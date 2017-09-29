P!nk: ascolta il nuovo brano Beautiful Trauma dall’album omonimo







Il prossimo 13 ottobre la popstar P!nk rilascerà l’attesissimo settimo album in studio battezzato Beautiful Trauma (in pre-order nel CD, doppio vinile e download digitale), che arriverà a 5 anni di distanza dall’ultimo successo discografico The Truth About Love.

All’interno del progetto saranno presenti tredici nuove canzoni, tra le quali il primo fortunato singolo What About Us ed il bel brano in oggetto, disponibile dal 28 settembre 2017.





La title track è stata scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jack Antonoff, che ha anche curato la produzione della track e dell’intero disco, insieme a Steve Mac.

Questa seconda anticipazione della settima era discografica, è decisamente convincente ed orecchiabile ed è caratterizzata da sonorità soul, pop e elettroniche.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare il brano che dà il nome al disco? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube della cantautrice statunitense cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.

Beautiful Trauma traduzione – Pink (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Andavamo alla grande (o “eravamo elettrizzati”)

Ho bucato le tue gomme

È come se bruciavamo così intensamente, consumati

Ho fatto si che tu mi stessi dietro

Non ero così amichevole

Il mio amore, la mia medicina, eravamo strafatti, oh

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perché mi sono nascosta per così tanto tempo, non potevano trovarmi

Mi hai svegliato per ricordarmi che sono carina

E quando le sostanze chimiche lasceranno il mio corpo

Si, mi troveranno nella hall di un hotel

Perché (?)

I tempi continuano ad arrivare, (tutta la notte)

Ridendo e facendo l’amore

Certi giorni riesco a malapena a respirare

Dopo che eravamo in overdose di amore

Non dubito che sei stato tu

[Ritornello]

La pillola che continuo a prendere

L’incubo da cui sono uscita

Non c’è niente, niente, nient’altro che te

Il mio perfetto fondo del barile

Il mio bellissimo trauma

Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

[Post-Ritornello]

Il mio amore, il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

Il mio amore, il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

Il mio amore, il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, siamo strafatti

[Strofa 2]

Hai fatto un buco nel muro e l’ho incorniciato

Vorrei poter sentire le cose come te

Tutti cercano quel santo sentimento

E se non rimarremo accesi, ci spegneremo

Spegneremo

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Perché ci siamo nascosti per così tanto tempo, che non riuscivano a trovarci

Chi dovrà morire per ricordarci

Che è come se avessimo fatto questa scelta ciecamente

Ora spaccherò la hall dell’albergo

Perché (?)

I tempi continuano ad arrivare, ieri sera

Avrei potuto nuovamente combinare un casino

Certi giorni riesco a malapena a respirare

Ma dopo che eravamo in overdose di amore

Non dubito che sei stato tu

[Ritornello]

La pillola che continuo a prendere

L’incubo da cui sono uscita

Non c’è niente, niente, nient’altro che te

Il mio perfetto fondo del barile

Il mio bellissimo trauma

Il mio amore (Il mio amore), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

[Post-Chorus]

Il mio amore, il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

Il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore (la mia medicina), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

Il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore (il mio amore), il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

(la mia medicina) Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, siamo strafatti

[Ponte]

(Le mani alzate)

I tempi continuano ad arrivare, (tutta la notte)

Ridendo e facendo l’amore

Certi giorni riesco a malapena a respirare

Dopo che eravamo in overdose di amore

Non dubito che sei stato tu

[Ritornello]

La pillola che continuo a prendere

L’incubo da cui sono uscita

Non c’è niente, niente, nient’altro che te

Il mio perfetto fondo del barile

Il mio bellissimo trauma

Il mio amore, il mio amore, la mia medicina, oh

Pink – Beautiful Trauma testo

[Verse 1]

We were on fire

I slashed your tires

It’s like we burned so bright, we burned out

I made you chase me

I wasn’t that friendly

My love, my drug, we’re fucked up, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I’ve been on the run so long, they can’t find me

You waken up to remember I’m pretty

And when the chemicals leave my body

Yeah, they’re gonna find me in a hotel lobby

‘Cause (?)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Some days I can barely breathe

After we were high on the love

Don’t doubt it was you

[Chorus]

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I’m waking

There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh

[Post-Chorus]

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my love, my drug, oh

My love, my love, my drug, we’re fucked up

[Verse 2]

You punched a hole in the wall and I framed it

I wish I could feel things like you

Everyone’s chasing that holy feeling

And if we don’t stay lit we’ll blow out

Blow out

[Pre-Chorus 2]

‘Cause we’ve been on the run so long they can’t find us

Who’s gonna have to die to remind us

That it feels like we chose this blindly

Now I’m gonna fuck up a hotel lobby

‘Cause (?)

Times they keep coming, last night

I might’ve messed it up again

Some days I can barely breathe

But after we were high on the love

Don’t doubt it was you

[Chorus]

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I’m waking

There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love (my love), my love, my drug, oh

[Post-Chorus]

My love, my love (my love), my love, my drug, oh

My love (my love), my love (my drug), my love, my drug, oh

My love (my love), my love (my love), my love, my drug, oh

(My drug) My love, my love, my drug, we’re fucked up

[Bridge]

(Hands up)

Times they keep coming, all night

Laughing and fucking

Somedays I can barely breath

After we were high on the love

Don’t doubt it was you

[Chorus]

The pill I keep taking

The nightmare I’m waking

There’s nothing, no nothing, nothing but you

My perfect rock bottom

My beautiful trauma

My love, my love, my drug, oh

















