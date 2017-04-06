Post Malone: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Congratulations feat. Quavo + testo e traduzione







Congratulations è il nuovo nonché quinto singolo di Post Malone estratto dal disco d’esordio Stoney, pubblicato lo scorso 8 dicembre.

Dopo il grande successo di White Iversion (triplo disco di Platino negli USA), il rapper americano Austin Richard Post, meglio conosciuto come Post Malone, ci riprova con questa canzone, incisa con la collaborazione del collega Quavo dei Migos, trio hip hop statunitense composto anche da Takeoff e Offset.





Si tratta di un pezzo auto-celebrativo, nel quale Malone celebra appunto il suo successo, ottenuto grazie a tanta pazienza e duro lavoro.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato della canzone, accompagnata da un visualizzatissimo video ufficiale diretto da James DeFina. Il filmato è infatti stato visto oltre 85 milioni e mezzo di volte.

Numeri da capogiro per il videoclip a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano ed il testo in inglese.

Congratulations - Post Malone - Testo

[Scritta da: Post Malone, Quavo Frank Dukes, Metro Boomin, Louis Bell]

[Intro]

Mm-mmm

Yeah, yeah

Mm-mmm

Yeah

[Hook: Post Malone]

My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it

Yeah, we made it

[Verse 1: Post Malone]

They was never friendly, yeah

Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah

And I know I sound dramatic, yeah

But I know I had to have it, yeah

For the money, I'm a savage, yeah

I be itching like a addict, yeah

I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah

But they didn't know me last year, yeah

Everyone wanna act like they important

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

But all that mean nothing when I saw my dough, yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everyone countin' on me, drop the ball, yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everything custom like I'm at the border, yeah, yeah

If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky

How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?

Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side

Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes

[Hook: Post Malone]

My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look we made it

Yeah, we made it

[Verse 2: Quavo]

I was patient, yeah, oh

I was patient, aye, oh

Now I can scream that we made it

Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations

Young nigga, young nigga, graduation

I pick up the rock and I ball, baby

I'm looking for someone to call, baby

But right now, I got a situation

Never old Ben-Ben Franklins

Big rings, champagne

My life is like a ball game

But instead, I'm in the trap though

Pot so big, call it Super Bowl

Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls

Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post

Malone, I gotta play on my phone, aye

You know what I'm on, aye

Huncho Houdini is gone, aye

[Hook: Post Malone]

My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look we made it

Yeah, we made it

[Outro]

(Hey, hey

Hey, hey

Hey, hey

Hey, hey)

















