ah

How to do it, like we do it like we wanna

We just know (know)

We just know (know)

I ain’t one-sided, I’m open-minded

I’m fifty-fifty and I’m never gonna hide it

You should know (know), eh

You should know (know), ay





[Pre-Chorus: Charli XCX]

All summer, we been in the ‘bu

’68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J’s, kush lovin’

And last night, yeah, we got with the dude

I saw him, he was lookin’ at you

So I said ayy, kush lovin’

[Chorus: Rita Ora & Charli XCX]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

[Verse 2: Bebe Rexha]

You know I tamed it, and then I named it

I put the lion in the cage and then I laid with her

All night (all night)

Her all night, yeah

I’m the hunter and she the prey, yeah

I’m the thriller, I’m the killer

I’m the savior, up all night

We up all night, yeah

(Do it one more time)

[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora with Bebe Rexha]

All summer, we’ve been in the ‘bu

’68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J’s, kush loving

[Chorus: Rita Ora, (Bebe Rexha) & Charli XCX]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (yeah yeah, yeah yeah)

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (you know that I do)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

[Bridge: Charli XCX & Rita Ora – Both]

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

Oh, we can go up

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

[Verse 3: Cardi B]

Rita

Look, Cardi

Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)

Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)

I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name (say my name)

It tastes good just rolling off your tongue, right? (hurrr)

I put this MAC on your lips, so pucker up (mwah)

We ain’t never heard of you cuz you ain’t done enough (no)

And I don’t gotta introduce myself (Cardi)

I’m too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)

Seven-figure, never need a nigga (nope)

I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor

Tonight, I don’t want a dog, I want a kitten (meow)

I might French a girl from Great Britain

[Chorus: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

[Outro: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

She getting down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She likes, she likes (aha)

She getting down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She getting down with me, yeah-ah (ah-ha)

She getting down with me, yeah-ah

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

Hehehehe-aha (hahahahaaa)



