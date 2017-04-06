Post Malone: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Congratulations feat. Quavo + testo e traduzione

Congratulations è il nuovo nonché quinto singolo di Post Malone estratto dal disco d’esordio Stoney, pubblicato lo scorso 8 dicembre.
Dopo il grande successo di White Iversion (triplo disco di Platino negli USA), il rapper americano Austin Richard Post, meglio conosciuto come Post Malone, ci riprova con questa canzone, incisa con la collaborazione del collega Quavo dei Migos, trio hip hop statunitense composto anche da Takeoff e Offset.
Si tratta di un pezzo auto-celebrativo, nel quale Malone celebra appunto il suo successo, ottenuto grazie a tanta pazienza e duro lavoro.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato della canzone, accompagnata da un visualizzatissimo video ufficiale diretto da James DeFina. Il filmato è infatti stato visto oltre 85 milioni e mezzo di volte.
Numeri da capogiro per il videoclip a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano ed il testo in inglese.
Congratulations - Post Malone - Testo
[Scritta da: Post Malone, Quavo Frank Dukes, Metro Boomin, Louis Bell]
[Intro]
Mm-mmm
Yeah, yeah
Mm-mmm
Yeah
[Hook: Post Malone]
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it
Yeah, we made it
[Verse 1: Post Malone]
They was never friendly, yeah
Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah
And I know I sound dramatic, yeah
But I know I had to have it, yeah
For the money, I'm a savage, yeah
I be itching like a addict, yeah
I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah
But they didn't know me last year, yeah
Everyone wanna act like they important
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
But all that mean nothing when I saw my dough, yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everyone countin' on me, drop the ball, yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everything custom like I'm at the border, yeah, yeah
If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky
How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?
Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side
Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes
[Hook: Post Malone]
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
[Verse 2: Quavo]
I was patient, yeah, oh
I was patient, aye, oh
Now I can scream that we made it
Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations
Young nigga, young nigga, graduation
I pick up the rock and I ball, baby
I'm looking for someone to call, baby
But right now, I got a situation
Never old Ben-Ben Franklins
Big rings, champagne
My life is like a ball game
But instead, I'm in the trap though
Pot so big, call it Super Bowl
Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls
Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post
Malone, I gotta play on my phone, aye
You know what I'm on, aye
Huncho Houdini is gone, aye
[Hook: Post Malone]
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
[Outro]
(Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey)