Queens of the Stone Age: ascolta il nuovo singolo Feet Don’t Fail Me (con testo e traduzione)







Feet Don’t Fail Me è il nuovo singolo dei QOTSA estratto dal settimo album in studio Villains pubblicato lo scorso 25 agosto.

E’ a dir poco fortunato il nuovo progetto della rock band americana, che ha collezionato primati in Australia, Canada, Olanda, Nuova Zelanda, Portogallo, Svizzera, UK e Stati Uniti, secondi posti in Austria, Belgio, Finlandia, Germania, Irlanda, Norvegia e Spagna e top five e ten in numerosi paesi, Italia inclusa.





Il brano Feet Don’t Fail Me, traccia d’apertura dell’album, viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche dal 19 settembre 2017.

Caratterizzata da una lunga introduzione strumentale di quasi 2 minuti, la canzone è stata scritta da Dean Fertita, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman & Josh Homme, con produzione di Mark Ronson.

Per accedere all’audio cliccate sull’immagine in basso, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Queens of the Stone Age – Feet Don’t Fail Me traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Sono nato nel deserto, il 17 maggio del ’73

Quando la puntina fa girare il vinile

Comincio a muovermi

Stavo inseguendo ciò che mi sta chiamando

[Ritornello 1]

Oh-oh-oh, piedi non abbandonatemi adesso

Un piede nella fogna

L’altro nelle nuvole

Piedi non abbandonatemi adesso

Devo andare avanti

[Strofa 2]

La vita è complicata, ecco perché nessuno sopravvive

Sono molto più vecchio di quanto pensassi

Mi sento un idiota, sì, come uno stupido che balla, sì

Libero e senza legami

[Ritornello 2]

Oh-oh-oh, piedi non abbandonatemi adesso

Stare nella fogna con la testa tra le nuvole

Piedi non abbandonatemi adesso

Devo andare avanti

[Ponte 1]

Mi spingo oltre, il limite

È tutto quello che so di fare, tranne che mentire

Inseguo la luce dello stop e sabbia fino allo sfinimento

Guidato dai sentimenti che non posso nascondere

Per essere così civilizzato bisogna dire bugie civili

Ancora e ancora e senza sosta…

Link sponsorizzati









[Ponte 2]

Io e la mia banda siamo venuti per farti perdere

Ci muoviamo con una certa fretta

Tra il piacere e la sofferenza, su una linea di fuga

Questo è il suono che mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

Mi sta chiamando

[Strofa 3]

E’ ora di andare, i pentimenti li lasciamo a dopo

Dobbiamo prenderla per come viene

Il futuro incontra il dito medio

Prendiamo la strada più lunga verso casa

[Ritornello 3]

Oh-oh-oh, piedi non abbandonatemi adesso

Fate quello che dovete fare

Oh, fatelo adesso

Piedi non abbandonatemi adesso

Devo andare avanti

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Feet Don’t Fail Me – Queens of the Stone Age – Testo

[Verse 1]

I was born in the desert, May 17 in ’73

When the needle hit the groove

I commence to moving

I was chasing what’s calling me

[Chorus 1]

Oh-oh-oh, feet don’t fail me now

One foot in the gutter

One in the clouds

Feet don’t fail me now

I just gotta move on

[Verse 2]

Life is hard that’s why no one survives

I’m much older than I thought I’d be

Feel like a fool, yeah, like a dancing fool, yeah

Footloose and fancy free

[Chorus 2]

Oh-oh-oh, feet don’t fail me now

Stand in the gutter with my head in the clouds

Feet don’t fail me now

I just gotta move on

[Bridge 1]

Push myself, the breaking point

It’s all I know to do except for lie

I chase brake lights and dust ad nauseam

Driven by feelings I cannot hide

To be so civilized, one must tell civil lies

On and on and on and on and…

[Bridge 2]

Me and my gang come to bust you loose

We move with an urgency

Between pleasure and agony, on a runaway line

That’s the sound that’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s calling me

It’s

[Verse 3]

Time to go, regret it later

We’re gon’ take it as it comes

Future tense meets middle finger

We take the long way home

[Chorus 3]

Oh-oh-oh, feet don’t fail me now

Do whatcha gotta do

Oh do it now

Feet don’t fail me now

I just gotta move on

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi