Rag’n’Bone Man: ascolta il nuovo singolo Skin (testo e traduzione)







Dopo l’incredibile successo del brano Human, il cantautore inglese Rory Graham, meglio conosciuto come Rag’n’Bone Man, ci propone un nuovissimo ed interessante singolo battezzato Skin, pubblicato il 26 gennaio 2017 come secondo estratto dall’album Human, il cui rilascio è fissato al prossimo 10 febbraio.

Nel disco d’esordio del cantante, che ad oggi ha all’attivo 3 EP, quali Bluestown (2012), Wolves (2014) e Disfigured (2015), saranno incluse dodici nuove canzoni, mentre l’edizione deluxe proporrà 19 tracks. Il debut album è disponibile in pre-order nelle seguenti versioni: CD standard, CD Digipack Deluxe edition, Doppio Vinile, digitale standard e deluxe.





Scritto da Jamie Scott, Dan Bryer, Mike Needle, Jonny Coffer e Rory Graham, Skin è il nuovo inno melodico del cantautore classe ’85, nonché il secondo assaggio dell’atteso progetto, e devo ammettere che è un brano niente male, attraverso il quale Rory Graham si rivolge alla donna che ama, che tuttavia non vuole più saperne di lui, che esprime il suo dolore, ma che allo stesso tempo non si da per vinto.

E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione che trovate appena dopo la cover in basso. Cliccandoci sopra, accedete invece all’audio del brano nel canale Youtube dell’artista.

Skin – Rag’n’Bone Man – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Coro]

Quando ho sentito quel rumore

Mentre le mura (potrebbe essere inteso anche come “barriere”) crollavano

Stavo pensando a te

A te

Quando la mia pelle invecchierà

Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo

Penserò a te

A te

[Verso 1]

Istanti dal mio cuore

Un proiettile che viene dall’oscurità

Indifeso, mi arrenderò

Incatenato dal tuo amore

Che mi trattiene (o “stringe”) in questo modo

Col veleno sulle tue labbra

Quando tutto sarà finito

Il silenzio picchierà così forte

[Refrain 1]

Perché era quasi amore, era quasi amore

Era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore

[Coro]

Quando ho sentito quel rumore

Mentre le mura crollavano

Stavo pensando a te

A te

Quando la mia pelle invecchierà

Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo

Penserò a te

A te

[Post Coro]

Quando sarò a corto di aria da respirare

Vedrò il tuo fantasma

Penserò a te, a te

Era quasi amore, era quasi…

[Verso 2]

Ci dissanguiamo inutilmente

Quanto è tragico questo gioco?

Torno indietro, ho perso la testa per una persona

Ma l’amore non c’è più

Porto il peso (o “andare avanti”), con le ali che si sentono come la pietra

Con la consapevolezza che siamo quasi precipitati

E’ difficile da dire

[Refrain 2]

Sì, ci siamo arrivati così vicini, era quasi amore

Era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore

[Coro]

Quando ho sentito quel rumore

Mentre le mura crollavano

Stavo pensando a te

A te

Quando la mia pelle invecchierà

Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo

Penserò a te

A te

[Post Coro]

Quando sarò a corto di aria da respirare

Vedrò il tuo fantasma

Penserò a te, a te

[Ponte]

Quando riuscirò ad afferrare la tua mano

Mentre le mura (o “barriere”) crolleranno

Quando ti vedrò dall’altra parte

Potremmo provare a ricominciare tutto daccapo

[Coro]

Quando ho sentito quel rumore

Mentre le mura crollavano

Stavo pensando a te

A te

Quando la mia pelle invecchierà

Quando il mio respiro sarà freddo

Penserò a te

A te

[Post Coro]

Quando sarò a corto di aria da respirare

Vedrò il tuo fantasma

Penserò a te, a te

[Refrain 1]

Perché era quasi amore, era quasi amore

Era quasi amore, è stato quasi amore

Rag’n’Bone Man – Skin testo

[Chorus]

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

[Verse 1]

Seconds from my heart

A bullet from the dark

Helpless, I surrender

Shackled by your love

Holding me like this

With poison on your lips

Only when it’s over

The silence hits so hard

[Refrain 1]

‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love

It was almost love, it was almost love

[Chorus]

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

[Post Chorus]

When I run out of air to breathe

It’s your ghost I see

I’ll be thinking about you, about you

It was almost love, it was almost…

[Verse 2]

We bleed ourselves in vain

How tragic is this game?

Turn around, I’m holding on to someone

But the love is gone

Carrying the load, with wings that feel like stone

Knowing that we nearly fell so far now

It’s hard to tell

[Refrain 2]

Yeah we came so close, it was almost love

It was almost love, it was almost love

[Chorus]

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

[Post Chorus]

When I run out of air to breathe

It’s your ghost I see

I’ll be thinking about you, about you

[Bridge]

While I reached out for your hand

When the walls were caving in

When I see you on the other side

We can try all over again

[Chorus]

When I heard that sound

When the walls came down

I was thinking about you

About you

When my skin grows old

When my breath runs cold

I’ll be thinking about you

About you

[Post Chorus]

When I run out of air to breathe

It’s your ghost I see

I’ll be thinking about you, about you

[Refrain 1]

‘Cause it was almost love, it was almost love

It was almost love, it was almost love

















