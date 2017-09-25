Post Malone feat. 21 Savage nel nuovo singolo Rockstar: audio, testo e traduzione







Si intitola Rockstar il nuovo singolo del rapper a stelle e strisce Post Malone, rilasciato in digitale e in streaming il 15 settembre 2017.

Il brano è stato inciso con la collaborazione del rapper statunitense 21 Savage (i due sono alla prima collaborazione) ed è stato firmato dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Tank & Louis Bell.





E’ una canzone caratterizzata da citazioni a famosissime stelle del rock, quelle che hanno fatto la storia di questo genere musicale, come Jim Morrison (frontman dei The Doors) e Bon Scott (cantautore scozzese e paroliere degli AC/DC).

Nel brano si parla dello stile di vita di queste star e anche se il rock non è il genere musicale di Post Malone, egli si sente come una rockstar, in quanto conduce uno stile di vita simile alle star del rock.

Appena dopo la copertina (cliccateci sopra per accedere all’audio), che immortala un filo spinato sopra un serpente, trovate la traduzione in italiano (con tanto di annotazioni) e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Post Malone – Rockstar traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Ha ha ha ha ha

Grazie Dio

Ayy, ayy

[Ritornello: Post Malone]

Sto sco*ando sgualdrine e ingurgito pillole

Amico, mi sento come una rockstar (star, ayy, ayy)

Tutti i miei fratelli hanno quel gas*

E fumano sempre come un Rasta*

Prendendomi in giro, chiamandomi Uzi

E si presentano, chiamando i gangster

Quando i miei amici accostano nel tuo isolato

Fanno quelle cose grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow, ayy, ayy)

[Strofa 1: Post Malone]

Cambio la mia auto, torno in nero

Comincio a dire, “Riposa in pace a Bon Scott” (ayy)

Chiudi quella porta, stiamo fumando

Mi chiede di accendere un fuoco come se fossi Morrison** (ayy)

Che agisce come un matto sul palco**

Probabilmente lascerò il mio fot*uto spettacolo sull’auto della polizia** (ayy)

Cavolo, era leggendario

HO lanciato un televisore dalla finestra del Montage***

La cocaina sul tavolo, il liquore a gogo, me ne infischio

Amico, la tua ragazza è una groupie, sta cercando di entrare

Dicendo, “Sto con la band” (ayy, ayy)

Ora lei si comporta come una di quelle con le tasche vuote, prova a prendere i miei pantaloni

Centinaia di femmine nella mia roulotte dicono che non hanno un uomo

E tutte hanno portato un’amica (sì, ayy, ayy, ayy)

[Ritornello: Post Malone]

Sto sco*ando sgualdrine e ingurgito pillole

Amico, mi sento come una rockstar (star, ayy, ayy)

Tutti i miei fratelli hanno quel gas*

E fumano sempre come un Rasta*

Prendendomi in giro, chiamandomi Uzi

E si presentano, chiamando i gangster

Quando i miei amici accostano nel tuo isolato

Fanno quelle cose grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow)

[Strofa 2: 21 Savage]

Sono stato nelle nelle colline dove vivono le superstar****

Mi sento come una popstar (21, 21, 21)

Bevendo Henny, delle belle signorine si tuffano in piscina

E non hanno alcun reggiseno (sono senza reggiseno)

La colpisco da dietro, la spingo sulle sue tracce

E adesso sta urlando “basta!” (sì, sì, sì)

A loro piace “Savage, perché hai solo sei auto in un garage da dodici posti?” (21)

Non cerco amore, come fai a baciare quella? (baciare quella?)

La tua mogliettine dice che sembro proprio uno spuntino (grande spuntino)

Centinaia di verdoni nella mia cassaforte, ho vecchi espositori (vecchi espositori)

Le sgualdrine di Los Angeles mi chiedono sempre “Dov’è la coca?” (21, 21)

Vivendo come una rockstar, spacco una macchina della polizia

Più dolce di una merendina, sai che non sei dura

Ho migliorato la posizione nella hot chart, ricordo che facevo trap hard

Vivo come una rockstar, sto vivendo come una rockstar (ayy)

[Ritornello: Post Malone & 21 Savage]

Sto sco*ando sgualdrine e ingurgito pillole

Amico, mi sento come una rockstar (star, ayy, ayy)

Tutti i miei fratelli hanno quel gas*

E fumano sempre come un Rasta* (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Prendendomi in giro, chiamandomi Uzi

E si presentano, chiamando i gangster

Quando i miei amici accostano nel tuo isolato

Fanno quelle cose grrra-ta-ta-ta (grrra-ta-ta-ta-ta)

[Conclusione: Post Malone]

Star, star, rockstar, rockstar, star

Rockstar

Rockstar, mi sento come una rock…

Rockstar

Rockstar

Rockstar

Mi sento come una rock…

* Il “gas” è lo slang di marijuana. Rasta, conosciuta anche come rastafari e rastafarianesimo, è una fede religiosa nata negli anni trenta del Novecento, che si presenta come erede del cristianesimo. Una delle figure più iconiche è stata Bob Marley, che ha diffuso la sua fede religiosa attraverso la sua musica.

