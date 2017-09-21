Queens of the Stone Age: ascolta il nuovo singolo Feet Don’t Fail Me (con testo e traduzione)

Feet Don’t Fail Me è il nuovo singolo dei QOTSA estratto dal settimo album in studio Villains pubblicato lo scorso 25 agosto.
E’ a dir poco fortunato il nuovo progetto della rock band americana, che ha collezionato primati in Australia, Canada, Olanda, Nuova Zelanda, Portogallo, Svizzera, UK e Stati Uniti, secondi posti in Austria, Belgio, Finlandia, Germania, Irlanda, Norvegia e Spagna e top five e ten in numerosi paesi, Italia inclusa.
Il brano Feet Don’t Fail Me, traccia d’apertura dell’album, viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche dal 19 settembre 2017.
Caratterizzata da una lunga introduzione strumentale di quasi 2 minuti, la canzone è stata scritta da Dean Fertita, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman & Josh Homme, con produzione di Mark Ronson.
Queens of the Stone Age – Feet Don’t Fail Me traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Sono nato nel deserto, il 17 maggio del ’73
Quando la puntina fa girare il vinile
Comincio a muovermi
Stavo inseguendo ciò che mi sta chiamando
[Ritornello 1]
Oh-oh-oh, piedi non abbandonatemi adesso
Un piede nella fogna
L’altro nelle nuvole
Piedi non abbandonatemi adesso
Devo andare avanti
[Strofa 2]
La vita è complicata, ecco perché nessuno sopravvive
Sono molto più vecchio di quanto pensassi
Mi sento un idiota, sì, come uno stupido che balla, sì
Libero e senza legami
[Ritornello 2]
Oh-oh-oh, piedi non abbandonatemi adesso
Stare nella fogna con la testa tra le nuvole
Piedi non abbandonatemi adesso
Devo andare avanti
[Ponte 1]
Mi spingo oltre, il limite
È tutto quello che so di fare, tranne che mentire
Inseguo la luce dello stop e sabbia fino allo sfinimento
Guidato dai sentimenti che non posso nascondere
Per essere così civilizzato bisogna dire bugie civili
Ancora e ancora e senza sosta…
[Ponte 2]
Io e la mia banda siamo venuti per farti perdere
Ci muoviamo con una certa fretta
Tra il piacere e la sofferenza, su una linea di fuga
Questo è il suono che mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
Mi sta chiamando
[Strofa 3]
E’ ora di andare, i pentimenti li lasciamo a dopo
Dobbiamo prenderla per come viene
Il futuro incontra il dito medio
Prendiamo la strada più lunga verso casa
[Ritornello 3]
Oh-oh-oh, piedi non abbandonatemi adesso
Fate quello che dovete fare
Oh, fatelo adesso
Piedi non abbandonatemi adesso
Devo andare avanti
Feet Don’t Fail Me – Queens of the Stone Age – Testo
[Verse 1]
I was born in the desert, May 17 in ’73
When the needle hit the groove
I commence to moving
I was chasing what’s calling me
[Chorus 1]
Oh-oh-oh, feet don’t fail me now
One foot in the gutter
One in the clouds
Feet don’t fail me now
I just gotta move on
[Verse 2]
Life is hard that’s why no one survives
I’m much older than I thought I’d be
Feel like a fool, yeah, like a dancing fool, yeah
Footloose and fancy free
[Chorus 2]
Oh-oh-oh, feet don’t fail me now
Stand in the gutter with my head in the clouds
Feet don’t fail me now
I just gotta move on
[Bridge 1]
Push myself, the breaking point
It’s all I know to do except for lie
I chase brake lights and dust ad nauseam
Driven by feelings I cannot hide
To be so civilized, one must tell civil lies
On and on and on and on and…
[Bridge 2]
Me and my gang come to bust you loose
We move with an urgency
Between pleasure and agony, on a runaway line
That’s the sound that’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s calling me
It’s
[Verse 3]
Time to go, regret it later
We’re gon’ take it as it comes
Future tense meets middle finger
We take the long way home
[Chorus 3]
Oh-oh-oh, feet don’t fail me now
Do whatcha gotta do
Oh do it now
Feet don’t fail me now
I just gotta move on