P!nk: ascolta il nuovo brano Beautiful Trauma dall’album omonimo

Il prossimo 13 ottobre la popstar P!nk rilascerà l’attesissimo settimo album in studio battezzato Beautiful Trauma (in pre-order nel CD, doppio vinile e download digitale), che arriverà a 5 anni di distanza dall’ultimo successo discografico The Truth About Love.
All’interno del progetto saranno presenti tredici nuove canzoni, tra le quali il primo fortunato singolo What About Us ed il bel brano in oggetto, disponibile dal 28 settembre 2017.
La title track è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff, che ha anche curato la produzione della track e dell’intero disco, insieme a Steve Mac.
Questa seconda anticipazione della settima era discografica, è decisamente convincente ed orecchiabile ed è caratterizzata da sonorità soul, pop e elettroniche.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare il brano che dà il nome al disco? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube della cantautrice statunitense cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.
Beautiful Trauma traduzione – Pink (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Andavamo alla grande (o “eravamo elettrizzati”)
Ho bucato le tue gomme
È come se bruciavamo così intensamente, consumati
Ho fatto si che tu mi stessi dietro
Non ero così amichevole
Il mio amore, la mia medicina, eravamo strafatti, oh
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perché mi sono nascosta per così tanto tempo, non potevano trovarmi
Mi hai svegliato per ricordarmi che sono carina
E quando le sostanze chimiche lasceranno il mio corpo
Si, mi troveranno nella hall di un hotel
Perché (?)
I tempi continuano ad arrivare, (tutta la notte)
Ridendo e facendo l’amore
Certi giorni riesco a malapena a respirare
Dopo che eravamo in overdose di amore
Non dubito che sei stato tu
[Ritornello]
La pillola che continuo a prendere
L’incubo da cui sono uscita
Non c’è niente, niente, nient’altro che te
Il mio perfetto fondo del barile
Il mio bellissimo trauma
Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
[Post-Ritornello]
Il mio amore, il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
Il mio amore, il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
Il mio amore, il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, siamo strafatti
[Strofa 2]
Hai fatto un buco nel muro e l’ho incorniciato
Vorrei poter sentire le cose come te
Tutti cercano quel santo sentimento
E se non rimarremo accesi, ci spegneremo
Spegneremo
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Perché ci siamo nascosti per così tanto tempo, che non riuscivano a trovarci
Chi dovrà morire per ricordarci
Che è come se avessimo fatto questa scelta ciecamente
Ora spaccherò la hall dell’albergo
Perché (?)
I tempi continuano ad arrivare, ieri sera
Avrei potuto nuovamente combinare un casino
Certi giorni riesco a malapena a respirare
Ma dopo che eravamo in overdose di amore
Non dubito che sei stato tu
[Ritornello]
La pillola che continuo a prendere
L’incubo da cui sono uscita
Non c’è niente, niente, nient’altro che te
Il mio perfetto fondo del barile
Il mio bellissimo trauma
Il mio amore (Il mio amore), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
[Post-Chorus]
Il mio amore, il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
Il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore (la mia medicina), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
Il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
(la mia medicina) Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, siamo strafatti
[Ponte]
(Le mani alzate)
I tempi continuano ad arrivare, (tutta la notte)
Ridendo e facendo l’amore
Certi giorni riesco a malapena a respirare
Dopo che eravamo in overdose di amore
Non dubito che sei stato tu
[Ritornello]
La pillola che continuo a prendere
L’incubo da cui sono uscita
Non c’è niente, niente, nient’altro che te
Il mio perfetto fondo del barile
Il mio bellissimo trauma
Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Pink – Beautiful Trauma testo
[Verse 1]
We were on fire
I slashed your tires
It’s like we burned so bright, we burned out
I made you chase me
I wasn’t that friendly
My love, my drug, we’re fucked up, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause I’ve been on the run so long, they can’t find me
You waken up to remember I’m pretty
And when the chemicals leave my body
Yeah, they’re gonna find me in a hotel lobby
‘Cause (?)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Some days I can barely breathe
After we were high on the love
Don’t doubt it was you
[Chorus]
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I’m waking
There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh
[Post-Chorus]
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh
My love, my love, my drug, we’re fucked up
[Verse 2]
You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it
I wish I could feel things like you
Everyone’s chasing that holy feeling
And if we don’t stay lit we’ll blow out
Blow out
[Pre-Chorus 2]
‘Cause we’ve been on the run so long they can’t find us
Who’s gonna have to die to remind us
That it feels like we chose this blindly
Now I’m gonna fuck up a hotel lobby
‘Cause (?)
Times they keep coming, last night
I might’ve messed it up again
Some days I can barely breathe
But after we were high on the love
Don’t doubt it was you
[Chorus]
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I’m waking
There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love (my love), my love, my drug, oh
[Post-Chorus]
My love, my love (my love), my love, my drug, oh
My love (my love), my love (my drug), my love, my drug, oh
My love (my love), my love (my love), my love, my drug, oh
(My drug) My love, my love, my drug, we’re fucked up
[Bridge]
(Hands up)
Times they keep coming, all night
Laughing and fucking
Somedays I can barely breath
After we were high on the love
Don’t doubt it was you
[Chorus]
The pill I keep taking
The nightmare I’m waking
There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you
My perfect rock bottom
My beautiful trauma
My love, my love, my drug, oh