Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX nel nuovo singolo Girls, inno alla bisessualità: audio, video testo e traduzione

E’ un autentico inno alla bisessualità femminile il nuovo scoppiettante singolo di Rita Ora, che per l’occasione ha chiamato a raccolta le colleghe-amiche Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX, rilasciato nelle piattaforme streaming e nei negozi digitali venerdì 11 maggio 2018.
Si intitola Girls la nuova orecchiabile canzone di queste 4 amatissime artiste, che l’hanno co-scritta con la collaborazione di Jonny Coffer, Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi, Watt, Klenord Raphael, Ben Billions e Jordan Thorpe.
Il brano sarà incluso nel futuro secondo album in studio della popstar britannica, che farà seguito a “Ora”, pubblicato nel 2012. Al suo interno ci saranno anche le precedenti Your Song (certificato PLATINO anche in ITALIA) e Anywhere e forse anche Soul Survivor, Backup Plan e Summer Love.
La nuova canzone, una celebrazione dell’amore, è anche riservata a quelle donne che hanno avuto la forza e il coraggio di essere se stesse, a quelle che non hanno paura di dominare il mondo.
Al di la del significato, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione che trovate insieme al testo scorrendo l’articolo, è un pezzo molto allegro, festoso, solare, commerciale e soprattutto orecchiabile e radio friendly. A tal proposito, viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dall’11 maggio.
Ora non vi resta che ascoltarlo e giudicare. Per accedere all’audio cliccate sulla copertina in alto, mentre per vedere il lyric video sull’immagine sottostante.
Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1: Rita Ora]
Il suo nome è Lara, insieme abbiamo imparato molto ah
Come farlo, come farlo a modo nostro
Sappiamo solo (sappiamo)
Sappiamo solo (sappiamo)
Non sono unilaterale, sono di mentalità aperta
Ho a metà e non lo nasconderò mai
Dovresti saperlo (saperlo), eh
Dovresti saperlo (saperlo), ay
[Pre-Ritornello: Charli XCX]
Per tutta l’estate, siamo state in cabina
Chevrolet del 1968 senza niente da fare
Rollando J’s, amata erba
E la scorsa notte, sì, siamo arrivati con il tipo
L’ho visto, ti stava guardando
Così ho detto hey, amata erba
[Ritornello: Rita Ora & Charli XCX]
A volte, vorrei baciare solo le ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
Vino rosso, voglio baciare solo ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
A volte, vorrei solo baciare ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
Vino voglio vorrei solo baciare ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
Ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
[Strofa 2: Bebe Rexha]
Sai che l’ho domato e poi gli ho dato un nome
Ho messo il leone nella gabbia e poi sono stata con lei
Tutta la notte (tutta la notte)
Con lei tutta la notte, sì
Sono la cacciatrice e lei la preda, sì
Sono il thriller, sono il killer
Sono la salvatrice, sveglia tutta la notte
Siamo sveglie tutta la notte, si
(facciamolo un’altra volta)
[Pre-Ritornello: Rita Ora con Bebe Rexha]
Per tutta l’estate, siamo state in piscina
Chevrolet del 1968 senza niente da fare
Nell’afa estiva, amata erba
[Ritornello: Rita Ora, (Bebe Rexha) e Charli XCX]
A volte, vorrei baciare solo le ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
Vino rosso, voglio baciare solo ragazze, ragazze, ragazze (yeah yeah, yeah yeah)
A volte, voglio baciare solo ragazze, ragazze, ragazze (lo sai che lo faccio)
Vino rosso, voglio solo baciare ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
Ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
[Ponte: Charli XCX e Rita Ora; Entrambi]
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Oh, possiamo andare di sopra
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
[Strofa 3: Cardi B]
Rita
Guarda, Cardi
Ora potrei essere il tuo rossetto solo per una notte (una notte)
Le ragazze vogliono solo divertirsi ed avere i loro quattrini (sì)
Voglio dire, di ‘il mio nome, di’ il mio nome, di ‘il mio nome (di’ il mio nome)
Ha un buon sapore che ti arriva nella lingua, giusto? (Hurrr)
Ti metto questo MAC sulle labbra, quindi prepara le labbra (mwah)
Non abbiamo mai sentito parlare di te perché non hai fatto abbastanza(no)
E non devo presentarmi (Cardi)
Sono troppo sexy, seduco me stessa (Bardi)
A sette cifre, non ho mai bisogno di un ne*ro (no)
Ti rubo la ragazza, ce l’ho qui distesa a forbice
Stasera, non voglio un cane, voglio una gattina (miao)
Magari una ragazza francese che viene dalla Gran Bretagna.
[Ritornello: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX e Cardi B]
A volte, voglio solo baciare ragazze, ragazze, ragazze (oh sì)
Vino rosso, voglio baciare solo ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
A volte, voglio solo baciare ragazze, ragazze, ragazze (oh sì)
Vino rosso, voglio baciare solo ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
Ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
[Conclusione: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX e Cardi B]
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah (Yeah)
Le piace, le piace (aha)
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah (Yeah)
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah (ah-ha)
Lei ci da dentro con me, yeah-ah
Ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze, ragazze
Hehehehe-aha (hahahahaaa)
Testo
[Verse 1: Rita Ora]
Her name is Lara, we learned a lot ah
How to do it, like we do it like we wanna
We just know (know)
We just know (know)
I ain’t one-sided, I’m open-minded
I’m fifty-fifty and I’m never gonna hide it
You should know (know), eh
You should know (know), ay
[Pre-Chorus: Charli XCX]
All summer, we been in the ‘bu
’68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J’s, kush lovin’
And last night, yeah, we got with the dude
I saw him, he was lookin’ at you
So I said ayy, kush lovin’
[Chorus: Rita Ora & Charli XCX]
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
[Verse 2: Bebe Rexha]
You know I tamed it, and then I named it
I put the lion in the cage and then I laid with her
All night (all night)
Her all night, yeah
I’m the hunter and she the prey, yeah
I’m the thriller, I’m the killer
I’m the savior, up all night
We up all night, yeah
(Do it one more time)
[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora with Bebe Rexha]
All summer, we’ve been in the ‘bu
’68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J’s, kush loving
[Chorus: Rita Ora, (Bebe Rexha) & Charli XCX]
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (yeah yeah, yeah yeah)
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (you know that I do)
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
[Bridge: Charli XCX & Rita Ora – Both]
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
Oh, we can go up
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
[Verse 3: Cardi B]
Rita
Look, Cardi
Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)
Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)
I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name (say my name)
It tastes good just rolling off your tongue, right? (hurrr)
I put this MAC on your lips, so pucker up (mwah)
We ain’t never heard of you cuz you ain’t done enough (no)
And I don’t gotta introduce myself (Cardi)
I’m too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)
Seven-figure, never need a nigga (nope)
I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor
Tonight, I don’t want a dog, I want a kitten (meow)
I might French a girl from Great Britain
[Chorus: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
[Outro: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
She getting down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)
She likes, she likes (aha)
She getting down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)
She getting down with me, yeah-ah (ah-ha)
She getting down with me, yeah-ah
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
Hehehehe-aha (hahahahaaa)