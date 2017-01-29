Rag’n’Bone Man: ascolta il nuovo singolo Skin (testo e traduzione)

Dopo l’incredibile successo del brano Human, il cantautore inglese Rory Graham, meglio conosciuto come Rag’n’Bone Man, ci propone un nuovissimo ed interessante singolo battezzato Skin, pubblicato il 26 gennaio 2017 come secondo estratto dall’album Human, il cui rilascio è fissato al prossimo 10 febbraio.
Nel disco d’esordio del cantante, che ad oggi ha all’attivo 3 EP, quali Bluestown (2012), Wolves (2014) e Disfigured (2015), saranno incluse dodici nuove canzoni, mentre l’edizione deluxe proporrà 19 tracks. Il debut album è disponibile in pre-order nelle seguenti versioni: CD standard, CD Digipack Deluxe edition, Doppio Vinile, digitale standard e deluxe.
Scritto da Jamie Scott, Dan Bryer, Mike Needle, Jonny Coffer e Rory Graham, Skin è il nuovo inno melodico del cantautore classe ’85, nonché il secondo assaggio dell’atteso progetto, e devo ammettere che è un brano niente male, attraverso il quale Rory Graham si rivolge alla donna che ama, che tuttavia non vuole più saperne di lui, che esprime il suo dolore, ma che allo stesso tempo non si da per vinto.
E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione che trovate appena dopo la cover in basso. Cliccandoci sopra, accedete invece all’audio del brano nel canale Youtube dell’artista.
Skin – Rag’n’Bone Man – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Coro]
Quando ho sentito quel rumore
Mentre le mura (potrebbe essere inteso anche come “barriere”) crollavano
Stavo pensando a te
A te
Quando la mia pelle invecchierà
Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo
Penserò a te
A te
[Verso 1]
Istanti dal mio cuore
Un proiettile che viene dall’oscurità
Indifeso, mi arrenderò
Incatenato dal tuo amore
Che mi trattiene (o “stringe”) in questo modo
Col veleno sulle tue labbra
Quando tutto sarà finito
Il silenzio picchierà così forte
[Refrain 1]
Perché era quasi amore, era quasi amore
Era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore
[Coro]
Quando ho sentito quel rumore
Mentre le mura crollavano
Stavo pensando a te
A te
Quando la mia pelle invecchierà
Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo
Penserò a te
A te
[Post Coro]
Quando sarò a corto di aria da respirare
Vedrò il tuo fantasma
Penserò a te, a te
Era quasi amore, era quasi…
[Verso 2]
Ci dissanguiamo inutilmente
Quanto è tragico questo gioco?
Torno indietro, ho perso la testa per una persona
Ma l’amore non c’è più
Porto il peso (o “andare avanti”), con le ali che si sentono come la pietra
Con la consapevolezza che siamo quasi precipitati
E’ difficile da dire
[Refrain 2]
Sì, ci siamo arrivati così vicini, era quasi amore
Era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore
[Coro]
Quando ho sentito quel rumore
Mentre le mura crollavano
Stavo pensando a te
A te
Quando la mia pelle invecchierà
Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo
Penserò a te
A te
[Post Coro]
Quando sarò a corto di aria da respirare
Vedrò il tuo fantasma
Penserò a te, a te
[Ponte]
Quando riuscirò ad afferrare la tua mano
Mentre le mura (o “barriere”) crolleranno
Quando ti vedrò dall’altra parte
Potremmo provare a ricominciare tutto daccapo
[Coro]
Quando ho sentito quel rumore
Mentre le mura crollavano
Stavo pensando a te
A te
Quando la mia pelle invecchierà
Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo
Penserò a te
A te
[Post Coro]
Quando sarò a corto di aria da respirare
Vedrò il tuo fantasma
Penserò a te, a te
[Refrain 1]
Perché era quasi amore, era quasi amore
Era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore
Rag’n’Bone Man – Skin testo
[Chorus]
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
[Verse 1]
Seconds from my heart
A bullet from the dark
Helpless, I surrender
Shackled by your love
Holding me like this
With poison on your lips
Only when it’s over
The silence hits so hard
[Refrain 1]
‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love
It was almost love, it was almost love
[Chorus]
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
[Post Chorus]
When I run out of air to breathe
It’s your ghost I see
I’ll be thinking about you, about you
It was almost love, it was almost…
[Verse 2]
We bleed ourselves in vain
How tragic is this game?
Turn around, I’m holding on to someone
But the love is gone
Carrying the load, with wings that feel like stone
Knowing that we nearly fell so far now
It’s hard to tell
[Refrain 2]
Yeah we came so close, it was almost love
It was almost love, it was almost love
[Chorus]
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
[Post Chorus]
When I run out of air to breathe
It’s your ghost I see
I’ll be thinking about you, about you
[Bridge]
While I reached out for your hand
When the walls were caving in
When I see you on the other side
We can try all over again
[Chorus]
When I heard that sound
When the walls came down
I was thinking about you
About you
When my skin grows old
When my breath runs cold
I’ll be thinking about you
About you
[Post Chorus]
When I run out of air to breathe
It’s your ghost I see
I’ll be thinking about you, about you
[Refrain 1]
‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love
It was almost love, it was almost love