** pubblicato nel 1967, “Light My Fire”, è uno dei più grandi successi dei The Doors. Il 9 dicembre 1967, il frontman della band Jim Morrison è stato arrestato durante un concerto a New Haven, nel Connecticut, divenendo la prima rockstar arrestata. Tre anni più tardi, Morrison è stato nuovamente arrestato sul palco, questa volta a Miami, per aver esposto i genitali alla folla e fingendo la masturbazione.

*** Montage è una catena di hotel di lusso a cinque stelle, con ubicazione a Beverly Hills, Deer Valley e Maui. Lanciare TV dalle finestre dell’hotel è una tradizione rockstar. Anche se non si sa chi abbia dato inizio a questa tendenza, alcuni credono sia stato il chitarrista Keith Richards e il tastierista Bobby Keys del Rolling Stones, che nel 1972 lanciarono il loro televisore da un balcone dell’hotel.

**** Hollywood Hills è un elegante quartiere situato nei Monti di Santa Monica. Questa zona ospita case di fascia alta e celebrità come Justin Timberlake, Dr. Dre e Big Sean.

Rockstar – Post Malone – Testo

[Intro]

Hahahahaha

Tank God

Ayy, ayy

[Chorus: Post Malone]

I’ve been fuckin’ hoes and poppin’ pillies

Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star, ayy, ayy)

All my brothers got that gas

And they always be smokin’ like a Rasta

Fuckin’ with me, call up on a Uzi

And show up, name them the shottas

When my homies pull up on your block

They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow, ayy, ayy)

[Verse 1: Post Malone]

Switch my whip, came back in black

I’m startin’ sayin’, “Rest in peace to Bon Scott” (ayy)

Close that door, we blowin’ smoke

She ask me light a fire like I’m Morrison (ayy)

Act a fool on stage

Prolly leave my fuckin’ show in a cop car (ayy)

Shit was legendary

Threw a TV out the window of the Montage

Cocaine on the table, liquor pourin’, don’t give a damn

Dude, your girlfriend is a groupie, she just tryna get in

Sayin’, “I’m with the band” (ayy, ayy)

Now she actin’ outta pocket, tryna grab up on my pants

Hundred bitches in my trailer say they ain’t got a man

And they all brought a friend (yeah, ayy, ayy, ayy)

[Chorus: Post Malone]

I’ve been fuckin’ hoes and poppin’ pillies

Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star, ayy, ayy)

All my brothers got that gas

And they always be smokin’ like a Rasta

Fuckin’ with me, call up on a Uzi

And show up, name them the shottas

When my homies pull up on your block

They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow)

[Verse 2: 21 Savage]

I’ve been in the Hills fuckin’ superstars

Feelin’ like a popstar (21, 21, 21)

Drankin’ Henny, bad bitches jumpin’ in the pool

And they ain’t got on no bra (no bra)

Hit her from the back, pullin’ on her tracks

And now she screamin’ out, “no más” (yeah, yeah, yeah)

They like “Savage, why you got a twelve car garage and you only got six cars?” (21)

I ain’t with the cakin’, how you kiss that? (kiss that?)

Your wifey say I’m lookin’ like a whole snack (big snack)

Green hundreds in my safe, I got old racks (old racks)

L.A. bitches always askin’, “Where the coke at?” (21, 21)

Livin’ like a rockstar, smash out on a cop car

Sweeter than a Pop-Tart, you know you are not hard

I done made the hot chart, ‘member I used to trap hard

Livin’ like a rockstar, I’m livin’ like a rockstar (ayy)

[Chorus: Post Malone & 21 Savage]

I’ve been fuckin’ hoes and poppin’ pillies

Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star, ayy, ayy)

All my brothers got that gas

And they always be smokin’ like a Rasta (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Fuckin’ with me, call up on a Uzi

And show up, name them the shottas

When my homies pull up on your block

They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (grrra-ta-ta-ta-ta)

[Outro: Post Malone]

Star, star, rockstar, rockstar, star

Rockstar

Rockstar, feel just like a rock…

Rockstar

Rockstar

Rockstar

Feel just like a…

















