Portugal. The Man: guarda il video del nuovo singolo “Feel It Still” (con traduzione del testo)

I Portugal. The Man sono una rock band statunitense composta da John Gourley, Zachary Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Eric Howk e Jason Sechrist, che il prossimo 16 giugno pubblicherà l’ottavo studio album battezzato Woodstock, che racchiuderà dieci canzoni, tra le quali spiccano i singoli “Noise Pollution“, “Number One” e il brano in oggetto “Feel It Still”, disponibile anche nei remix di Lido, Flatbush Zombies e Medasin, tutti liberamente ascoltabili un po’ ovunque.
Tra i tre citati brani, quello che indubbiamente ha avuto maggior successo è questo Feel It Still (non a caso in rotazione radiofonica nella penisola dal prossimo 2 giugno), secondo estratto dal progetto su cui il gruppo ha iniziato a lavorare nel 2013, tuttavia tutto è cambiato quando John Gourley è partito per un viaggio a Wasilla (Alaska), sua città natale: egli trovò casualmente il biglietto del padre per il concerto di Woodstock e parlando del festival del ’69, qualcosa nella sua testa cambiò. John ha infatti realizzato che, come nella tradizione delle band di quel periodo, anche i PTM avrebbero dovuto parlare del mondo intorno a loro, prendendo quindi la decisione di accantonare tutto il lavoro svolto negli ultimi tre anni e ripartire da zero.
La canzone Feel It Still, una delle più “calde” del momento, è stata firmata dal frontman John Baldwin Gourley e prodotta da John Hill & Asa Taccone ed è accompagnata dal video ufficiale che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
A seguire trovate il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man – Testo (Download)
[Verse 1]
Can’t keep my hands to myself
Think I’ll dust ‘em off, put ‘em back up on the shelf
In case my little baby girl is in need
Am I coming out of left field?
[Chorus 1]
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
I been feeling it since 1966, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
[Verse 2]
Got another mouth to feed
Leave it with a baby sitter, mama, call the grave digger
Gone with the fallen leaves
Am I coming out of left field?
[Chorus 2]
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
I been feeling it since 1966, now
Might’ve had your fill, but you feel it still
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
[Verse 3]
We could fight a war for peace
(Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now)
Give in to that easy living
Goodbye to my hopes and dreams
Start flipping for my enemies
We could wait until the walls come down
(Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now)
It’s time to give a little to the
Kids in the middle, but, oh until it falls
Won’t bother me
[Bridge]
Is it coming?
Is it coming?
Is it coming?
Is it coming?
Is it coming?
Is it coming back?
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, yeah
Your love is an abyss for my heart to eclipse, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
[Chorus 3]
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
I’ve been feeling it since 1966, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
Might’ve had your fill, but I feel it still
Portugal The Man – Feel It Still traduzione
[Verso 1]
Non riesco a tenere le mani a posto
Penso che (I’ll dust ‘em off), le rimetterò sulla mensola
Nel caso in cui la mia bambina abbia bisogno
Esco allo scoperto improvvisamente (o “inaspettatamente”)?
[Ritornello 1]
Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento
Ho questa sensazione dal 1966
Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora
Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per gioco
Lasciami divertire come se fosse il 1986
Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora
[Verse 2]
Ho un’altra bocca da sfamare
La lascio con una baby sitter, mamma, chiama il becchino
Sono andato con le foglie cadute
Esco allo scoperto improvvisamente?
[Ritornello 2]
Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento
Ho questa sensazione dal 1966
Might’ve had your fill, ma lo senti ancora
Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo gioco,
Lasciami divertire come se fosse il 1986
Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora
[Verso 3]
Potremmo fare la guerra per la pace
(Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento)
Mi arrendo a quella vita facile
Addio alle mie speranze e ai miei sogni
Inizio a frustrare i miei nemici
Potremmo aspettare finché le barriere crolleranno
(Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento)
È ora di dare un poi ai
Bambini in centro, ma oh finché non cade
Non disturbarmi
[Ponte]
Sta arrivando?
Sta arrivando?
Sta arrivando?
Sta arrivando?
Sta arrivando?
Sta tornando?
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per gioco, yeah
Il tuo amore è un abisso per il mio cuore in eclissi
Potrebbe essere finito, ma lo sento ancora
[Ritornello 3]
Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per divertimento
Ho questa sensazione dal 1966
Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora
Ooh woo, sono un ribelle solo per gioco
Lasciami divertire come se fosse il 1986
Potrebbe essere finita, ma lo sento ancora
Might’ve had your fill, ma lo sento ancora
