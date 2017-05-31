Portugal. The Man: guarda il video del nuovo singolo “Feel It Still” (con traduzione del testo)







I Portugal. The Man sono una rock band statunitense composta da John Gourley, Zachary Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Eric Howk e Jason Sechrist, che il prossimo 16 giugno pubblicherà l’ottavo studio album battezzato Woodstock, che racchiuderà dieci canzoni, tra le quali spiccano i singoli “Noise Pollution“, “Number One” e il brano in oggetto “Feel It Still”, disponibile anche nei remix di Lido, Flatbush Zombies e Medasin, tutti liberamente ascoltabili un po’ ovunque.

Tra i tre citati brani, quello che indubbiamente ha avuto maggior successo è questo Feel It Still (non a caso in rotazione radiofonica nella penisola dal prossimo 2 giugno), secondo estratto dal progetto su cui il gruppo ha iniziato a lavorare nel 2013, tuttavia tutto è cambiato quando John Gourley è partito per un viaggio a Wasilla (Alaska), sua città natale: egli trovò casualmente il biglietto del padre per il concerto di Woodstock e parlando del festival del ’69, qualcosa nella sua testa cambiò. John ha infatti realizzato che, come nella tradizione delle band di quel periodo, anche i PTM avrebbero dovuto parlare del mondo intorno a loro, prendendo quindi la decisione di accantonare tutto il lavoro svolto negli ultimi tre anni e ripartire da zero.





La canzone Feel It Still, una delle più “calde” del momento, è stata firmata dal frontman John Baldwin Gourley e prodotta da John Hill & Asa Taccone ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire trovate il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man – Testo (Download)

[Verse 1]

Can’t keep my hands to myself

Think I’ll dust ‘em off, put ‘em back up on the shelf

In case my little baby girl is in need

Am I coming out of left field?

[Chorus 1]

Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now

I been feeling it since 1966, now

Might be over now, but I feel it still

Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now

Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now

Might be over now, but I feel it still

[Verse 2]

Got another mouth to feed

Leave it with a baby sitter, mama, call the grave digger

Gone with the fallen leaves

Am I coming out of left field?

[Chorus 2]

Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now

I been feeling it since 1966, now

Might’ve had your fill, but you feel it still

Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now

Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now

Might be over now, but I feel it still

Link sponsorizzati









[Verse 3]

We could fight a war for peace

(Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now)

Give in to that easy living

Goodbye to my hopes and dreams

Start flipping for my enemies

We could wait until the walls come down

(Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now)

It’s time to give a little to the

Kids in the middle, but, oh until it falls

Won’t bother me

[Bridge]

Is it coming?

Is it coming?

Is it coming?

Is it coming?

Is it coming?

Is it coming back?

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, yeah

Your love is an abyss for my heart to eclipse, now

Might be over now, but I feel it still

[Chorus 3]

Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now

I’ve been feeling it since 1966, now

Might be over now, but I feel it still

Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now

Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now

Might be over now, but I feel it still

Might’ve had your fill, but I feel it still





Portugal The Man – Feel It Still traduzione

[Verso 1]

Non riesco a tenere le mani a posto

Penso che (I’ll dust ‘em off), le rimetterò sulla mensola

Nel caso in cui la mia bambina abbia bisogno

Esco allo scoperto improvvisamente (o “inaspettatamente”)?

[Ritornello 1]

Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento

Ho questa sensazione dal 1966

Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora

Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per gioco

Lasciami divertire come se fosse il 1986

Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora

[Verse 2]

Ho un’altra bocca da sfamare

La lascio con una baby sitter, mamma, chiama il becchino

Sono andato con le foglie cadute

Esco allo scoperto improvvisamente?

[Ritornello 2]

Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento

Ho questa sensazione dal 1966

Might’ve had your fill, ma lo senti ancora

Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo gioco,

Lasciami divertire come se fosse il 1986

Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora

[Verso 3]

Potremmo fare la guerra per la pace

(Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento)

Mi arrendo a quella vita facile

Addio alle mie speranze e ai miei sogni

Inizio a frustrare i miei nemici

Potremmo aspettare finché le barriere crolleranno

(Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento)

È ora di dare un poi ai

Bambini in centro, ma oh finché non cade

Non disturbarmi

[Ponte]

Sta arrivando?

Sta arrivando?

Sta arrivando?

Sta arrivando?

Sta arrivando?

Sta tornando?

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per gioco, yeah

Il tuo amore è un abisso per il mio cuore in eclissi

Potrebbe essere finito, ma lo sento ancora

[Ritornello 3]

Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento

Ho questa sensazione dal 1966

Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora

Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per gioco

Lasciami divertire come se fosse il 1986

Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora

Might’ve had your fill, ma lo sento ancora

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com













LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi