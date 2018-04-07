Poo Bear – Hard 2 Face Reality feat. Justin Bieber, Jay Electronica: ascolta il nuovo singolo (+ testo e traduzione)

Il cantautore e producer statunitense Jason Boyd, in arte Poo Bear, il prossimo 27 aprile rilascerà il debut album “Poo Bear Presents Birthday Music” (titoli dei brani ed eventuale pre-order) e Hard 2 Face Reality è il primo singolo estratto dal progetto, disponibile dal 6 aprile 2018.
Nel disco vi saranno importantissimi ospiti come J. Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Anitta, Zara Larsson, Ty Dolla $ign ed ovviamente Justin Bieber & Jay Electronica che collaborano nel brano in oggetto, che potrebbe essere uno dei prossimi tormentoni.
Nel singolo portante dell’album, Poo Bear si è affidato al rapper di New Orleans e al cantautore canadese e questo altro non fa che accrescere l’interesse per questa gradevole canzone.
In Hard 2 Face Reality si parla soprattutto di quanto sia spesse volte difficile affrontare la realtà: troppo spesso le persone si nascondono dai loro problemi e persistono nel lottare contro la loro realtà. Negarla impedisce di crescere e maturare, cosa che si potrebbe fare in brevissimo tempo, ma solo se si ha la volontà.
Il brano è accompagnato dal lyric video a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine, mentre qui potete ascoltare il solo audio.
Hard 2 Face Reality traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello: Poo Bear]
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà, oh, oh
Anche se potresti arrabbiarti con me, oh, oh
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà
[Strofa 1: Poo Bear]
Avrebbe dovuto adattarsi alla mia vita
Ha avuto l’opportunità di starmi alla larga l’ultima volta
Ora sei proprio davanti a me
Mi fa male sapere di aver mentito
Ho cercato di proteggere i tuoi sentimenti
L’hai letto tra le righe
Spero che ti stia riprendendo costantemente
[Ritornello: Poo Bear]
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà, oh, oh
Anche se potresti arrabbiarti con me, oh, oh
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà
[Strofa 2: Justin Bieber]
Non aver paura di rimanere sola
Non aver paura di essere a tuo agio
So che è difficile lontano da casa
E non è facile tutta sola
Relazioni via telefono
Parli con la tua dolce metà tutta la notte
[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà, oh, oh
Anche se potresti arrabbiarti con me, oh, oh
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà
[Strofa 3: Jay Electronica]
Amore e morte sono abbastanza simili
Come vanno e vengono tipo topi d’appartamento
La realtà è piuttosto difficile da affrontare
Come per chi nega i fatti reali
La pioggia è un requisito affinché i fiori crescano
E il dolore è un requisito per crescere
È un già miracolo come uno possa cambiare
Da quello che era solo poche ore prima
Questa è la vita anche se è solo un ciclo
La visione d’insieme e i piccoli dettagli
Sono esattamente uguali, macro, micro
Spacca il tuo atomo e lascia che la luce splenda
Un giorno potresti essere il re del pop
E quello successivo potresti essere “sfigato” Michael
È la natura umana*, proprio come Michael ci ha detto
Guardiamo in faccia la realtà, rompiamo il ciclo
[Strofa 4: Poo Bear]
SO che fa male quando ti stampano in faccia la verità
Le circostanze ti metteranno in ginocchio
Vai a piangere nell’oceano, ma non annegarci
Abbastanza per mettere il tuo cuore in pace
Oh, non perdere la tua autostima
Chiedo scusa di essere un uomo
È molto più difficile di quanto sembri
[Ritornello: Justin Bieber e (Poo Bear)]
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà, oh, oh (realtà)
Anche se potresti arrabbiarti con me, oh, oh (potresti arrabbiarti con me, ma sarò al tuo capezzale)
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà
A volte è difficile affrontare la realtà
* Jay fa ancora riferimento a Michael Jackson con la sua canzone canzone “Human Nature”
Testo Hard 2 Face Reality
[Chorus: Poo Bear]
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh
Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality
[Verse 1: Poo Bear]
Should’ve been adjusted to my life
Had the opportunity to stay away for the last time
Now you’re standin’ right in front of me
It hurts me to know that I lied
Tried to protect your feelings
You read in between the lines
Hope you’re steady healing
[Chorus: Poo Bear]
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh
Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
Don’t be afraid to stand alone
Don’t be afraid to stand outside your comfort zone
I know it’s hard away from home
And it ain’t easy all alone
Relationships over the phone
Talkin’ to your significant other all night long
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh
Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality…
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality
[Verse 3: Jay Electronica]
Love and death are quite similar
How they come and go like cat burglars
Reality is kinda hard to face
Like actual facts is for flat-earthers
Rain’s a requirement for flowers to grow
And pain’s a requirement for power to grow
It’s a miracle how one could change
From one what was just hours ago
Such is life though, it’s just a cycle
The bigger picture and the smaller picture
Are exactly the same, it’s macro, micro
Crack your atom and let your light glow
One day, you could be the king of pop
Then the next one just be “Wacko” Michael
It’s human nature, just like he told us
Let’s face reality, crack the cycle
[Verse 4: Poo Bear]
Know it hurts to see the truth in your face
Circumstances bring you down to your knees
Go on and cry an ocean, but don’t drown in it
Enough to put your heart at ease
Oh, don’t lose your self esteem
I apologise, for being a man
It’s way harder than what it seems
[Chorus: Justin Bieber & (Poo Bear)]
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh (reality)
Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh (you might get mad at me, but I’ll be at your bedside)
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality
Sometimes it’s hard to face reality