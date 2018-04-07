Poo Bear – Hard 2 Face Reality feat. Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica: ascolta il nuovo singolo (+ testo e traduzione)

Il cantautore e producer statunitense Jason Boyd, in arte Poo Bear, il prossimo 27 aprile rilascerà il debut album “Poo Bear Presents Birthday Music” (titoli dei brani ed eventuale pre-order) e Hard 2 Face Reality è il primo singolo estratto dal progetto, disponibile dal 6 aprile 2018.

Nel disco vi saranno importantissimi ospiti come J. Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Anitta, Zara Larsson, Ty Dolla $ign ed ovviamente Justin Bieber & Jay Electronica che collaborano nel brano in oggetto, che potrebbe essere uno dei prossimi tormentoni.

Nel singolo portante dell’album, Poo Bear si è affidato al rapper di New Orleans e al cantautore canadese e questo altro non fa che accrescere l’interesse per questa gradevole canzone.

In Hard 2 Face Reality si parla soprattutto di quanto sia spesse volte difficile affrontare la realtà: troppo spesso le persone si nascondono dai loro problemi e persistono nel lottare contro la loro realtà. Negarla impedisce di crescere e maturare, cosa che si potrebbe fare in brevissimo tempo, ma solo se si ha la volontà.

Il brano è accompagnato dal lyric video a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine, mentre qui potete ascoltare il solo audio.

[Strofa 4: Poo Bear] SO che fa male quando ti stampano in faccia la verità Le circostanze ti metteranno in ginocchio Vai a piangere nell’oceano, ma non annegarci Abbastanza per mettere il tuo cuore in pace Oh, non perdere la tua autostima Chiedo scusa di essere un uomo È molto più difficile di quanto sembri

Testo Hard 2 Face Reality

[Chorus: Poo Bear]

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh

Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality

[Verse 1: Poo Bear]

Should’ve been adjusted to my life

Had the opportunity to stay away for the last time

Now you’re standin’ right in front of me

It hurts me to know that I lied

Tried to protect your feelings

You read in between the lines

Hope you’re steady healing

[Chorus: Poo Bear]

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh

Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Don’t be afraid to stand alone

Don’t be afraid to stand outside your comfort zone

I know it’s hard away from home

And it ain’t easy all alone

Relationships over the phone

Talkin’ to your significant other all night long

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh

Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality…

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality

[Verse 3: Jay Electronica]

Love and death are quite similar

How they come and go like cat burglars

Reality is kinda hard to face

Like actual facts is for flat-earthers

Rain’s a requirement for flowers to grow

And pain’s a requirement for power to grow

It’s a miracle how one could change

From one what was just hours ago

Such is life though, it’s just a cycle

The bigger picture and the smaller picture

Are exactly the same, it’s macro, micro

Crack your atom and let your light glow

One day, you could be the king of pop

Then the next one just be “Wacko” Michael

It’s human nature, just like he told us

Let’s face reality, crack the cycle

[Verse 4: Poo Bear]

Know it hurts to see the truth in your face

Circumstances bring you down to your knees

Go on and cry an ocean, but don’t drown in it

Enough to put your heart at ease

Oh, don’t lose your self esteem

I apologise, for being a man

It’s way harder than what it seems

[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (Poo Bear)]

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh (reality)

Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh (you might get mad at me, but I’ll be at your bedside)

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality

Sometimes it’s hard to face reality



